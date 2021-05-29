The storybook ending that almost was for UNC seniors Kerrigan Miller and Katie Hoeg

Katie Hoeg of UNC’s women’s lacrosse team in action earlier this season against Syracuse. University of North Carolina Women’s Lacrosse v Syracuse UNC Lacrosse Soccer Stadium Chapel Hill, NC Saturday, April 13, 2019 UNC Athletic Communications

Reunited as teammates out of the throes of the pandemic, Kerrigan Miller and Katie Hoeg of the UNC women’s lacrosse team nearly manufactured a true storybook ending to their collegiate careers this season.

Boston College had other ideas when the Eagles upset the top-ranked and undefeated Tar Heels on Friday in the NCAA semifinal round. But the end result doesn’t erase what Miller and Hoeg finally were able to accomplish: a full season of college lacrosse, played together.

Let’s back up to the beginning:

Miller and Hoeg had vowed to play in college together.

They became close while starring for the same club team in fifth grade, and then the girls advanced to play for the Long Island Yellow Jackets. By the time they were in high school, they were visiting campuses together.

After seeing what was out there, the dynamic duo made their decisions — but ended up on different sides of the country. Hoeg knew she wanted to go to North Carolina; Miller ended up deciding on the University of Southern California.

Each played four years at their respective schools, and were ready to be done with college lacrosse — until they weren’t.

By pure coincidence — due to a worldwide pandemic — they ended up together again, when no one would have expected it.

“Covid took a lot away from a lot of us, not like in just sports but worldwide,” Hoeg said. “But this gave us an opportunity to be able to play together, which I never would have thought was possible.”

Having played out her initial eligibility at USC, Miller was able to pursue her Master’s degree and, thanks to a shift in NCAA rules due to the pandemic, also play one more year of lacrosse. With a program she wanted to pursue at UNC, and her friend also able to play another season, the decision was easy.

“I thought this year I could take advantage (of the extra time) and get my Masters, and being closer to home doesn’t hurt,” Miller said. “Knowing Katie and hearing how much she liked it here was a draw for sure.”

Miller was a two-time Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year winner at USC, including last season. She was in demand in the transfer portal, but she knew the Tar Heels would be the right choice to be reunited with her childhood friend.

“When getting acclimated to this team, and learning about everything, she’s really helped that process,” said Miller. “It’s really come full circle that my last year of lacrosse has been with her.”

Miller posted 28 points from the midfield in her first year with the Tar Heels, while Hoeg was second in scoring with 105 points from attack.

The Tar Heels went 20-0 to reach the Final Four — a first for Miller — before an unexpected, one-goal loss to Boston College in the semifinal on Friday.

“It’s crazy, I had that realization like wow, this is her first one, that’s really special for us,” Hoeg said. “It’s super special for her to have her first time playing in it, that’s such an awesome opportunity.”

North Carolina’s success had come from its upperclassmen, even after seven seniors elected not to return for the extra season.

Additions like Miller helped the Tar Heels become a Final Four team, and off the field, her reunion with Hoeg has helped her succeed, too. That reunion was a highlight in a season full of them, seemingly on track for a storybook ending.

Until it wasn’t/ Boston College shrugged off a lopsided, early-season setback to UNC and shocked the top-seeded Tar Heels, 11-10, on Friday. Despite that, Miller and Hoeg finally fulfilled a goal they set about a dozen years ago.

“We are so lucky we got to be reunited, we were best friends growing up,” said Hoeg. “going our separate ways in college, we didn’t get to talk to each other as much as we wanted to but we knew we’d always be great friends. Having this year together though has allowed our friendship to flourish even more.”