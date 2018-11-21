UNC’s Seventh Woods is out with a concussion. What that means for the Tar Heels at point guard

North Carolina junior point guard Seventh Woods will miss the Tar Heels’ next two games with a concussion, the school announced Wednesday.
Woods, who is 6-2, 185 pounds, suffered the concussion in practice on Tuesday. He has been ruled out of UNC’s game Thursday against Texas in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday, and its game against either No. 11 Michigan State or No. 17 UCLA on Friday.
Woods leads the Tar Heels with 5.4 assists per game.. He has 27 assists to six turnovers this season.
UNC freshman point guard Coby White, who starts, will likely have to play an increased number of minutes. Freshman guard Leaky Black, who is 6-7, 185 pounds, will back White up at point guard.
Black averages 4.6 points per game, and 1.6 assists. Black, who played point guard in high school, has made some nice plays at the position this year. He had five assists in UNC’s 116-67 win against Elon on Nov. 6. Because of his size, he is a mismatch for other defenders.
He is also one of the Tar Heels’ best defenders.
Woods’ status for UNC’s game against No. 9 Michigan next week is uncertain. He will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Chapel Hill.
