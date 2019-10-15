Shaw basketball coach resigns less than a month before the start of the season

SHAWBKB5.SP.011002.SBH - Shaw head basketball coach Joel Hopkins instructs his team during their game vs. St. Augustine’s College. Shaw defeated St. Aug’s 107-86 at Broughton High School’s gym. STAFF PHOTO BY SWAYNE B. HALL. SWAYNE B. HALL

Less than one month before the start of the 2019-20 season, Shaw University announced the resignation of veteran men’s basketball coach Joel Hopkins.

Bears’ athletic director Alfonza Carter said in a statement: “I want to thank Coach Hopkins for all he has done to advance the Shaw University men’s basketball program. We certainly wish Coach Hopkins and his family all the best.”

Hopkins had two stints as the head coach at Shaw and leaves with an overall record of 126-76. Last season, Hopkins led the Bears to a 17-13 overall record and a 10-8 mark in the CIAA and a Southern Division title. Shaw finished as runner-up in the CIAA tournament.

His first stint coaching the Bears was from 2000-02, when he had an overall record of 43-15. During that time he led Shaw to a CIAA title and a trip to the NCAA regionals and the Elite Eight. Hopkin’s second tenure with the Bears, which started in 2015, was also very successful. He led the team to three-straight CIAA Southern Division titles.

“I would like to thank Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Bell, President Dr. Dillard and Director of Athletics, Dr. Carter for the opportunity to serve Shaw University,” Hopkins wrote in a statement. “To Bears nation, I love you and thank you Shaw U!”

Hopkins played college basketball at N.C. Central and was a member of the Eagles’ 1989 national championship team. He also coached at Mt. Zion Christian Academy, where he compiled an overall record of 200-39.

During his time leading Shaw, Hopkins sent two players — Ronald Murray and Amir Hinton — to the NBA.