Today is National Signing Day. Here are Raleigh-area high school athletes heading to college

Wednesday was the first day for high school athletes to sign with colleges.

The basketball early signing period runs Nov. 11-18.

The football early period is Dec. 16-18 and the regular football signing day is Feb. 3.

Here are Wednesday’s signees. Check back for updates.

APEX: Renee Perkins, WLax, Barton College; Ariana Wallace, WLax, University of Charleston; Brock Dempsey, MLax, Barton; Cam Fleming, MLax, Barton; Matt Gulley, MLax, Air Force Academy; Zach Rutledge, MLax, York Pennsylvania; Gabe Swanser, MLax, Air Force Academy; Abby Loding,, Women’s Golf, Barton; Savanna Coffel, Women’s Basketball, Harvard; Katie Todd, Softball, Mars Hill; Chase Caristo, Baseball, Belmont Abbey; JJ Chapman, Swimming, - University of Maryland Baltimore County; Hope Jaynes, Swimming, George Mason University; Laurel Ansbrow, Soccer, Wake Forest.

LEESVILLE ROAD: Nia Young, women’s basketball, Charlotte

ST MARY’S: Chrismon Clark, women’s diving, Michigan