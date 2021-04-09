UNC basketball loses another frontcourt player to transfer portal. Find out who

North Carolina coach Roy Williams embraces senior Garrison Brooks as he introduced for his final home game against Duke on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks entered the transfer portal, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Brooks played 130 games for the Tar Heels over four years and in most seasons would have exhausted his eligibility. The NCAA decided to grant a waiver to seniors before the season started, not knowing how much the COVID-19 pandemic would impact games.

Brooks, who was named the ACC’s preseason Player of the Year after averaging 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds as a junior, averaged 10.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tar Heels last season. He had the option of turning pro or returning to play another year of college.

Brooks’ departure means new coach Hubert Davis will inherit a depleted frontcourt. Freshman forward Day’Ron Sharpe announced he’d enter the NBA draft. Sophomore forward Armando Bacot will seek NBA feedback and could follow Sharpe into the draft or still return to school. Freshman center Walker Kessler entered the transfer portal almost immediately after the season-ending loss to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Davis made a point during his introductory press conference to declare Kessler is a “Carolina guy” and noted that he was trying to get the 7-foot-1 Georgia native to reconsider staying at UNC.