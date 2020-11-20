NCCU pauses basketball practice after team reports a positive COVID-19 test

With its season-opening game at No. 5 Iowa less than a week away, N.C. Central’s men’s basketball team has paused team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test.

In a text message to the News & Observer on Friday, NCCU sports information director Kyle Serba confirmed that a positive COVID-19 test led to the interruption of the team’s preseason work. But he said the team expects to be ready to play two games in Iowa beginning Wednesday.

“We have paused team activities due to a positive test and will resume practice on Monday morning prior to departing later that day for a tournament in Iowa,” Serba said.

Serba wouldn’t specify if the COVID-19 case came from a player, coach or other staff member or when the team halted its activities but said NCCU is “following all safety protocols and reporting guidelines as outlined by appropriate governing bodies.”

According to information NCCU updated on its website Friday, the school has seen 89 students, 20 staff and six subcontractors test positive for COVID-19 since July 1.

The defending MEAC champion Eagles are scheduled to open the season Wednesday against Iowa in a 4 p.m. game televised by the Big Ten Network. NCCU plays Southern on Thanksgiving Day, also at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena.