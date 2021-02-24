North Carolina Photos: UNC battles Marquette in college basketball action By Robert Willett February 24, 2021 08:17 PM, ORDER REPRINT → North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) breaks up a pass by Marquette’s Jamal Cain (23) during the first half on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Chapel Hill, N.C. Check out photos from the University of North Carolina’s college basketball game against Marquette, coached by former Duke star Steve Wojciechowski, Wednesday night, Feb. 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill. North Carolina’s Kerwin Walton (24) works on his shooting form prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Marquette on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Sean May, North Carolina’s director of operations, talks with Garrison Brooks (15) and Armando Bacot (5) prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Marquette on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) reacts after sinking a three-point basket prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Marquette on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina coach Roy Williams greets Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski prior to their game on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski directs his team on defense during the fist half against North Carolina on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) defends Marquette’s Jamal Cain (23) during the first half on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) drives basket to the basket past Marquette’s Koby McEwen (25) during the first half on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) breaks to the basket for a dunk in the first half against Marquette on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Day’Ron Sharpe (11) secures a defensive rebound and looks for an outlet pass during the first half against Marquette on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Marquette’s Greg Elliott (5) steals the ball from North Carolina’s Walker Kessler (13) during the first half on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) breaks to the basket in the second half against Marquette’s D.J. Carton (21) on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half against Marquette on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Marquette’s Theo John (4) gets a dunk in the second half against North Carolina on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Marquette’s Koby McEwen (25) drives to the basket against North Carolina’s Kerwin Walton (24) during the second half on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Comments
