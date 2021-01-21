NC Central football opts out of spring season amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

N.C. Central won’t be playing football in the spring.

NCCU announced Thursday that because of continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the football program will opt out of competition in the spring.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to compete this spring,” NCCU athletic director Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree said in a statement. “Our priority is to always provide the best academic and athletic experience for each student-athlete, and delivering this news to members of our football program was difficult. However, after careful and deliberate discussions with our coaching staff and sports performance team members, the health, safety, and well-being of our football student-athletes prevailed as the number one factor in this decision.

“We have seen first-hand the impact of the pandemic. There are more challenges at this time and it is best for us not to move forward, but to allow our young men to remain safe and prepare for the fall 2021 season.”

NCCU was to begin its season on Feb. 20. NCCU football coach Trei Oliver said it was a tough decision that was made, saying he and his football staff gave it a “lot of thought.”

“We evaluated our student-athletes after completing their first week of workouts this semester and determined we would not be physically prepared by the start of the season,” Oliver said in a statement. “Football is a high-impact sport and a violent game. I know it is not in the best interest of our student-athletes to attempt to play and risk a catastrophic injury. We are very disappointed. As a competitor, you try to do all that you can to play, but I am not going to risk the well-being of my players.”

NCCU said the football program would have a traditional spring practice to prepare for a football season this fall.