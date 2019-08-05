Triangle sports news outlet SportsChannel 8 to have weekday radio show

Hayes Permar, the Carolina Mudcats’ stadium announcer, watches the Mudcats play the Winston-Salem Dash last week. newsobserver.com

For more than a year, Hayes Permar and other members of the SportsChannel 8 team had hit the airwaves every Saturday morning, offering what the outlet calls “sometimes unconventional sports talk.”

Now, the team will be on air every weekday starting Aug. 15, 99.9 The Fan announced via Twitter on Monday.

SportsChannel 8 — an online news network known best for its weekly radio show and a column that tracks staffing changes in local sports media — will air Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon on WCMC, replacing ESPN Radio’s “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” that formerly occupied the time slot.

It will no longer air in its original time slot of 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

In a story published on SportsChannel 8’s website, Permar described the show as one that provides a light-hearted perspective on sports in the Triangle.

“The ‘SC8’ crew always has a target to belittle,” he wrote. “Before the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup, it was the Caps. Did you hear that Virginia became the first team to lose to a No. 16 seed? There have been weekly reminders even though the Cavs won the 2019 NCAA title.”

SportsChannel 8’s show will air right before “The David Glenn Show,” which runs from noon to 3 p.m. daily.