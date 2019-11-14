UNC safety Myles Wolfolk to miss the remainder of the season with new injury

North Carolina’s secondary took yet another blow Thursday night.

The school announced that junior safety Myles Wolfolk is out for the season with an upper body injury. The injury is different than the lower body injury he suffered against Appalachian State on Sept. 21.

Wolfolk is just the latest player in the Tar Heels’ secondary to suffer a season-ending injury. Safeties Bryson Richardson and Cam’Ron Kelly, and senior cornerback Patrice Rene are all out with season-ending injuries.

Trey Morrison will miss the Tar Heels’ game against Pitt on Thursday night with an upper body injury, but is expected to return.

Wolfolk, who is 5-11, 205 pounds, led the Tar Heels with three interceptions in five games this season. He also had 25 tackles. He had been one of the Tar Heels’ best defenders early in the season, but a lower body injury kept him our for four games.

He returned against Virginia, but did not finish the game.

Wolfolk suffered a season-ending upper body injury in 2018. He practiced sparingly in the spring as he made his return, but appeared fully healthy during training camp.

Wolfolk would not return if UNC were to play in bowl game next month. He has another year of eligibility remaining.