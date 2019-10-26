UNC wins wild one over Duke on a game-ending interception by Chazz Surratt

It had been three years since North Carolina last beat Duke in a football game.

That streak came to an end Saturday evening, as the Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 20-17 at Kenan Stadium, and took home the Victory Bell.

UNC improved to 4-4 on the season, while Duke fell to 4-4.

The win almost didn’t happen, though.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

They led the Blue Devils 20-17, and had first-and-3, inside the Duke 5-yard line with about three minutes remaining. But they fumbled and Duke recovered.

The Blue Devils took the ball all the way down to 2-yard line, before UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt intercepted a pass at the goal line with 14 seconds remaining to seal the game.

It was a game the Tar Heels desperately need if it wants to win the ACC’s Coastal Division. After the Tar Heels lost 43-41 in six overtimes to Virginia Tech last week, they fell a game behind Virginia.

Next week, the Tar Heels will face Virginia at home.

UNC quarterback Sam Howell finished the game 10-for-27 for 226 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Duke quarterback Quentin Harris finished 22-of-39 for 229 yards and two total touchdowns.

The Tar Heels have now played in seven games this season decided by six points or less. They are 3-4 in those games.

The game was tied 17-17 for 12 minutes in the second half as both teams struggled in the third and fourth quarters. But the Tar Heels finally broke free after a 40-yard run by Javonte Williams to the UNC 50-yard line midway through the fourth quarter.

Two plays later, Howell found freshman Emery Simmons for a 20-yard throw and catch, which set up a 40-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles to put the Tar Heels up 20-17 with seven minutes left in the game.

Here’s my view of redshirt junior LB Chazz Surratt’s interception w/ 14 secs left that won the game for the Tar Heels.



UNC beat Duke, 20-17, for the first time since 2015. pic.twitter.com/uOo1l6fwQq — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 26, 2019

First Down

UNC: Senior linebacker Dominique Ross, who is playing multiple positions, had one of his best games of the season. He caused two turnovers (a forced fumble and an interception) in the first half, which helped stop two moving drives from the Blue Devils.

Duke: The Blue Devils had nine tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries on Saturday. They put constant pressure on Howell and forced him into some errant throws. Freshman Shaka Heyward led Duke with 15 tackles.

Touchdown

The running game carried the Tar Heels on Saturday. UNC running backs Michael Carter, Javonte Williams and Antonio Williams all had good games.

Javonte Williams led all runnings with 111 yards. Carter had 64 yards, and Williams had 50 yards.

As a team, they rushed for 205 yards.

Penalty

UNC: While Duke did get pressure on Howell, he was off most of Saturday’s game. At times, he held the ball too long. He was also off on a few throws, which resulted in his two interceptions.

Duke: After turning it over five times against Virginia, the Blue Devils turned it over three times against the Tar Heels. The Blue Devils were fortunate to force two turnovers of their own.

ICYMI

The Jonathan Kim era did not last long. The freshman kicker started on Saturday in place of Ruggles, who had struggled in recent games. But after Kim missed a 52-yard kick wide right in the first half, the coaching staff put Ruggles in the game.

Ruggles made a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter, which tied the game at 17 with about four minutes remaining.

Ruggles then made a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Tar Heels the lead.

Key numbers

2 consecutive weeks that redshirt junior wide receiver Scott Bracey has scored a touchdown. Prior to Duke’s game against Virginia last week, he had never scored a touchdown.

5 sacks for the Tar Heels. It was the most given up by the Blue Devils in a game this season, and the most sacks by the Tar Heels in a game this season.

48.5 yard punt average for Austin Parker. He punted it eight times and consistently flipped field position. He finished with four 50+ yard punts, and pinned four inside UNC’s 20-yard line.