The Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 2

Cleveland running back Omarion Hampton (28) dives forward for extra yardage after a long run featuring numerous broken tackles during the Garner Trojans’ football game at the Cleveland Rams on Friday, August 30, 2019. newsobserver.com

The Starting 11: Here are the top football players from week 2

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.

Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.

THE STARTING 11: WEEK 2

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sean Brown, Middle Creek: Mustangs quarterback completed 22 of 39 passes for 381 yards and five scores, and rushed for one more touchdown during a 47-18 win over Southeast Raleigh.

Omarion Hampton, Cleveland: Sophomore running back rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns and caught one pass for an 80-yard touchdown during a 56-33 win over Garner.

Skyler Locklear, Cleveland: Rams quarterback completed 16 of 25 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns.

Jonathan Dewalt, Cleveland: Senior defensive back intercepted two passes during the 56-33 win over Garner.

Jonathan Streeter, Panther Creek: Catamounts wide receiver caught 8 passes for 119 yards versus Leesville Road.

Cameron Carrow, Jordan: Falcons quarterback completed 13 of 16 passes for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns during a 26-21 win over Enloe.

Cameron Grisel, Athens Drive: Jaguars quarterback completed 18 of 36 passes for 237 yards and one score versus Broughton.

Maquel Haywood, Wake Forest: Cougars senior rushed 12 times for 174 yards and two scores during a 42-10 win over Clayton.

Trevion Cooley, Knightdale: Junior rushed 17 times for 115 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, and three scores during a 41-6 win over East Wake.

Cameron Spellman, Knightdale: Knights senior defensive back had 13 tackles in a win over East Wake.

Andrew Harvey, Cardinal Gibbons: Crusaders senior quarterback completed 12 of 18 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns during a 58-27 win over Riverside.