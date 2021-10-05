First look: Top story lines, betting odds for UNC vs Florida State football game

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis (13) against UNC in 2020 Don Juan Moore

There was a time when Florida State coming to Chapel Hill to face the UNC Tar Heels was a must-see game.

Sometimes it was strictly to gauge how far North Carolina had to go to compete with one of college football’s perennial powers. The Seminoles are no longer a measuring-stick program or, frankly, a game that matters much on the schedule in the ACC.

FSU hasn’t been the same since its Orange Bowl win the 2016 season and is struggling as a program in its second year under Mike Norvell. The Noles have had losing records for three consecutive seasons and could be on their way to making it four straight.

Their loss to Jacksonville State on the last play of the game snapped a 26-game winning streak against Football Championship Subdivision schools that dated back to 1978 when it was (formerly known as Division I-AA) first created.

UNC coach Mack Brown says his alma mater is starting to play better in recent weeks. The Seminoles were off to their worst start since the year after Mack Brown graduated in 1974. They notched their first win of 2021 last week in beating Syracuse 33-30.

The Heels don’t look at FSU as a struggling program. UNC was ranked No. 5 last season in a game in which it was favored and lost in Tallahassee 31-28.

“Florida State went through three coaches in very few years, and that makes it difficult for recruiting — it makes it difficult for other things,” Brown said. “Mike started getting his team better right before we went down there last year and they whipped us. And he’s doing the same now if you look at it.”

North Carolina vs Florida State game, TV info

Who: UNC (3-2, 2-2 ACC) vs. Florida State (1-4, 1-2)

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Vegas betting odds: UNC vs FSU point spread

The Tar Heels are a 17.5-point favorite over Florida State according to the VegasInsider consensus line.

Tar Heels play different at home

UNC is 11-4 at home during Brown’s last three seasons. In the Tar Heels’ 2021 wins over Georgia State, Virginia and Duke in Kenan Stadium, they’ve averaged 49 points and 587.3 total yards. In their road losses to Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, they’ve averaged just 16 points and 361.5 total yards.

Something’s got to give. Carolina is just 1-7 in series history at home against FSU. The lone UNC win came in a 41-9 blowout in 2001.

Fairy tale over for FSU’s Milton?

Jordan Travis is back starting at quarterback after McKenzie Milton started three straight games. Milton led UCF to its undefeated season in 2017, but his career appeared to be over when he suffered a serious knee injury in 2018.

After several surgeries — including a reconstructive knee surgery in 2019 — and setbacks, Milton returned to action in the season opener against Notre Dame. He relieved Travis and nearly pulled off a storybook upset of the then-No. 9 ranked Irish.

Travis battled back from an undisclosed injury that kept him out of their loss to Louisville to reclaim the starting role against Syracuse.

Three FSU Seminoles to watch

Jordan Travis, QB: Broke the record set by 1993 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward for most career rushing yards by a quarterback. Ward totaled 889 yards, Travis’ 113-yard performance in last week’s win over Syracuse vaulted him to 932 career rushing yards. Travis rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns last season in the Noles’ win over the Heels.

Jermaine Johnson II, DE: Leads the ACC and is second in the nation with six sacks. The 6-foot-5, 262-pound senior also had eight tackles for losses, which is tied for first in the ACC and seventh nationally.

Jashaun Corbin, RB: Has the ability to break a run on just about any play. He leads the ‘Noles with 504 yards rushing and 8.1 yards per carry. Corbin is the only player in the nation who has more than one run of more than 70 yards. He broke an 89-yarder against Notre Dame and had a 75-yard score against Louisville.

Three UNC Tar Heels to watch

Josh Downs, WR: Offensive coordinator Phil Longo said he was looking for more ways to get Downs the ball. And why not? Downs is Tied for first in the ACC in receptions and leads the league in receiving yards per game, with an 124-yard average. He’s also caught a touchdown pass in six consecutive games going back to last season’s Orange Bowl.

Myles Murphy, DT: The sophomore is growing fast on the defensive line. He leads the Heels with three sacks and 6.5 tackles for losses.

Cam’Ron Kelly, DB: Co-defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said he had to get Kelly in the lineup because he continued to make plays in the secondary. Kelly responded in his first start this season last with with his his first career interception in last week’s win over Duke. He also led the team with seven tackles