Khadry Jackson enters the transfer portal. What will that mean for UNC linebackers?

N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) is sacked by North Carolina’s Chazz Surratt (21) and Khadry Jackson (8) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina linebacker Khadry Jackson will enter the transfer portal, according to the school.

He started on the first-team defense Saturday during the Tar Heels’ spring game in place of Jeremiah Gemmel, who was purposely held out of the game by coach Mack Brown to get a better look at Jackson and younger players. Gemmel will be a starter come fall, as will Eugene Asante as a second interior linebacker.

Brown has pledged to play more people defensively after Gemmel and Chazz Surratt played most of the snaps the past two seasons. Jackson’s decision will make the Heels much younger on the depth chart.

A pair of Charlotte natives in freshman Power Echols, who enrolled in January and attended Chambers High School; and rising sophomore Cedric Gray, who played at Ardrey Kell High; will be looked to for reserve minutes. RaRa Dillworth, who is also an early enrollee from Winston-Salem Glenn High School, could have a chance to make the rotation.

Jackson, a rising junior from Windermere, Fla., played in every game last season for the Tar Heels with most of his time spent on special teams.