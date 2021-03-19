College Sports NCAA Basketball Tournament Top Shots By Scott Sharpe March 19, 2021 04:03 PM, ORDER REPRINT → Drake’s Joseph Yesufu celebrates late in the second half of a First Four game against Wichita State in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Drake won 53-52. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Robert Franklin AP Check out a selection of photos from the top sports photojournalists covering the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments. Check back daily on game days for updates throughout the tournaments. The basketball hits the face of Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) after his layup attempt ricocheted off the rim during the first half of a first round game against Texas Tech in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Doug McSchooler AP Michigan State’s Joshua Langford, second from left, competes for a rebound with UCLA’s Johnny Juzang (3) and Jules Bernard during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, early Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. UCLA won 86-80. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Robert Franklin AP Michigan State’s Malik Hall, center, covers the ball during a scrum involving teammate Aaron Henry (0) and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4), Jules Bernard, top/center, Mac Etienne (12) and Johnny Juzang, right, during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Robert Franklin AP Colgate’s Tucker Richardson (15) and Arkansas’ Justin Smith (0) dive for a loose ball during the second half of a first round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Darron Cummings AP Michigan State’s Julius Marble II (34) competes for a rebound with UCLA’s Cody Riley, center, next to Michigan State’s Joey Hauser, left, and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Robert Franklin AP UCLA’s David Singleton, top, runs to celebrate with teammates following their 86-80 win over Michigan State in a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, early Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Robert Franklin AP Michigan State coach Tom Izzo yells to players during the second half of a First Four game against UCLA in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. UCLA won 86-80. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Robert Franklin AP Norfolk State guard Daryl Anderson (13) reacts to the team’s victory in a First Four game against Appalachian State in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Doug McSchooler AP Mount St. Mary’s guard Damian Chong Qui (15) drives the ball around the defense of Mount St. Mary’s forward Quinton Mincey (5) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Doug McSchooler AP Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) scores with a slam dunk during the first half of a first round game against Texas Tech in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Doug McSchooler AP Florida forward Anthony Duruji (4) gets a dunk over Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma (22) in overtime of a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Florida defeated Virginia Tech Hokies 75-70. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy AP Comments
