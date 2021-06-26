NC State baseball season ends in Omaha, its final defeat against COVID-19

North Carolina State head coach Elliott Avent talks with others in the dugout during a COVID-19 protocol delay before playing against Vanderbilt during a baseball game in the College World Series, Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. AP

During an improbable run to Omaha, Nebraska, and the College World Series, the N.C. State baseball team inspired belief among Wolfpack supporters who’ve long waited for something, anything, to celebrate during a decades-long national championship drought.

For a while it felt like N.C. State baseball might rekindle the men’s basketball magic of 1983.

And yet this year, like so many before it, ended in heartbreak.

This one hurt worse than others, perhaps, because State did not lose on the field but off of it. It lost to COVID-19, which at first left the Wolfpack depleted in a defeat on Friday and then, based on NCAA protocol, forced it out of the College World Series, a victory away playing for a long-coveted national championship.

Just days ago, after a 2-0 start in Omaha, N.C. State almost appeared destined to reach the College World Series’ best-of-three finale. Then everything unraveled without the Wolfpack ever seeing a pitch.

The NCAA’s COVID-19 protocols forced N.C. State to play without several starters during a 3-1 defeat against Vanderbilt on Friday afternoon. The teams were set to meet on Saturday for a third time in the College World Series, but that won’t happen.

The same virus-related problems ended the Wolfpack’s season.

Defeat did not come on the field, but instead in an announcement at 2:10 a.m on Saturday. In a tweet, the NCAA announced then that the Wolfpack’s game against Vanderbilt had been declared “a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols.”

“This decision was made based on the recommendations of the championship medical team and the Douglas County Health Department,” the NCAA announced. “As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals.”

The announcement brought a sudden, swift end to a postseason run that made believers out of the most beleaguered Wolfpack faithful. The Wolfpack recovered from a 1-8 start in the ACC to become one of the league’s best teams, and it was at its best when spring began to turn to summer.

After a 1-0 defeat against Duke in the ACC tournament championship game, State won three consecutive games, including two against host Louisiana Tech, to advance out of an NCAA regional in Ruston, Louisiana. The Wolfpack advanced to a Super Regional at Arkansas, the No. 1 national seed.

The Razorbacks dealt N.C. State a 21-2 defeat in the first of a three-game series, but, unlikely as it seemed after Game 1, the Wolfpack won the next two games to advance to the College World Series for the third time. It then delivered sterling pitching performances in victories against Stanford and Vanderbilt.

The 2-0 start in Omaha put State in prime position to advance to a best-of-three series to decide the national champion. The Wolfpack needed but one more victory to reach the championship series. Then news emerged Friday that N.C. State would have to play without several contributors because of NCAA COVID-19 protocols.

The Wolfpack had but 13 players, and four pitchers, available on Friday. And though it prevailed in a 1-0 victory against Vanderbilt earlier in the week, State’s 3-1 defeat on Friday in some ways more personified its resiliency. The Commodores arrived in Omaha the most recent winner of the College World Series, in 2019.

After his team’s defeat on Friday, Elliott Avent, the N.C. State coach, spoke of his team’s toughness and expressed uncertainty about which of his players might be available on Saturday. At the time, he was hoping there would be a Saturday.

“When the NCAA passes on the information that they deem necessary, we’ll go from there,” Avent told reporters.

He was, at the time, looking forward to tomorrow, but for the Wolfpack tomorrow never came. Fewer than 10 hours after its final loss on the field, its dream run ended off of it.