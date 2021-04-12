How much will UNC coach Hubert Davis make? Here’s what’s in the proposed agreement.

The University of North Carolina’s proposed employment agreement with Hubert Davis includes him being the coach for five years, according to documents in the school’s contract database.

The proposed agreement lists Davis’s annual salary at $400,000 and a total value of $1 million per year with a $100,000 increase each year.

According to the proposed agreement, Davis will have performance-based incentives up to $1,075,000, including a $250,000 bonus for winning a national championship.

As part of the school’s agreement with Nike, Davis will receive an additional $250,000 from the shoe company annually and another $500,000 a year from Learfield as part of the university’s multimedia agreement.

However, Davis’s proposed agreement does not specifically state what money the coach will receive from an individual Nike contract, but says “outside compensation” must be reported to the school.

“Arrangements will be in accordance with University policies and NCAA rules, including prior approval from the Athletic Director. Coach must report to Athletic Director and Chancellor annually all athletically related income from sources outside the University. Coach may operate athletic camps with prior approval of the Athletic Director and pursuant to University policies, including payment of fees for use of University facilities,” the proposed agreement states.

Davis was named the new men’s basketball coach on April 5. He replaced hall of fame coach Roy Williams, who announced his retirement on April 1. A former player at UNC and a 12-year NBA veteran, Davis has spent the last nine years as an assistant under Williams. He was also the head coach of the North Carolina JV team. Before that, Davis worked for ESPN as an analyst.

Williams stepped down after 18 years and three national championships in Chapel Hill.