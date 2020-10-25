It’s time to vote on the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (10.29.20).

It’s time to vote for the News & Observer’s athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want via the poll shown below. The voting will run until Thursday at noon, after which the winner will be announced.

Ryann Aycock, Cary Christian Cross Country: The Knights’ sophomore ran a season-best 18:21 to win the Eastern Plains’ Independent Conference (EPIC) individual championship, beating the field by 20 seconds at WakeMed Soccer Park Oct. 21.

Aycock’s efforts also helped her Cary Christian team to a repeat EPIC team title.

Aycock was also named EPIC girls’ cross country runner of the year.

Riley Buckley, North Raleigh Christian Volleyball: The North Raleigh Christian junior showed her versatility on the court with 44 assists, 26 digs, 18 kills and eight aces in three wins last week.

Buckley started the week with 18 assists, nine digs, four kills and four aces in a 3-0 win at Wesleyan Christian Oct. 19.

The next day, she posted 18 assists, six digs, six kills and two aces in a 3-0 sweep of High Point Christian.

Buckley finished off her week with eight assists, 11 digs, eight kills and two more aces in a 3-0 over Durham Academy Oct. 23.

Buckley, a University of Missouri commit, has 182 assists, 111 digs, 112 kills and 23 aces for North Raleigh Christian team, which was 14-1 through Sunday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Kenny Eheman, Cary Academy Cross Country: The Chargers’ senior ran a season-best 15:36.10 to win the Triangle Independent Schools’ Athletic Conference (TISAC) individual championship by 36 seconds at WakeMed Soccer Park Oct. 22.

Eheman, a Davidson College commit, also led Cary Academy team to the TISAC title in the process.

Mirella Kades, Durham Academy Field Hockey: The Cavaliers’ junior goalkeeper had eight saves on nine shots to lead Durham Academy to a 1-0 win over Cary Christian Oct. 23.

Durham Academy (5-2) advances to the NCISAA state semifinals at Providence Day Oct. 27.

Kades also had 12 saves in 1-0, double overtime, first round win over Cary Academy Oct. 16.

Kades has 66 saves and two shutouts for Durham Academy this season.

Abby Marshall, Trinity Academy (Raleigh) Tennis: The Tigers’ junior won both singles and doubles’ matches she played this week to help Trinity Academy advance to the NCISAA 2A state semifinals Oct. 27.

Marshall helped the Tigers to a 5-0 win over Fayetteville Academy winning 6-4, 6-4 singles, while also coming out on top in doubles with partner, Molly Williams, 8-2 in the same match Oct. 10.

Marshall also led her Trinity Academy team to a 5-1 win over Faith Christian (Rocky Mount) with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in singles, and 8-6 triumph in doubles with Williams Oct. 23.

Trinity Academy is 6-4 this season.

Enrico Paparelli, Neuse Christian Soccer: The Lions’ sophomore forward had four goals and two assists as Neuse Christian split games with The Epiphany School of Global Studies and Wayne Country Day.

Paparelli had a hat trick with three goals and two assists in a 12-1 first round, NCISAA 2A playoff victory over Epiphany Oct. 20.

Paparelli also had another goal in a 3-2 loss at Wayne Country Day in the second round of the playoffs Oct. 22.

Paparelli had 10 goals and eight assists in only seven games for Neuse Christian (6-5-1) this year after the Brazil native had to quarantine in Mexico for two weeks earlier this season before he was allowed to enter the United States, according to Lions’ soccer coach Mike Davis.

Rogerick Ray, North Raleigh Christian Football: The Knights’ senior running back had another big game with 261 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries to lead North Raleigh Christian to a 28-7 win at Wake Christian Oct. 23.

Ray also had nine tackles on defense from his linebacker position in the same game.

Ray has 408 yards rushing in the last two weeks for North Raleigh Christian (2-3).

Ray has 574 yards rushing and four touchdowns this season, while also recording 57 tackles in five games.

Morgan Roth, Ravenscroft Field Hockey: The Ravens’ junior forward/midfielder has four goals and one assist in a 7-0, first round win at Cape Fear Academy Oct. 20.

Ravenscroft’s (2-7) season also ended in a 2-0 loss at Cary Academy Oct. 23.

Roth finished with five goals and three assists this season.

Kolt Shuey, Thales Academy Rolesville Soccer: The Thales Academy Rolesville senior had five goals in two games.

Shuey had a hat trick, scoring three goals in a 7-1 win over Freedom Christian Oct. 22.

Shuey also had two goals in a NCISAA 2A state quarterfinal against Fayetteville Oct. 24.

Thales Academy Rolesville finished the season 8-3.

Anna Catherine Wilson, Durham Academy Cross Country: The Cavaliers’ senior ran a season-best 19:34.90 to finish as runner-up as the TISAC cross country championships at WakeMed Soccer Park Oct. 22.

Wilson is now a three-time all-conference performer and two-time all-state runner.

Wilson also helped Durham Academy to a TISAC team title at the same meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 25.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.