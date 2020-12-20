It’s time to vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week

Here are the nominees for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Lyla Bagwell, Friendship Christian Basketball: The 5-foot-5, 7th-grader scored 20 points and had 10 steals in her first career varsity start, in a 57-29 win over Raleigh Christian, Dec. 17.

Friendship Christian is 2-2 this season.

Kylie Cackovic, Holly Springs Volleyball: The Golden Hawks’ junior outside hitter had 26 kills in two games as the Golden Hawks beat Apex and South Garner.

Cackovic had 13 kills, an ace and eight digs in a 3-0 win over Apex Dec. 15.

Two days later, she 13 more kills and two blocks in a 3-0 victory at South Garner.

Cackovic has 94 kills, 60 digs, 16 aces and nine blocks for Holly Springs (8-1).

Seth Cullen, Cary Christian Basketball: The 6-5 Knights junior averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in three games last week.

Cullen had 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in an 87-67 win over Wake Christian Dec. 14.

The next day, Cullen had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 66-61 overtime loss at Cary Academy.

Cullen finished off the week with 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 72-65 victory at Grace Christian (Sanford) Dec. 18.

Cullen is averaging 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for Cary Christian (4-2).

McKenzie Graves, Durham Academy Basketball: The 5-6 Cavaliers 8th-grader averaged 15 points in three games.

Graves had 11 points in a 52-35 win at St. David’s Dec. 15.

Graves followed that up with 20 points in a 33-28 at Charlotte Latin Dec. 18.

The next day, Graves had 13 points in a 65-32 loss at Winston-Salem Christian.

Graves has stepped up after Durham Academy (2-4) lost their leading scorer to injury, according to Cavaliers’ basketball coach Nikki Graves.

Lindsey Green, Apex Volleyball: The Cougars’ sophomore middle/outside hitter had 18 kills and six block assists combined as Apex split games with Holly Springs and Middle Creek.

Green had eight kills and two block assists in a 3-0 loss at Holly Springs Dec. 15.

Green had 10 kills and four block assists 3-0 victory over Middle Creek.

Apex is 5-4 this season.

Justin Hayes, Panther Creek Cross Country: The Catamounts’ senior ran a personal-best 15:42.77 to win individually in a quad meet with Broughton, Cardinal Gibbons and Cary at Wake Med Complex Dec. 19.

Hayes, a Western Carolina signee, won the same race by 20 seconds.

Isabella Olson, Carrboro, Volleyball: The Jaguars’ senior had 13 aces and 13 assists to lead Carrboro to a 3-0 win over Reidsville Dec. 17, to help her team remain unbeaten at 5-0.

Olson had 62 assists and 29 aces for Carrboro.

Emma Schwarting, West Johnston Volleyball: The West Johnston freshman outside hitter had 23 kills and two digs in a 3-2 loss to South Johnston Dec. 17.

Schwarting has 102 kills for West Johnston (6-3) through Sunday.

Ayinde Taylor, III, North Raleigh Christian Basketball: The 6-6 junior forward averaged 23 points and 9.5 rebounds as North Raleigh Christian split games with Charlotte Christian and Charlotte Country Day.

Taylor had 25 points and 10 rebounds in 68-60 win over Charlotte Country Day Dec. 18.

The next day, Taylor had 21 points and nine rebounds in a 80-50 loss at Charlotte Christian.

Taylor is averaging 16 points and eight rebounds for North Raleigh Christian (3-3).

Collier Thomas, Heritage Volleyball: The Huskies’ freshman setter had 40 assists, 37 service points, 14 digs and 12 aces as Heritage beat both Franklinton and Wakefield.

Thomas had 17 assists, nine digs, three aces and 13 service points in a 3-1 win at Franklinton Dec. 16.

The next day, Thomas had 13 assists, five digs, nine aces, scoring 15 straight points in the fourth and deciding game in a 3-1 win over Wakefield.

Thomas has 139 assists, 97 service points, 41 aces, and 53 digs for Heritage (6-2).

