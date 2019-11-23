UNC dominates Mercer on Senior Day, and is now one win from becoming bowl eligible

For the first time in a more than month, North Carolina fans did not have to hold their breath in the fourth quarter.

Because by then, in UNC’s game against Mercer, it was already over.

Mercer, an FCS program, was simply outmatched, and UNC cruised to a 56-7 victory at Kenan Stadium on Saturday.

The Tar Heels have five wins this season, which is equal to the number of wins they had in the previous two seasons combined. They need to beat N.C. State (4-7, 1-6 ACC) next week to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2016 season. N.C. State, which lost to Georgia Tech on Thursday, was eliminated from bowl eligibility, and will be playing for pride.

For UNC, this scenario was expected. Mercer has struggled for much of this season, while UNC’s season has been filled with highs and lows.

Entering Saturday’s game, nine of the Tar Heels’ 10 games had been decided by a touchdown or less. But on Saturday, against Mercer, that was far from the case.

On Mercer’s first possession, UNC forced a fumble and recovered it at Mercer’s 19-yard line. Four plays later, UNC running back Antonio Williams scored on a 11-yard rushing touchdown.

The domination continued. UNC scored touchdowns on each of its first six possessions, and at halftime, led 42-0.

Freshman quarterback Sam Howell only played in the first half, but he had another quality game. He completed 10 of 13 passing attempts for 152 yards and three touchdowns.

Junior running back Michael Carter rushed for 159 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns. His three touchdowns were a season-high. Prior to Saturday’s game, he had not rushed for a touchdown.

After the first possession of the second half, which also ended in a touchdown run by Carter, UNC pulled the majority of its starters, allowing its reserves to get some playing time.

The Tar Heels ran it all but two times in the second half.

First down

The Tar Heels’ defense hadn’t forced a turnover in its previous two games. But on the first play of Saturday’s game, UNC defensive back Don Chapman tackled Mercer’s David Durden and jarred the ball loose.

UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt recovered it deep in Mercer’s territory, and a few plays later, the Tar Heels turned it into points.

Later in the first quarter, freshman defensive back Storm Duck intercepted a pass on fourth down. UNC scored 14 points off Mercer’s two turnovers.

Touchdown

The Tar Heels handled business on both sides of the ball. The defense allowed only seven points.

The offense scored touchdowns on their first six possessions. And the redzone touchdown issues the Tar Heels had in their previous games, were not an issue Saturday.

UNC was 4-for-4 in the redzone. All were touchdowns.

Penalty

There wasn’t much UNC did wrong in Saturday’s game.

But before the game, the school announced that its leading receiver, Dazz Newsome, was suspended for the game.

According to a team source, Newsome overslept for a practice one day this week and missed it.

Newsome was on a tear in recent weeks. He had three 100-yard receiving games in his last four games, and won ACC receiver of the week honors for his performance against Pittsburgh. Against Pitt, he had 11 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown.

With 817 receiving yards, Newsome was on pace a 1,000-yard season.

ICYMI

UNC honored 20 seniors on Senior Day, including junior linebacker Jake Lawler, who will graduate early despite having another year of eligibility left.

Key numbers

32 The number of touchdown passes Howell has thrown this season. He broke Mitch Trubisky’s single-season record of 30 touchdown passes. Howell is also the first true freshman quarterback to throw for 31 or more passing touchdowns in a season. The previous high was 30 by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in 2018.

0 sacks for Mercer. UNC’s offensive line was dominant. It did not allow a sack and opened up running lanes for its running backs.

100 UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt, who converted from quarterback to linebacker in the spring, has 100 tackles this season. He finished with five tackles against Mercer.