It’s time to vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (12.11.20)

It’s time to vote for the News & Observer high school sports athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like for this week’s nominees.

Voting will be open until Friday after which time a winner will be announced.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Ava Augustson, Cary Volleyball: The Cary senior outside hitter had 34 kills and five blocks combined as the Imps split matches with Jordan and Panther Creek last week.

Augustson had 19 kills and four blocks in a 3-2 win over Panther Creek Dec. 3.

She also had 15 kills and a block in Cary’s (3-2) 3-1 loss at Jordan Dec. 1.

Augustson recently accepted an offer from Furman University, according to Cary volleyball coach Philip Goodloe.

Harper Clark, Cleveland Cross Country: The Cleveland sophomore ran an 18:15 to finish first-place individually in a dual meet with Clayton on his home course Dec. 2.

Clark is the younger brother of former all-state Cleveland cross country standout Zachary Clark.

Chase Dawson, Cary Academy Basketball: The 5-11 sophomore guard averaged 31 points per game to lead the Chargers to wins over Durham Academy and St. Thomas More Academy to remain unbeaten at 4-0 through Sunday.

Dawson had 24 points in a 74-25 win over St. Thomas More Academy Dec. 2.

Two nights later, Dawson poured 38 points to lead Cary Academy to a 103-87 victory over Durham Academy.

Erin Jordan-Cornell, Orange Volleyball: The 6-foot, sophomore middle hitter had eight kills, 28 blocks (13 solo, 15 assisted blocks) and two aces to lead a 3-1 victory over the defending NCHSAA 3A state champion Chapel Hill.

Orange (3-0) won their first game on the court this season, after picking up two victories because of forfeits, due to COVID-19 related issues, according to Orange volleyball coach, Kelly Young.

Orange beat Chapel Hill despite taking most of the previous two weeks off, getting in just one practice prior to the victory.

Will Mitchell, Millbrook Cross Country: The Wildcats’ ran a 16:22 to win the individual title at the Northwood High School Invitational Dec. 5.

Mitchell already has an offer from East Carolina, according to Millbrook cross-country coach, Dustin Adams.

Nathalia Nascimento, Neuse Christian Academy: The 5-10 senior scored 31 points in Neuse Christian Academy’s 68-12 season opening, victory over Calvary Christian Dec. 4.

Nascimento also had 12 rebounds and four assists in the same game.

Anna Shohfi, East Chapel Hill Volleyball: The Wildcats’ junior had 19 kills, 18 digs, 29 assists and five aces last week as East Chapel Hill split matches with Cedar Ridge and Northwood.

Shohfi had 13 kills, 13 digs, 15 assists and two aces in a 3-1 loss at Cedar Ridge Dec. 1.

Two days later, Shohfi had six kills, five digs, 14 assists and three aces to lead East Chapel Hill to a 3-0 win over Northwood.

Shohfi has 33 kills, 22 digs, 58 assists and 12 aces for the Wildcats (4-1) this season.

Krister Sjoblad, Athens Drive Cross Country: broke his own school-record running a 16:24.21 to finish first-place individually in dual-meet with Panther Creek at Wake Med Complex Dec. 1.

Abby Weber, Chapel Hill Cross Country: The Tigers’ junior ran a 19:18 to finish in first-place individually in a tri-meet with Millbrook and Northwood.

Weber won the same race in dominant fashion beating the field by 39 seconds.

Maegan Williams, Jordan Volleyball: The Jordan senior libero had 17 digs and six aces as the Falcons split matches with Cary and Green Hope this week.

Williams had six digs and two aces in a 3-1 win over Cary Dec. 1.

She also had 11 digs and four aces in a 3-1 loss at Green Hope, Dec. 3.

Williams has 60 digs and 12 aces for Jordan (5-1) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 5.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players.

be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com.

