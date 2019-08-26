UNC Now
UNC freshman Sam Howell to get the start against South Carolina
North Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell will officially start in its season-opener against South Carolina on Aug. 31.
The school released its unofficial depth chart Monday morning and listed Howell as the starter ahead of redshirt freshman Jace Ruder, who was also competing for the starting role. Redshirt freshman Cade Fortin, who entered the transfer portal last week, was not on the depth chart.
UNC coach Mack Brown said on 97.9 The Hill WCHL Monday morning that Fortin wants to try to start for another team.
Last week, Brown announced that Howell had emerged as the leader of the three quarterbacks for its starting role and would begin taking the majority of the practice snaps. For weeks, prior to the announcement, the three quarterbacks were dead even in the race. Brown said Howell had been just a little more consistent than the others.
He added that “it doesn’t mean if Sam plays awful tomorrow that he will stay there.”
“Everybody goes up and down every day,” Brown said. “When you earn the right to be in that position you have to keep it.”
Howell, who is 6-1, 225 pounds, played for Sun Valley High School in Monroe. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and enrolled at UNC in January.
At Sun Valley, he set the state record for total yards with 17,036. He ranks second all-time in state history in career passing yards. In 2018, he was named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.
“That’s what I came here to do,” Howell said earlier this month. “To be the starting quarterback.”
Brown also said that the coaching staff is looking for who will emerge as the third-string quarterback. That battle will likely come down between freshmen walk-ons Vincent Amendola and Donovan Brewington.
Chazz Surratt
The depth chart is unofficial, but also lists Chazz Surratt as one of the starters at inside linebacker over senior Dominque Ross.
Ross was one of a number of players suspended by the ACC at the end of last season for his involvement in a fight at the end of the UNC’s game against N.C. State on Nov. 24. He will have to sit out the first half.
Surratt played quarterback his first two seasons at UNC, but converted to linebacker in the spring.
He appeared in nine games and made seven starts as quarterback during his redshirt freshman season. He appeared in one game in 2018 before having season-ending surgery on his right wrist.
UNC’s depth chart
Offense
Left Tackle
67 - Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)
75 - Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, Fr.*)
Left Guard
63 - Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, Fr.)
56 - Billy Ross (6-5, 315, So.)
Center
58 - Nick Polino (6-3, 305, Sr.)
68 - Brian Anderson (6-2, 302, So.)
Right Guard
63 - Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, So.)
76 - William Barnes (6-4, 318, Fr.*)
71 - Triston Miller (6-6, 289, Fr.)
Right Tackle
74 - Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, So.)
72 - Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)
Tight End
86 - Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)
80 - Jake Bargas (6-2, 250, Sr.)
84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)
Quarterback
7 - Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)
10 - Jace Ruder (6-3, 225, Fr.*)
Running Back
25 - Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, So.)
or 8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)
Wide Receiver
2 - Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, So.)
14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)
11 - Roscoe Johnson (6-1, 200, Jr.)
Wide Receiver
5 - Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
4 - Rontavius Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)
Wide Receiver
3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, So.)
1 - Khafre Brown (6-0, 180, Fr.)
or 15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)
Defense
End
51 - Raymond Vohasek (6-3, 280, So.)
Or 56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Jr.)
Nose
92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)
52 - Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, Fr.*)
Tackle
55 - Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)
90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, So.)
Outside Linebacker
12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)
14 - Jake Lawler (6-4, 245, So.)
Outside Linebacker
33 - Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)
or 42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)
Inside Linebacker
44 - Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, So.)
30 - Matthew Flint (6-1, 235, Fr.)
Inside Linebacker
21 - Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.)
3 - Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)
7 - Jonathan Smith (6-0, 228, Sr.)
Cornerback
5 - Patrice Rene (6-2, 208, Sr.)
10 - Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)
Free Safety
1 - Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)
13 - Don Chapman (5-11, 185, Fr.)
Strong Safety
11 - Myles Wolfolk (5-11, 205, Jr.)
16 - D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) Cornerback
4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, So.)
29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)
or 20 - Obi Egbuna (5-11, 171, Fr.)
Nickelback
16 - D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.)
or 4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, So.)
or 15 - DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, Fr.*)
* redshirt freshman
