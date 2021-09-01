Going to watch UNC, NC State, Duke or Charlotte play football? Read their mask policies

Heading out to Carter-Finley Stadium on Thursday?

Good. Dave Doeren and the N.C. State football team welcomes fans with open arms. After playing in front of limited crowds a year ago, ‘The Carter’ will be rocking as the Wolfpack hosts South Florida and max-capacity crowds are allowed to return for the first time since 2019.

What about UNC? Are you planning a road trip with the Tar Heels? Or maybe a night out in Charlotte to catch Duke’s opener?

Since COVID-19 is still a real threat, guidelines — often fluid in nature — are in place, at Carter-Finley and throughout the region, as schools take precautions to prevent games from turning into super spreader events.

Here’s what you might expect when you go to watch college teams from North Carolina play, either at home or on the road:

NC State

COVID-19 policies for Carter-Finley Stadium

▪ Face coverings are encouraged. Anyone who hasn’t been fully vaccinated should continue to wear face coverings.

▪ Fans are required to wear masks inside restrooms, regardless of vaccination status.

▪ Fans will be allowed to bring clear tote bags, a one gallon, clear, resealable plastic storage bag, a small purse or clutch bag (6.5” X 4.5”) or a diaper bag (must be accompanied by a child). There will be exceptions made for “medically necessary items.”

Charlotte

COVID-19 policies for Jerry Richardson Stadium

▪ Face coverings are required in indoor areas, such as restrooms, and school officials request that everyone wear the face coverings in outdoor areas as well.

Spectators are allowed to carry their belongings into the stadium in the following items:

▪ Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” — a logo no larger than 4.5” x 3.4” can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

▪ One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

▪ Small clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.

▪ Diaper bags.

▪ Seat cushion (no arms or pockets allowed).

Duke

COVID-19 policies for Wallace Wade Stadium, where the Blue Devils play their first home game of the season Sept. 10 against N.C. A&T.

▪ Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings are required, both indoors and outdoors, for all Duke athletics venues. In addition to seating and concession areas, this includes all game day locations including fan zones and premium/hospitality areas.

▪ Duke now allows ticket-holders to carry their belongings in clear bags or small purses and wallets that aren’t clear plastic. In addition to the clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags, clutches or wallets smaller than eight inches by five inches by one inch will also be allowed in the stadium regardless if they are transparent or not.

▪ The larger bags and purses must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by six inches. Duke will also allow one-gallon clear plastic storage bags to be brought into the stadium.

▪ For spectators carrying medical or childcare supplies into the stadium in permitted bags, a designated medical/family lane will be available for use at each gate screening area.

UNC

The Tar Heels are on the road at Virginia Tech this weekend. The following is the latest policy for the team’s home games, the first of which will be on Saturday, Sept. 11 against Georgia State.

▪ North Carolina has primarily converted to an all-digital experience to help limit contact between fans and stadium employees. That includes game tickets and parking passes, which can be accessed through the GoHeels app.

▪ All concession and merchandise sales will be cashless in order to limit the contact between fans and stadium employees. Kenan Stadium venues accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover or Apple Pay.

▪ Food and drinks can be ordered through the GoHeels app to limit fans from standing in lines and picked up at concession stands in section 101, 108, 112 and 130.

▪ UNC did not make obtaining the vaccination and wearing masks a prerequisite for attendance, but they are “strongly encouraged” by the university. However, masks are mandatory for use in transportation services to the stadium, the Blue Zone, stadium restrooms and elevators.

▪ UNC will have complimentary masks available at every gate into Kenan Stadium as well as Fan Services locations.

▪ The clear bag policy remains in effect, which means no purses larger than a clutch bag and only clear bags/bookbags no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 20 inches.