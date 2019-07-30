NCCU assistant football coach Brian Jenkins arrested in Florida

NCCU Athletics

A North Carolina Central assistant football coach was arrested Sunday in Florida.

Brian Jenkins, 48, was arrested in Volusia County, Fla., and booked on three separate charges. Arrest documents show Jenkins was charged with tampering with a witness, battery and criminal mischief. As of Monday evening, Jenkins’ status on the Volusia County Corrections website was listed as not in custody.

The arrest type was listed as ‘ONV’ — or on-view arrest — meaning Jenkins was caught in the act of the alleged crime.

Jenkins was hired in January as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator.

The NCCU football team reported to campus Monday, with their first practice scheduled for Wednesday morning. Attempts to reach NCCU regarding the incident were not immediately successful.

Jenkins was born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and was the head coach at Bethune-Cookman University for five seasons. BCU is located in Daytona Beach, Fla., within Volusia County. During his tenure with the Wildcats, BCU went 46-14 with four MEAC titles and two trips to the NCAA playoffs. Jenkins was hired as the head coach at Alabama State in 2015. He was fired five games into the 2017 season after the Hornets started the year 0-5. Last season, he served as the running backs coach/special teams coordinator for Alabama A&M.