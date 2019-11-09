Davidson’s Dugger sets record; ECU gives SMU a scare

Davidson College running back Wesley Dugger broke the school’s career rushing yardage record Saturday in the Wildcats’ 52-10 romp at Butler.

Dugger scored twice and led a Davidson attack that totaled 549 yards’ offense.

Elsewhere, East Carolina threw a scare into nationally-ranked SMU before falling 59-51, N.C. A&T saw its bowl hopes take a hit in a 22-16 loss at Morgan State, and Johnson C. Smith rolled over Livingstone 34-6 in a renewal of the oldest rivalry for historically black college football programs.

Davidson 52, Butler 10

Dugger rushed for 118 yards and Jorell Story added 89 rushing yards as the Wildcats (7-3, 4-2 Pioneer Football) rolled over the Bulldogs (2-8, 1-5).

Dugger, a junior, finished the game with 3,247 career rushing yards. He broke the school record of 3,165, set in 2004 by John Leverett, on an 18-yard dash in the second quarter.

Davidson broke the game open by scoring 33 straight points in the second quarter. Five different players scored touchdowns in that stretch.

No. 23 SMU 59, East Carolina 51

The Pirates never led in this American Athletic Conference game but threw a scare into the Mustangs (9-1, 5-1). Shane Buechele completed 33-of-46 passes for 414 yards and five touchdowns for SMU and Xavier Jones carried 20 times for 157 yards and three scores.

Holton Ahlers had a big day for East Carolina (3-7, 0-6), completing 32-of-42 passes for 498 yards and six touchdowns. Tyler Snead had 19 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns. The 19 receptions was the most for a player in an FBS game this season.

The teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of offense.

No. 11 Kennesaw State 38, Campbell 35

The host Camels (6-3, 3-1 Big South) threw a scare into FCS power Kennesaw State (8-2, 3-1), closing the gap to three points on Hajj-Malik Williams’ 7-yard pass to Caleb Snead with 3:01 left. But Campbell was not able to threaten again.

Williams ran for 110 yards and passed for 233, with Snead grabbing six passes for 99 yards.

Kennesaw State (8-2, 3-1) got a boost from backup quarterback Tommy Bryant, who entered in the second quarter and rushed for 105 yards. He also passed for 91 yards, as the Owls rallied from a 21-10 deficit.

Kennesaw State converted two interceptions into touchdowns in the second half.

Presbyterian 24, Gardner-Webb 14

The host Blue Hose won for the first time this season, as freshman quarterback Tyler Huff passed for 145 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 86 yards and a score.

Gardner-Webb (3-7, 1-4 Big South) took a 14-10 lead with 59 seconds left in the half on A.J. Moses’ 1-yard touchdown run. But the Blue Hose (1-9, 1-4) went up 17-14 late in the third quarter on a 2-yard Jarius Jeter run. They scored early in the final period on Huff’s 4-yard run.

Morgan State 22, N.C. A&T 16

The Aggies (6-3, 4-2 MEAC) fell a game behind Bethune-Cookman in the race for the conference championship and a berth in the Celebration Bowl next month in Atlanta.

Kylil Carter passed for 154 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice. Noel Ruiz kicked three field goals for the Aggies. DeAndre Harris passed for 218 yards and a touchdown for Morgan State (2-8, 2-5).

Johnson C. Smith 34, Livingstone 6

Malik Evans passed for 159 yards and two touchdowns and Ivoree Atkinson scored on a 64-yard run as the Golden Bulls (4-6, 3-4 CIAA) captured the Commemorative Classic. Cristian Benitez added a pair of first-half field goals for the victors.

Livingstone (4-6, 1-6) snapped a 17-quarter scoreless streak with 9:38 left, when Jaylen Askew caught a 24-yard touchdown pass.

The schools competed in the first football game among historically black colleges on Dec. 27, 1892, playing on a snowy field in Salisbury. Johnson C. Smith won 5-0 in a game marked by several controversial calls.

No. 9 Furman 60, VMI 21

The host Paladins (7-3, 6-1 Southern) led only 22-21 in the third quarter but scored 38 unanswered points. Redshirt freshman quarterback Hamp Sisson completed 17-of-22 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns in his first college start. Devin Wynn ran for four touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.

Wynn finished with 103 yards on 15 carries.

VMI is 4-6, 3-4.

Shaw 24, St. Augustine’s 21

The Bears captured the annual Raleigh Classic, scoring the winning touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Kevonta Moses to Torrin Campbell with 4:48 left. Shaw (6-4, 5-2 CIAA) finished the season with four straight victories.

St. Augustine’s, which had taken a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter on Anthony Berry’s 20-yard pass to D’Ontrae Gilliard, finished 2-8, 2-5.

Maine 31, Elon 17

The Black Bears (5-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic) scored on their first four possessions and built a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Joe Fagnano threw touchdown passes of 60 and 88 yards in the first period and finished with 320 passing yards.

Davis Cheek, of Butler High, completed 18-of-37 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown for Elon (4-6, 3-4).

Norfolk State 38, N.C. Central 21

Davis Richard completed 30-of-46 passes for 384 yards and three N.C. Central touchdowns, but he was sacked eight times. One of those sacks, late in the third quarter, resulted in a fumble and a touchdown for Norfolk State (4-6, 3-3 MEAC). The Eagles, who fell to 4-6 and 3-3, got 140 receiving yards from E.J. Hicks.

Fayetteville State 31, Winston-Salem State 17

West Mecklenburg High’s Richard Latimer passed for 117 yards and Stevie Green ran for 122 yards as Fayetteville State (8-2, 6-1 CIAA) captured the Southern Division title. The Broncos will face Bowie State (10-0) next Saturday in the CIAA championship game in Salem, Va.

Winston-Salem State finished 4-6, 3-4.

No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 45, UNC Pembroke 31

Weddington High’s Grayson Willingham passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns as the host Bears improved to 10-0. The Bears broke a 31-31 tie in the fourth quarter on Ameen Stevens’ 4-yard touchdown run and a 99-yard scoring toss from Willingham to Jaquay Mitchell.

UNC Pembroke fell to 3-7.

