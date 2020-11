TIP-OFF! 2020-21 Triangle-area boys, girls private high school basketball preview

The high school basketball season begins, in earnest, this week in the Triangle.

The public schools start practice next month and begin play in January. The private schools are playing now. We’ve got your Triangle-area private school preview. The public school preview will appear after Christmas.

Boys Teams to Watch

Durham Academy: The Cavaliers have plenty of firepower back from a team that went 28-5, advancing to the NCISAA 4A state semifinals. Returnees include Triangle Independent School Athletic Conference (TISAC) player of the year and all-state point guard Cole Sinclair (16.5 ppg).

Sinclair will team with 6-7 all-state guard, Toby Harris (Brandeis University commit) as Durham Academy looks to repeat as Triangle Independent School Athletic Conference (TISAC) champions while making another deep playoff run.

Grace Christian: The Eagles look to build on a 21-win season last year, and have several key pieces returning, including 6-10 senior center Keeyan Itejere (University of Texas commit) and 6-5 wing Britton Kilby.

Neuse Christian: The Lions, a 20-win team last year, return seniors Felipe Da Silva and Bryce Teller and junior Parker Rodman, hoping to be a major factor in the Raleigh Area Athletic Conference (RAAC) title chase.

Thales Academy Rolesville: The Knights (11-9) enjoyed their best playoff run in school history last year, advancing to the third round of the NCISAA 2A state playoffs.

This year, senior point guard Colin Johnson (14.7 ppg, 3.9 apg) and junior guard Nasir Bell (16.7) return.

Trinity Academy: The Tigers return senior point guard Tyler Gill (17 ppg) and junior Noah Ross from a team that won 23 games, including a perfect 10-0 in Tri-TAC play.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

This year, they will also get an immediate impact from transfers. Sophomore guard Jakwon Moore (Pender High transfer, 16 ppg) and junior forward Sam Perez (Middle Creek High transfer, 16 ppg) add depth to a bona fide 2A championship contender.

Girls Teams To Watch

Cary Christian: The Knights have a younger overall roster, but senior forward Chloe Cochran (13.3 ppg) and junior center Sarah Beth Somer (5 ppg, 5 rpg) return to try to lead Cary Christian to a repeat as Eastern Plains Independent Conference (EPIC) championship.

Durham Academy: The Cavaliers will lean on their all-conference backcourt -- 5-10 sophomore Joelle Davis (11.3 ppg) and 8th-grader, McKenzie Graves -- to improve on their 14-12 season a year ago.

Neuse Christian: The Lions’ have plenty of firepower with 5-9 sophomore Lillie Groff (16 ppg, 7 rpg) and freshman Mari Wilkerson leading the way this season.

North Raleigh Christian: The Knights have one of the state’s best players in 6-foot-3 junior all-state center Imani Lester (17 ppg, 11 rpg, 3 bpg, major Division I recruit), who can dominate a game on both sides of the court. She’ll make North Raleigh Christian (22-8 last season) a legit NCISAA 4A state contender.

Ravenscroft: The Ravens have a veteran squad returning from a 22-win team (NCISAA 4A state quarterfinalist). Ravenscroft will feature a trio of seniors: 5-7 all-state guard Aliya Richmond (15 ppg), 6-2 junior Lindsey Carter and 6-foot senior Siena Emuobor.

Trinity Academy: The Tigers will look to all-state point guard Ashley Woodfin (23 ppg) and senior center Emmy Owen (8 ppg) to help build on a 14-9 record last season.

Boys Players to Watch

Nicholas Anthony, Raleigh Charter: 6-2 sophomore point guard will play a lead role with classmate Nathan Lubamba as new head coach Mike Carson looks to have a much improved team with seven legit college prospects on the roster.

David Cass, Wake Christian: The 6-2 senior sharpshooter (20.3 ppg) forms a dynamic trio with fellow guards Colton Tew (19.7 ppg) and sophomore Micah Worsley (9.5 ppg).

Logan Dukes, Cary Christian: The 6-1 junior (10.2 ppg, 3.9 apg) is back to direct the Cary Christian offense.

Jordan France, Thales Academy Apex: The 5-7 junior can light up a scoreboard in a hurry. He averaged 24 points per game as a sophomore.

Tyler Gill, Trinity Academy: Towson University commit, all-state point guard (17 ppg, 5 apg) will direct an offense with plenty of options in Ross, Moore, Perez, all three of whom averaged more 16 points per game last year.

Meik Goode, St. David’s School: The 5-9 senior point guard (14.5 ppg) sets the tone for what will be an experienced Warriors’ team this season.

Jacob Hukins, North Raleigh Christian: The 6-3 senior (17 ppg) gives the Knights a solid one-two punch with classmate and 6-5 wing Braeden Miller (15.6 ppg). Both are college basketball prospects.

Keeyan Itejere, Grace Christian: 6-foot-10 University of Texas commit (10 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 bpg) can dominate a game on both sides of the floor.

Colin Johnson, Thales Academy Rolesville: The 5-10 point guard (14.7 ppg, 3.9 apg) looks to help his team build on its best playoff run in school history -- a third round run last February -- with sophomore, Nasir Bell (16.7 ppg).

Cole Sinclair, Durham Academy: All-state point guard (Division I recruit, 16.5 ppg) was TISAC player of the year, and he forms a dynamic backcourt duo with 6-foot-7 shooting guard Toby Harris (12.2 ppg).

Jeremiah Williams, Ravenscroft: The 6-4 senior is a four-year varsity starter (10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and part of senior core with 6-2 guard Thomas Brown and 6-1l, center Cole Gilbert.

Girls Players To Watch

Chloe Cochran, Cary Christian: The 5-11 senior (13.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg) is her team’s leader on and off the court, according to Cary Christian basketball coach Shelly Holmes.

Joelle Davis, Durham Academy: The Cavaliers’ all-conference shooting guard (11.3 ppg) made 77 3s last season.

Abby Elkins, Grace Christian: The 5-10 senior averaged 15 points and six rebounds last season.

Lillie Groff, Neuse Christian: Two-time all-conference pick (16 ppg, 7 rpg) pairs nicely with freshman Mari Wilkerson, who averaged 15 points and 10 boards as an 8th-grader.

Imani Lester, North Raleigh Christian: The 6-3 all-state junior center is already a two-timeTISAC player of the year, and has narrowed her college choices to 12 schools, including perennial power Connecticut. She is the daughter of former N.C. State basketball standout and North Raleigh Christian girls’ basketball coach Avie Lester.

Brinna Milligan, St. Thomas More Academy: The Chancellors’ 5-11 junior forward is a two-time all-conference pick. She averaged 13.3 points per game as a sophomore.

Kyra Parker, St. David’s: The 5-7 all-state senior averaged 15 points, five rebounds and three steals per game last season.

Aliya Richmond, Ravenscroft: The 5-7 all-state senior guard (15 ppg, 7 rpg, 4 apg, 4 spg) has college interest from Columbia and Dartmouth, according to Ravenscroft basketball coach, Mike Ramel.

Kenna Sproul, Thales Academy Apex: The freshman point guard returns to the Titans’ lineup (family moved back from Germany), and will be expected to play a big role for her team.

Ashley Woodfin, Trinity Academy: The senior point guard and reigning Tri-TAC player of the year averaged 23 points per game last year.

Boys’ Preseason Starting 5

Tyler Gill, Trinity Academy, 6-0, Sr.

Toby Harris, Durham Academy, 6-7, Sr.

Jakob Hukins, North Raleigh Christian, 6-3, Sr.

Keeyan Itejere, Grace Christian, 6-10, Sr.

Noah Ross, Trinity Academy, 6-6, Jr.

Girls’ Preseason Starting 5

Chloe Cochran, Cary Christian, 5-11, Sr.

Joelle Davis, Durham Academy, 5-10, So.

Imani Lester, North Raleigh Christian, 6-3, Jr.

Kyra Parker, St. David’s, 5-7, Jr.

Aliya Richmond, Ravenscroft, 5-7, Sr.

Area Schedules

CARY ACADEMY

Nov. 10 – at Friendship Christian

Nov. 15 – Wilson Christian

Nov. 17 – St. David’s

Dec. 2 – St. Thomas More

Dec. 4 – Raleigh Hawks (boys)

Dec. 11 – at South Wake Sabres, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

Dec. 15 – Cary Christian

Dec. 18 – Thales Academy-Apex

Jan. 5 – at Grace Christian (Sanford)

Jan. 9 – Metrolina Christian

Jan. 12 – at Durham Academy

Jan. 15 – Wake Christian

Jan. 20 – at Ravenscroft

Jan. 22 – at St. Mary’s (girls)

Jan. 26 – North Raleigh Christian

Jan. 29 – Durham Academy

Feb. 2 – at Wake Christian

Feb. 5 – Ravenscroft

Feb. 9 – New Life Storm

Feb. 12 – at North Raleigh Christian

CARY CHRISTIAN

Nov. 13 – South Wake Sabres

Nov. 20 – Thales Academy-Apex (boys)

Nov. 23 – New Life Camp

Nov. 30 – Lighthouse Christian

Dec. 1 – at Forsyth Country Day

Dec. 8 – at High Point Christian

Dec. 10 – at Trinity Academy

Dec. 14 – Wake Christian

Dec. 15 – at Cary Academy

Jan. 8 – Coastal Christian

Jan. 12 – at O’Neal School

Jan. 15 – Arendell Parrott Academy

Jan. 19 – Lighthouse Christian

Jan. 22 – St. David’s

Jan. 26 – GRACE Christian

Jan. 29 – at Arendell Parrott Academy

Feb. 2 – at GRACE Christian

Feb. 5 – at St. David’s

Feb. 9-12 – EPIC conference tournament

DURHAM ACADEMY

Nov. 17 – at Wesleyan Christian

Nov. 20 – GRACE Christian

Dec. 4 – at St. David’s

Dec. 5 – Providence Day

Dec. 8 – South Wake Sabres

Dec. 18 – at Charlotte Latin

(remainder of schedule TBA)

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN

Nov. 13 – Victory Christian

Nov. 17 – Lighthouse Christian

Nov. 20 – at Wayne Christian

Nov. 23 – at Greenfield School

Dec. 1 – Wayne Country Day

Dec. 3 – Neuse Christian

Dec. 8 – at Wilson Christian

Dec. 11 – St. Thomas More

Dec. 15 – Rocky Mount Academy

Dec. 18 – Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

Jan. 8 – Rocky Mount Academy

Jan. 12 – GRACE Christian

Jan. 14 – St. Thomas More

Jan. 15 – at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 19 – Thales Academy-Apex

Jan. 26 – Neuse Christian

Feb. 2 – at Thales Academy-Apex

Feb. 5 – Thales Academy-Rolesville

Feb. 8-12 – Conference tournament

GRACE CHRISTIAN

Nov. 17 at Calvary Baptist

Nov. 19 – Thales Academy-Apex

Nov. 20 – at Durham Academy

Dec. 1 – at Trinity Academy

Dec. 4 – High Point Christian

Dec. 8 – at Ravenscroft

Dec. 11 – New Life Camp

Dec. 21-23 – Greenfield Holiday Tournament, Wilson (boys)

Jan. 5 – South Wake Crusaders

Jan. 7 – at Concord Academy

Jan. 8 – at Wake Christian

Jan. 12 – at Friendship Christian

Jan. 15 – St. David’s

Jan. 18 – TBA, in Garner MLK Showcase (boys)

Jan. 19 – Raleigh Hawks Home School (boys)

Jan. 19 – at St. Mary’s (girls)

Jan. 22 – Arendell Parrott Academy

Jan. 26 – at Cary Christian

Jan. 29 – at St. David’s

Feb. 2 – Cary Christian

Feb. 4 – Neuse Christian

Feb. 5 – at Arendell Parrott Academy

Feb. 9-12 – EPIC conference tournament

MOUNT ZION CHRISTIAN

Nov. 17 – Piedmont Classical

Nov. 20 – at Ravenscroft

Nov. 27-28 – Mount Zion Tournament

Dec. 1 – Trinity Christian

Dec. 4 – at Greenfield School (boys)

Dec. 5 – Word of God Christian (boys)

Dec. 8 – at Thales Academy-Apex

Dec. 10 – at Raleigh Christian

Dec. 12 – at Fort Mill Comenius

Dec. 15 – Burlington School (girls)

Dec. 17-19 – tournament TBA

Jan. 8 – Victory Christian

Jan. 9 – Star Christian (boys)

Jan. 11 – Raleigh Christian

Jan. 12 – at Cape Fear Christian

Jan. 15 – at Winston-Salem Christian

Jan. 19 – at New Life Camp

Jan. 21 – North East Carolina Prep (boys)

Jan. 22 – at Burlington School

Jan. 26 – New Life Christian

Jan. 28 – Wayne Preparatory Academy

Jan. 29 – Star Christian (boys)

Feb. 2 – at North East Carolina Prep (boys)

Feb. 4 – at Davidson Day

Feb. 5 – United Faith Christian

Feb. 9 – Winston-Salem Christian

Feb. 11 – Wayne Preparatory Academy

Feb. 12 – at Piedmont Classical

Feb. 16, 18 – conference tournament

Feb. 20 – Fort Mill Comenius

March 4-6 – tournament TBA

NEUSE CHRISTIAN

Nov. 17 – New Life Camp (girls)

Dec. 1 – Lighthouse Christian

Dec. 3 – Friendship Christian

Dec. 7 – Northwood Temple (girls)

Dec. 8 – at St. Thomas More

Dec. 11 – North Raleigh Christian (boys)

Dec. 15 – at St. David’s

Dec. 18-19 – Neuse Christian Holiday Tournament

Jan. 5 – at Trinity Academy

Jan. 11 – Salem Baptist (boys)

Jan. 12 – at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 15 – at Thales Academy-Apex

Jan. 19 – St. Thomas More

Jan. 26 – at Friendship Christian

Jan. 29 – Thales Academy-Rolesville

Feb. 1 – at Raleigh Christian

Feb. 5 – Thales Academy-Apex

Feb. 9-12 – conference tournament

NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN

Nov. 17 – Trinity Academy

Nov. 20 – Charlotte Latin (girls)

Nov. 21 – Metrolina Christian

Dec. 1 – Thales Academy-Rolesville

Dec. 8 – Wake Christian

Dec. 10 – St. David’s

Dec. 11 – at Neuse Christian (boys)

Dec. 11-12 – She Got Game Tournament, in Washington (girls)

Dec. 18 – Charlotte Country Day

Dec. 19 – Charlotte Christian

Dec. 21 – at Metrolina Christian (boys)

Dec. 22 – Rabun Gap School, at Metrolina Christian (boys)

Jan. 5 – at New Life Camp (boys)

Jan. 7 – St. Mary’s (girls)

Jan. 8 – at Cannon School

Jan. 9 – at Covenant Day

Jan. 12 – at Wake Christian

Jan. 15 – Ravenscroft

Jan. 19 – South Wake Sabres

Jan. 22 – at Durham Academy

Jan. 26 – at Cary Academy

Feb. 2 – at Ravenscroft

Feb. 4 – St. Mary’s (girls)

Feb. 5 – Wesleyan Christian (Senior Night)

Feb. 9 – Durham Academy

Feb. 12 – Cary Academy

RALEIGH CHRISTIAN

Nov. 17 – at Berean School

Nov. 20 – Blue-White Night

Nov. 23 – Fellowship Christian (boys)

Nov. 27-28 – Bull City Classic, Durham (boys and girls)

Dec. 1 – Faith Christian (Goldsboro)

Dec. 3 – at Liberty Heights (boys)

Dec. 8 – at Hilltop Christian

Dec. 11 – Tabernacle Christian

Dec. 14 – Mount Zion Academy

Dec. 18 – at Neuse Christian

Dec. 19 – at Seacoast

Jan. 8 – Alumni Game

Jan. 9 – Victory Christian

Jan. 11 – at Mount Zion Academy

Jan. 15 – Liberty Heights (boys)

Jan. 21 – at Bethel Christian

Jan. 22 – at Wilson Christian

Jan. 26 – Hilltop Christian

Jan. 28 – Southside Christian

Feb. 1 – Neuse Christian

Feb. 2 – Wilson Christian

Feb. 8 – at New Life Camp

RAVENSCROFT

Nov. 18 – at St. Mary’s (girls)

Nov. 20 – Mount Zion Christian

Nov. 21 – Cannon School

Nov. 24 – St. David’s

Dec. 1 – Burlington School

Dec. 4 – at Providence Day

Dec. 8 – GRACE Christian

Dec. 11 – Greensboro Day

Dec. 18 – Charlotte Christian

Dec. 19 – at Charlotte Country Day

(holiday tournaments TBA)

Jan. 5 – at Wake Christian

Jan. 6 – Wakefield

Jan. 8 – Durham Academy

Jan. 12 – St. Mary’s (girls)

Jan. 15 – at North Raleigh Christian

Jan. 16, 18 – HSOT Tournament, at Garner High (boys)

Jan. 18 – MLK Showcase, at Jordan High (girls)

Jan. 20 – Cary Academy

Jan. 22 – Wake Christian

Jan. 26 – at Durham Academy

Jan. 28 – Cardinal Gibbons

Jan. 29 – at Wesleyan Christian

Feb. 2 – North Raleigh Christian

Feb. 5 – at Cary Academy

Feb. 11 – South Wake Sabres

SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN

Nov. 13 – at Hilltop Christian

Nov. 20 – at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Dec. 3– at Wilson Christian

Dec. 4 – at Crossroads Christian

Dec. 8 – at Community Christian

Dec. 10 – Lee Christian

Dec. 14 – at Grace Christian (Sanford)

Jan. 7 – at Thales Academy-Apex

Jan. 8 – Crossroads Christian

Jan. 12 – Community Christian

Jan. 14 – at Lee Christian

Jan. 19 – Grace Christian (Sanford)

Jan. 21 – St. Thomas More

Jan. 22 – at Cresset Christian (boys)

Jan. 26 – Life Spring Academy (boys)

Jan. 28 – at Raleigh Christian

Feb. 5 – TBA

ST. DAVID’S SCHOOL

Nov. 17 – Cary Academy

Nov. 20 – St. David’s Invitational (boys and girls play Trinity Academy)

Nov. 21 – St. David’s Invitational (boys and girls play High Point Academy)

Nov. 24 – at Ravenscroft

Dec. 1 – at South Wake Sabres (boys)

Dec. 10 – at North Raleigh Christian

Dec. 11 – Wake Christian

Dec. 15 – Neuse Christian

Dec. 18 – at Forsyth Country Day

Jan. 5 – at Fayetteville Academy

Jan. 12 – New Life Camp

Jan. 14 – South Wake Sabres (boys)

Jan. 15 – at GRACE Christian

Jan. 18 – Southlake Christian (girls)

Jan. 19 – Coastal Christian

Jan. 22 – at Cary Christian

Jan. 26 – at Arendell Parrott Academy

Jan. 29 – GRACE Christian

Feb. 2 – Arendell Parrott Academy

Feb. 5 – Cary Christian

ST. MARY’S SCHOOL

(Girls)

Nov. 10 – Rocky Mount Academy

Nov. 12 – GRACE Christian

Nov. 16 – High Point Christian

Nov. 18 – Ravenscroft

Jan. 8 – Durham Flight

Jan. 12 – at Ravenscroft

Jan. 14 – North Raleigh Christian

Jan. 19 – GRACE Christian

Jan. 21 – Durham Academy

Jan. 22 – at Cary Academy

Jan. 25 – Wake Christian

Jan. 27 – Cary Academy

Feb. 1 – Durham Academy

Feb. 4 – North Raleigh Christian

Feb. 9 – Durham Flight

Feb. 11 – Wake Christian

ST. THOMAS MORE ACADEMY

Nov. 16 – O’Neal School

Nov. 19 – at Burlington School

Dec. 1 – at Kerr-Vance Academy

Dec. 2 – Cary Academy

Dec. 8 – Neuse Christian

Dec. 11 – at Friendship Christian

Dec. 14 – at Faith Christian

Dec. 18 – New Life Camp

Jan. 6 – Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

Jan. 8 – Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 12 – at Thales Academy-Apex

Jan. 14 – Friendship Christian

Jan. 19 – at Neuse Christian

Jan. 21 – at Southside Christian

Jan. 26 – at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 28 – Thales Academy-Apex

Feb. 9-12 – Conference tournament

THALES ACADEMY – APEX

Nov. 19 – at Grace Academy

Nov. 20 – at Cary Academy

Nov. 24 – at Carolina Friends

Dec. 1 – at Burlington Christian

Dec. 8 – Mount Zion Academy (boys)

Dec. 11 – at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Dec. 18 – at Cary Academy

Jan. 5 – at Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

Jan. 7 – Southside Christian

Jan. 12 – St. Thomas More Academy

Jan. 13 – at O’Neal School

Jan. 15 – Neuse Christian

Jan. 19 – at Friendship Christian

Jan. 22 – Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 26 – Grace Christian (Sanford)

Jan. 28 – at St. Thomas More Academy

Feb. 2 – Friendship Christian (Senior Night)

Feb. 5 – at Neuse Christian

Feb. 9-12 – Conference tournament

THALES ACADEMY – ROLESVILLE

Nov. 17 – Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

Nov. 20 – Wayne Country Day

Nov. 23 – Franklin Academy

Dec. 1 – North Raleigh Christian

Dec. 4-5 – Bulldog Classic, at Wake Christian

Dec. 11 – Thales Academy-Apex

Jan. 4 – Wayne Prep

Jan. 7 – Wake Christian

Jan. 8 – at St. Thomas More

Jan. 12 – Neuse Christian

Jan. 15 – Friendship Christian

Jan. 18 – at East Wake Academy

Jan. 21 – Faith Christian

Jan. 22 – at Thales Academy-Apex

Jan. 26 – St. Thomas More

Jan. 29 – at Neuse Christian

Feb. 2 – Southside Christian

Feb. 5 – at Friendship Christian

Feb. 7-12 – Conference tournament (at Neuse Christian)

TRINITY ACADEMY

Nov. 17 – at North Raleigh Christian

Nov. 20-21 – St. David’s Invitational

Dec. 1 – GRACE Christian

Dec. 3 – at Greenfield School (boys)

Dec. 4 – at Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

Dec. 8 – at New Life Storm

Dec. 10 – Cary Christian

Dec. 11 – Salem Baptist

Dec. 15 – at Wayne Country Day

Dec. 21-23 – Greenfield Christmas Tournament (boys)

Jan. 5 – Neuse Christian

Jan. 8 – at O’Neal School

Jan. 12 – Greenfield School

Jan. 15 – Carolina Friends

Jan. 19 – Burlington Christian

Jan. 21 – Lighthouse Christian

Jan. 22 – Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

Jan. 28 – O’Neal School

Jan. 29 – at Salem Baptist

Feb. 2 – at Carolina Friends

Feb. 4 – at Ravenscroft

Feb. 5 – at Burlington Christian

Feb. 8-12 – Conference tournament

WAKE CHRISTIAN

Nov. 17 – South Wake Sabres

Nov. 20 – Wilson Christian

Nov. 24 – Lighthouse Christian

Dec. 1 – at Arendell Parrott Academy

Dec. 4 – Metrolina Christian

Dec. 8 – at North Raleigh Christian

Dec. 11 – at St. David’s

Dec. 14 – at Cary Christian

Dec. 18 – Harrells Christian

Jan. 5 – at Ravenscroft

Jan. 7 – at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 8 – GRACE Christian

Jan. 12 – North Raleigh Christian

Jan. 14 – Community Christian (girls)

Jan. 15 – at Cary Academy

Jan. 19 – Durham Academy

Jan. 22 – Ravenscroft

Jan. 25 – at St. Mary’s (girls)

Jan. 26 – at Wilson Christian

Feb. 2 – Cary Academy

Feb. 5 – at Durham Academy

Feb. 9 – Wesleyan Christian

Feb. 11 – at St. Mary’s (girls)

Feb. 12 – New Life Camp