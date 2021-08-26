UNC announces safety measures for spectators at athletic events. Here’s what’s new.

North Carolina won’t require fans attending its sporting events this fall to be vaccinated, but masks will be mandatory for all indoor events.

The school posted its list of safety measures on goheels.com Thursday, and while vaccines aren’t a prerequisite for attendance, they are “strongly encouraged,” as are masks for outdoor events.

There are a few organizations nationally that are requiring fans to be vaccinated, including the Las Vegas Raiders, who will also offer vaccine shots at their stadium. The LSU Tigers announced a similar policy, noting fans must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before attending a game.

The Tar Heels sold out their allotment of season tickets for football one year after COVID-19 severely limited attendance initially to just family members of senior players to eventually 7% of Kenan Stadium’s 50,500-seat capacity, which came to 3,535 people.

Even at outdoor events, masks are being required for closed spaces like stadium elevators, restrooms and the Blue Zone.

As of now, UNC can operate at full capacity for all of its stadiums and arenas. The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, with North Carolina reporting surges in COVID-19 cases as well as hospitalizations.

The university reported 248 students have tested positive since Aug. 1, according to the university’s dashboard.

Since classes resumed last week, daily student cases have quadrupled, The News & Observer reported Thursday. Unvaccinated students are tested twice a week. The university reports 88% of students “attest’ they are vaccinated.

For Carolina athletes, those who are vaccinated will not be tested. Unvaccinated players on teams that have met an 85% vaccination rate, will be subject to two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 twice a week.

Football coach Mack Brown announced earlier this week that his team has met that threshold.

Unvaccinated players on teams that have not reached 85% will be subject to PCR testing three times a week. The PCR test must be sent to a lab and is considered more accurate than the on-the-spot testing for COVID-19.

UNC staff members who “do not attest to vaccination” must be tested a minimum of once a week.