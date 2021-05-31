College Sports
Here are the ACC teams that will play in the 2021 NCAA baseball championships
The NCAA baseball championship fields were announced on Monday. Eight ACC teams, including tournament champion Duke, made the NCAA baseball tournament field of 64.
The Blue Devils, who defeated N.C. State, 1-0, in the ACC championship game on Sunday in Charlotte, have won 12 games in a row heading into the tournament. It was the first conference tournament title in 60 years for the Blue Devils.
Duke (32-20) will head to the Knoxville, Tennessee regional and will face Liberty (39-14) at noon on Friday.
The NCAA championship regional tournaments are June 4 - 7.
The first ACC team off the board was N.C. State. The Wolfpack (30-17) will take on Alabama (31-24) on Friday in the Ruston, La. region.
North Carolina (27-25) is headed to Lubbock to take on UCLA (35-18) on Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern. The Tar Heels were among the last four teams in the tournament.
Florida State (30-22) is headed to the Oxford region and will take on Southern Mississippi (37-19) on Friday at 3 p.m. Georgia Tech (29-23) will take on Indiana State (30-19) in the Nashville region on Friday at 1 p.m.
The Miami Hurricanes (32-19) will take on South Alabama (33-20) on Friday at 5 in the Gainesville regional. Notre Dame (30-11) will take on Central Michigan (40-16) in the South Bend region. Virginia (29-23) will take on South Carolina (33-21) in Columbia on Friday at noon.
Gainesville, Fla. Regional
(1) Florida
(2) South Florida
(3) South Alabama
(4) Miami
Nashville, TN. Regional
(1) Vanderbilt
(2) Georgia Tech
(3) Indiana State
(4) Presbyterian
Columbia, SC Regional
(1) Old Dominion
(2) Jacksonville
(3) Virginia
(4) Jacksonville
South Bend, Ind. Regional
(1) Notre Dame
(2) UConn
(3) Michigan
(4) Central Michigan
Knoxville, TN. Regional
(1) Tennessee
(2) Duke
(3) Liberty
(4) Wright State
Greenville, NC Regional
(1) East Carolina
(2) Charlotte
(3) Maryland
(4) Norfolk State
Oxford, Miss. Regional
(1) Ole Miss
(2) Southern Missouri State
(3) Florida State
(4) Southern Miss.
Tucson, AZ. Regional
(1) Arizona
(2) Oklahoma State
(3) UC Santa Barbara
(4) Grand Canyon
Lubbock, TX. Regional
(1) Texas Tech
(2) UCLA
(3) North Carolina
(4) Army
Stanford, Cali. Regional
(1) Stanford
(2) North Dakota State
(3) Nevada
(4) North Dakota State
Ruston, La. Regional
(1) Louisiana Tech
(2) NC State
(3) Alabama
(4) Rider
Fayetteville, AK. Regional
(1) Arkansas
(2) NJIT
(3) Northeastern
(4) Nebraska
Eugene, OR. Regional
(1) Oregon
(2) Central Conn State
(3) LSU
(4) Gonzaga
Fort Worth, TX. Regional
(1) TCU
(2) Oregon State
(3) Dallas Baptist
(4) McNeese
Starkville, Miss. Regional
(1) Mississippi State
(2) VCU
(3) Campbell
(4) Samford
Austin, TX. Regional
(1) Texas
(2) Arizona State
(3) Fairfield
(4) Southern
