It’s time to vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (11.6.20)

It’s time to vote for the News & Observer athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday at noon, after which time a winner will be named.

Kenny Eheman, Cary Academy Cross Country: The Chargers’ senior ran a season-best 15:34.50 to finish as NCISAA 4A runner-up at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 31.

Eheman, a Davidson College commit, also led his Cary Academy team to a state runner-up finish.

Allison Hall, Durham Academy Cross Country: The Cavaliers’ freshman ran a 19:00.90 to finish as runner-up at the NCISAA 4A state championships at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 31.

Hall also helped Durham Academy to a sixth place finish as a team at the state championship meet.

Hall, a three-time all-state performer, was also the Triangle Independent Schools’ Athletic Association (TISAC) champion and runner of the year this season.

Gavin Mathan, Ravenscroft Football: The Ravens’ senior quarterback was a perfect 11-for-11 passing for 202 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 win over the South Wake Crusaders Oct. 30.

Mathan is 59-of-106 for 755 yards and seven touchdowns for Ravenscroft (2-3) this season.

Jackson Maye, North Raleigh Christian Football: The Knights’ senior linebacker had 22 tackles, including five tackles for loss in North Raleigh Christian 14-8 win over Trinity Christian (Fayetteville) Oct. 30.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Maye also had two catches for 53 yards on offense, including a 38-yard touchdown reception in the same game.

Maye has 103 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss for North Raleigh Christian (3-3).

Turner Merritt, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill Cross Country: The Lions’ sophomore ran 18:08.70 to finish seventh at the NCISAA 2A state championship meet at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 30.

Merritt’s run also helped his Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill team to a NCISAA 2A state runner-up finish.

Shane Olander, Ravenscroft Soccer: The Ravens’ junior midfielder scored the game’s lone goal and game-winner in a 1-0 victory over Cary Academy Oct. 30.

Olander has two goals and two assists for Ravenscroft (8-1) this season.

Ravenscroft was scheduled to host Rabun Gap Nacoochee in the NCISAA 4A state semifinals Nov. 3.

Jack O’Tuel, Thales Academy Apex Cross Country: The Titans’ freshman ran a personal-best 18:22.60 to finish 8th at the NCISAA 2A state championship meet at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 30.

O’Tuel was the top freshman finisher at the NCISAA 2A state championships helping his team to third at the same event.

O’Tuel was also the Raleigh Area Athletic Conference (RAAC) runner-up leading Thales Academy Apex to a league title at WakeMed Complex Oct. 23.

Anna Richard, St. Thomas More Academy Cross Country: The Chancellors’ junior ran a 20:16.70 to finish as NCISAA 2A state runner-up at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 30.

Richard led the St. Thomas More Academy girls’ team to a 4th-place finish at the state championship meet.

Richard was the RAAC individual champion, Oct. 23.

Lily Kate Watson, North Raleigh Christian Golf: The Knights’ sophomore shot a three-over 75, with a birdie on the 18th hole to help lead North Raleigh Christian to the NCISAA team title at the Players’ Course at Bryan Park in Greensboro Oct. 26.

Watson finished fifth individually, earning all-state honors, in a field of 38 players at the state championships.

Molly Williams, Trinity Academy Tennis: The Tigers’ sophomore led her Trinity Academy team to a NCISAA 2A state runner-up finish Oct. 31.

Williams won her doubles’ match with Abby Marshall, 8-3, and was up 6-1, 4-1 in singles’ play when the Tigers clinched their 5-0 semifinal win over University Christian Oct. 27.

Williams lost her doubles match 8-4, but was up 6-1, 3-0 in singles play when Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill clinched the state championship match 5-0, Oct. 31.

Williams finished 7-2 in singles’ play and 5-5 in doubles for Trinity Academy (7-5) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Nov. 1.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here