Here are the ACC teams that will play in the 2021 NCAA baseball championships

The NCAA baseball championship fields were announced on Monday. Eight ACC teams, including tournament champion Duke, made the NCAA baseball tournament field of 64.

The Blue Devils, who defeated N.C. State, 1-0, in the ACC championship game on Sunday in Charlotte, have won 12 games in a row heading into the tournament. It was the first conference tournament title in 60 years for the Blue Devils.

Duke (32-20) will head to the Knoxville, Tennessee regional and will face Liberty (39-14) at noon on Friday.

The NCAA championship regional tournaments are June 4 - 7.

The first ACC team off the board was N.C. State. The Wolfpack (30-17) will take on Alabama (31-24) on Friday in the Ruston, La. region.

North Carolina (27-25) is headed to Lubbock to take on UCLA (35-18) on Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern. The Tar Heels were among the last four teams in the tournament.

Florida State (30-22) is headed to the Oxford region and will take on Southern Mississippi (37-19) on Friday at 3 p.m. Georgia Tech (29-23) will take on Indiana State (30-19) in the Nashville region on Friday at 1 p.m.

The Miami Hurricanes (32-19) will take on South Alabama (33-20) on Friday at 5 in the Gainesville regional. Notre Dame (30-11) will take on Central Michigan (40-16) in the South Bend region. Virginia (29-23) will take on South Carolina (33-21) in Columbia on Friday at noon.

Gainesville, Fla. Regional

(1) Florida

(2) South Florida

(3) South Alabama

(4) Miami

Nashville, TN. Regional

(1) Vanderbilt

(2) Georgia Tech

(3) Indiana State

(4) Presbyterian

Columbia, SC Regional

(1) Old Dominion

(2) Jacksonville

(3) Virginia

South Bend, Ind. Regional

(1) Notre Dame

(2) UConn

(3) Michigan

(4) Central Michigan

Knoxville, TN. Regional

(1) Tennessee

(2) Duke

(3) Liberty

(4) Wright State

Greenville, NC Regional

(1) East Carolina

(2) Charlotte

(3) Maryland

(4) Norfolk State

Oxford, Miss. Regional

(1) Ole Miss

(2) Southern Missouri State

(3) Florida State

(4) Southern Miss.

Tucson, AZ. Regional

(1) Arizona

(2) Oklahoma State

(3) UC Santa Barbara

(4) Grand Canyon

Lubbock, TX. Regional

(1) Texas Tech

(2) UCLA

(3) North Carolina

(4) Army

Stanford, Cali. Regional

(1) Stanford

(2) North Dakota State

(3) Nevada

Ruston, La. Regional

(1) Louisiana Tech

(2) NC State

(3) Alabama

(4) Rider

Fayetteville, AK. Regional

(1) Arkansas

(2) NJIT

(3) Northeastern

(4) Nebraska

Eugene, OR. Regional

(1) Oregon

(2) Central Conn State

(3) LSU

(4) Gonzaga

Fort Worth, TX. Regional

(1) TCU

(2) Oregon State

(3) Dallas Baptist

(4) McNeese

Starkville, Miss. Regional

(1) Mississippi State

(2) VCU

(3) Campbell

(4) Samford

Austin, TX. Regional

(1) Texas

(2) Arizona State

(3) Fairfield

(4) Southern