Davis Love III commits to SAS, looking for another NC win

Davis Love III waves to the crowd on the 18th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015. Love won the tournament. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) AP

Davis Love III has a chance to add another North Carolina tournament to his list of victories.

Love, who was born in Charlotte and played college golf at UNC, has committed to make his first appearance in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, Oct. 4-6. His 21st and final PGA Tour victory came in Greensboro’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro in 2015, his third win at that tournament over a 23-year span.

Love, 55, has played sparingly on the Champions tour despite being eligible for six years, preferring to continue to compete on the PGA Tour. He has played only 16 events on the senior tour and 67 on the main tour over that span, but nine of them have come this season and his appearance in Cary for the first time may indicate a growing commitment to the senior game after hip replacement surgery in 2017.

“I have heard this is one of the best events on the PGA Tour Champions, and I hope to play well in my first appearance in Cary,” Love said in a statement.

Love, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, did not appear in either PGA Tour event in North Carolina this summer, making this his only in-state appearance of the season.