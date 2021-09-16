North Carolina
UNC’s 2021-22 basketball schedule is out. Here are the games you won’t want to miss
North Carolina’s Hubert Davis will reacclimatize himself to the ACC as the Tar Heels new head coach — even though the majority of schools now in the league were not members when he played.
The ACC released is schedule on Thursday night with many college basketball fans automatically jumping to see UNC’s two scheduled games against Duke — they are Feb. 5 and March 5 — in what will be the last times coach Mike Krzyzweski roams the sidelines as the Blue Devils head coach.
The Heels’ ACC opener is at Georgia Tech on Dec. 5. Carolina will play the Yellow Jackets, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Louisville in both home and road games to go with its annual meetings with Duke and N.C. State twice a year.
Carolina’s one-visit games at home include Florida State, Virginia, Syracuse and Pittsburgh. It’s road-only games are Wake Forest, Clemson, Miami and Notre Dame.
Here’s a look at the Tar Heels’ schedule highlights:
UNC’s can’t miss basketball game
This isn’t really a question most seasons it’s either one or both of the Duke games. But this season there will be an added buzz to both meetings because it’s Krzyzewski’s farewell. For Carolina fans, Krzyzewski’s final trip to the Dean E. Smith Center on Feb. 5, will be the one they circle as a last chance to boo the man or appreciate his role in making the rivalry what it has become. (There will be a curious eye kept on what kind of parting gift the school comes up with as well.) The Heels return trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium is on March 5. Not to be overshadowed by Krzyzewski’s career ending is the beginning of Davis’ as head coach in this rivalry.
Toughest stretch
The Heels’ toughest stretch may be the five games that end January and begin February. They’ll have rival N.C. State at home on Jan. 29, travel to Louisville on a short turnaround for a Jan. 31 tip. They’ll dive into the first iteration of the Duke game on Feb. 5. Then head to Clemson on Feb. 8, a place where they lost last season, before getting potential league contender Florida State at home on Feb. 12.
Easiest stretch
Miami, Wake Forest and Boston College will each be in various stages of rebuilding, and fortunately for the Heels, those three games fall between Jan. 18-26. It’s early enough in the schedule where, if the Heels win those game, they can build some momentum as the schedule gets tougher. The potential fault line is that the games against the Hurricanes (Jan. 18) and Demon Deacons (Jan. 22) are on the road.
UNC basketball’s non-conference test
The Tar Heels face UCLA, which returned most of its key players from last year’s Final Four run, in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18. They have other games that will be measuring stick games like Purdue on Nov. 20 in the Hall of Fame Tipoff in Uncasville, Conn., and potentially ranked teams Villanova or Tennessee in their second game of the event.
UNC schedule
Nov. 5 Elizabeth City state (exhibition)
Nov. 9 Loyola (Md.)
Nov. 12 Brown
Nov. 16 at College of Charleston
Nov. 20 vs Purdue
Nov. 21 vs. Tennessee or Villanova
Nov. 23 UNC Asheville
Dec. 1 Michigan
Dec. 5 at Georgia Tech
Dec. 11 Elon
Dec. 14 Furman
Dec. 18 vs UCLA
Dec. 21 Appalachian State
Dec. 29 Virginia Tech
Jan. 1 at Boston College
Jan. 5 at Notre Dame
Jan. 8 Virginia
Jan. 15 Georgia Tech
Jan. 18 at Miami
Jan. 22 at Wake Forest
Jan. 26 Boston College
Jan. 29 N.C. State
Jan. 31 at Louisville
Feb. 5 Duke
Feb. 8 at Clemson
Feb. 12 Florida State
Feb. 16 Pittsburgh
Feb. 19 at Virginia Tech
Feb. 21 Louisville
Feb. 26 at N.C. State
Feb. 28 Syracuse
March 5 at Duke
Comments