UNC basketball gets commitment with Tar Heels ties. Find out who

Hubert Davis steps the dais following his introduction at the new menís basketball coach at the University of North Carolina on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Davis a former North Carolina player and an assistant coach for Roy Williams, replaces Williams who retired last week following 18 years as head coach. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Seth Trimble may not jump as high as his brother, but he’s following in his footsteps nonetheless. Trimble, brother of former North Carolina forward J.P. Tokoto, committed to the Tar Heels on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from Menomonee Falls High School in Wisconsin averaged 23.3 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season as a junior. He also shot 55 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range. Trimble is 54th in the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Tokoto played for the Heels from 2012-15, starting 67 games his sophomore and junior years. He turned pro a year early and was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2015 NBA draft. Trimble, who was only 8 years old when Tokoto went through his recruiting process, has some of the athleticism that defined Tokoto’s play. He’s three inches shorter, but Trimble is known for being able to attack the rim. He also improved his 3-point shooting from just 27 percent as a sophomore.

UNC coach Hubert Davis secured his first men’s basketball commitment earlier in June from the Class of 2022. Will Shaver, a 6-9 forward from Birmingham, Alabama, committed after taking the first official visit to UNC in the live period.