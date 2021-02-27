North Carolina

Photos: UNC faces Florida State in college basketball action

North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) battles for a loose ball with Florida State’s Sardaar Calhoun (24) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) battles for a loose ball with Florida State’s Sardaar Calhoun (24) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Chapel Hill, NC
FSUUNC-SP-022721-RTW_9.jpg
Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes (31) fouls North Carolina’s Day’Ron Sharpe (11) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

005.JPG
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) battles for a loose ball with Florida State’s Sardaar Calhoun (24) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

FSUUNC-SP-022721-RTW_5.jpg
Fans stand for players introductions as North Carolina faces off against Florida State on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Under new state CVOID-19 guidelines fans are being allowed into the game. Approximately 2400 students were given tickets. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

FSUUNC-SP-022721-RTW_10.jpg
North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) breaks to the basket past Florida State’s Balsa Koprivica (5) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

FSUUNC-SP-022721-RTW_12.jpg
North Carolina’s Walker Kessler (13) secures an offensive rebound over Florida State’s Balsa Koprivica (5) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

FSUUNC-SP-022721-RTW_13.jpg
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton has a word with RaiQuan Gray (1) during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

FSUUNC-SP-022721-RTW_14.jpg
North Carolina’s Walker Kessler (13) secures an offensive rebound over Florida State’s Balsa Koprivica (5) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use