Triangle area boys, girls high school basketball schedules

It’s time.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association delayed the start of high school basketball season by two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Monday, Jan. 4, NCHSAA teams can begin play. The N.C. Independent Schools began playing in November, and both associations will be playing in masks, at least for the immediate future.

Here are schedules for Triangle teams.

APEX

(games at 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Broughton (girls home vs. Broughton)

Jan. 8, at Garner (girls home vs. Garner)

Jan. 12, South Garner (girls at South Garner)

Jan. 15, Holly Springs (girls at Holly Springs)

Jan. 19, at Middle Creek (girls home vs. Middle Creek)

Jan. 22, at Apex Friendship (girls home vs. Apex Friendship)

Jan. 26, Fuquay-Varina (girls at Fuquay-Varina)

Jan. 29, at South Garner (girls home vs. South Garner)

Feb. 2, at Holly Springs (girls home vs. Holly Springs)

Feb. 5, Middle Creek (girls at Middle Creek)

Feb. 9, open

Feb. 12, Apex Friendship (girls at Apex Friendship)

Feb. 16, Garner (at Garner)

Feb. 19, at Fuquay-Varina (girls home vs. Fuquay-Varina)

APEX FRIENDSHIP

(games at 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Middle Creek (girls home vs. Middle Creek)

Jan. 8, Holly Springs (girls at Holly Springs)

Jan. 12, Garner (girls at Garner)

Jan. 15, at Fuquay-Varina (girls home vs. Fuquay-Varina)

Jan. 19, open

Jan. 22, Apex (girls at Apex)

Jan. 26, at South Garner (girls home vs. South Garner)

Jan. 29, at Garner (girls home vs. Garner)

Feb. 1, Fuquay-Varina (boys)

Feb. 2, at Fuquay-Varina (girls)

Feb. 9, Middle Creek (girls at Middle Creek)

Feb. 12, at Apex (girls home vs. Apex)

Feb. 16, at Holly Springs (girls home vs. Holly Springs)

Feb. 19, South Garner (girls at South Garner)

ATHENS DRIVE

Jan. 5, at Riverside

Jan. 8, Green Hope

Jan. 15, Cary

Jan. 20, Jordan

Jan. 22, at Hillside

Jan. 26, Green Level

Jan. 29, at Panther Creek

Feb. 2, Riverside

Feb. 5, at Green Hope

Feb. 9, at Cary

Feb. 12-19, Triangle 6 4A Tournament

BROUGHTON

Jan. 6, Apex (girls at Apex)

Jan. 8, Southeast Raleigh

Jan. 13, at Enloe

Jan. 15, Leesville Road

Jan. 20, at Cardinal Gibbons

Jan. 22, Sanderson

Jan. 26, at Millbrook

Jan. 29, at Southeast Raleigh

Feb. 2, open

Feb. 5, at Leesville Road

Feb. 9, Enloe

Feb. 12, at Sanderson

Feb. 16, Cardinal Gibbons

Feb. 19, Millbrook

CARDINAL GIBBONS

Jan. 6, at Leesville Road

Jan. 8, at Heritage (girls home vs. Heritage)

Jan. 13, Sanderson

Jan. 15, at Millbrook

Jan. 20, Broughton

Jan. 22, at Southeast Raleigh

Jan. 26, Enloe

Jan. 28, at Ravenscroft

Feb. 2, Leesville Road

Feb. 5, Millbrook

Feb. 9, at Sanderson

Feb. 12, Southeast Raleigh

Feb. 16, at Broughton

Feb. 19, at Enloe

CARRBORO

Jan. 5, at Bartlett-Yancey

Jan. 8, Durham School of Arts

Jan. 12, at Cummings

Jan. 16, at Forsyth Country Day

Jan. 19, open

Jan. 22, at Reidsville

Jan. 26, Bartlett-Yancey

Jan. 29, at Durham School of Arts

Feb. 2, Cummings

Feb. 5, open

Feb. 9, open

Feb. 12, Graham

Feb. 16, at Graham

Feb. 19, Reidsville

CARY

(girls at 5 p.m.; boys at 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Green Hope

Jan. 8, Riverside

Jan. 15, at Athens Drive

Jan. 20, Hillside

Jan. 22, at Jordan

Jan. 26, Panther Creek

Jan. 29, at Green Level

Feb. 2, Green Hope

Feb. 5, at Riverside

Feb. 9, Athens Drive

Feb. 12-19, Triangle 4A Conference Tournament (at Green Hope)

CARY ACADEMY

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Sanford Grace Christian

Jan. 9, Metrolina Christian

Jan. 12, at Durham Academy

Jan. 14, at Trinity Academy

Jan. 15, Wake Christian

Jan. 20, at Ravenscroft

Jan. 22, at St. Mary’s (girls)

Jan. 26, North Raleigh Christian

Jan. 27, at St. Mary’s (girls)

Jan. 29, Durham Academy

Feb. 2, at Wake Christian

Feb. 5, Ravenscroft

Feb. 9, New Life Camp

Feb. 12, at North Raleigh Christian

CARY CHRISTIAN

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 8, Coastal Christian

Jan. 12, at O’Neal School

Jan. 15, Arendell Parrott Academy

Jan. 19, Lighthouse Homeschool

Jan. 22, St. David’s School

Jan. 26, GRACE Christian

Jan. 29, at Arendell Parrott Academy

Feb. 2, at GRACE Christian

Feb. 5, at St. David’s School

Feb. 9-12, Eastern Plains Conference tournament

CEDAR RIDGE

Jan. 6, Northwood

Jan. 8, at Chapel Hill

Jan. 11, Orange

Jan. 15, at Northern Durham

Jan. 20, East Chapel Hill

Jan. 22, at Vance County

Jan. 26, at Southern Durham

Jan. 29, at Northwood

Feb. 2, Chapel Hill

Feb. 5, at Orange

Feb. 9, Northern Durham

Feb. 12, at East Chapel Hill

Feb. 16, Vance County

Feb. 19, Southern Durham

CHAPEL HILL

(girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Vance County

Jan. 8, Cedar Ridge

Jan. 12, Northwood

Jan. 15, at Southern Durham

Jan. 19, at Orange

Jan. 22, Northern Durham

Jan. 26, at East Chapel Hill

Jan. 29, Vance County

Feb. 2, at Cedar Ridge

Feb. 5, at Northwood

Feb. 9, Southern Durham

Feb. 12, Orange

Feb. 16, at Northern Durham

Feb. 19, East Chapel Hill

CLAYTON

Jan. 5, TBA

Jan. 8, TBA

Jan. 13, TBA

Jan. 14, Princeton

Jan. 20, South Johnston

Jan. 22, at East Wake

Jan. 26, Cleveland

Jan. 29, Smithfield-Selma

Feb. 2, at West Johnston

Feb. 5, at South Johnston

Feb. 9, East Wake

Feb. 12, at Cleveland

Feb. 16, at Smithfield-Selma

Feb. 19, West Johnston

CLEVELAND

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Southern Nash

Jan. 8, Corinth Holders

Jan. 13, at Heritage

Jan. 15, Wake Forest

Jan. 19, East Wake

Jan. 22, at Smithfield-Selma

Jan. 26, at Clayton

Jan. 29, West Johnston

Feb. 2, South Johnston

Feb. 5, at East Wake

Feb. 9, Smithfield-Selma

Feb. 12, Clayton

Feb. 16, at West Johnston

Feb. 19, at South Johnston

CORINTH HOLDERS

Jan. 8, at Cleveland

Jan. 11, Union Pines

Jan. 20, at Wake Forest

Jan. 22, at Heritage

Jan. 26, Wakefield

Jan. 29, Rolesville

Feb. 2, at Knightdale

Feb. 5, Heritage

Feb. 9, Wake Forest

Feb. 12, at Wakefield

Feb. 16, Knightdale

Feb. 19, at Rolesville

DURHAM ACADEMY

(girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.)

Jan. 7, Trinity Academy

Jan. 12, Cary Academy (girls at Cary Academy)

Jan. 15, Carmel Christian

Jan. 19, at Wake Christian

Jan. 21, at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Jan. 22, North Raleigh Christian

Jan. 26, Ravenscroft

Jan. 29, at Cary Academy

Feb. 1, at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Feb. 2, at Trinity Academy

Feb. 5, Wake Christian

Feb. 9, at North Raleigh Christian

Feb. 11, at Ravenscroft School

DURHAM SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

Schedule NA

EAST CHAPEL HILL

Jan. 5, Orange

Jan. 8, at Northern Durham

Jan. 12, Southern Durham

Jan. 15, at Vance County

Jan. 20, at Cedar Ridge

Jan. 22, Northwood

Jan. 26, Chapel Hill

Jan. 29, at Orange

Feb. 2, Northern Durham

Feb. 5, at Southern Durham

Feb. 9, Vance County

Feb. 12, Cedar Ridge

Feb. 16, at Northwood

Feb. 19, at Chapel Hill

EAST WAKE

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Wake Forest

Jan. 8, Knightdale

Jan. 15, at Knightdale

Jan. 19, at Cleveland

Jan. 22, Clayton

Jan. 26, West Johnston

Jan. 29, at South Johnston

Feb. 2, at Smithfield-Selma

Feb. 5, Cleveland

Feb. 9, at Clayton

Feb. 12, at West Johnston

Feb. 16, South Johnston

Feb. 19, Smithfield-Selma

EAST WAKE ACADEMY

(girls at 5 p.m.; boys at 6:45 p.m.)

Jan. 8, Falls Lake Academy

Jan. 12, at Henderson Collegiate

Jan. 15, Oxford Prep

Jan. 18, Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 22, at Voyager Academy

Jan. 26, Vance Charter

Jan. 29, TBA

Feb. 2, TBA

Feb. 5, Henderson Collegiate

Feb. 9, at Oxford Prep

Feb. 12, at Roxboro Community

Feb. 16, Voyager Academy

Feb. 19, at Vance Charter

ENLOE

Jan. 6, Sanderson

Jan. 8, at Millbrook

Jan. 13, Broughton

Jan. 15, at Southeast Raleigh

Jan. 19-20, open

Jan. 22, Leesville Road

Jan. 26, at Cardinal Gibbons

Jan. 29, Millbrook

Feb. 2, at Sanderson

Feb. 5, Southeast Raleigh

Feb. 9, at Broughton

Feb. 12, at Leesville Road

Feb. 16, open

Feb. 19, Cardinal Gibbons

ENO RIVER ACADEMY

Schedule NA

FALLS LAKE ACADEMY

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

NA

FRANKLIN ACADEMY

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

NA

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN

(girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.)

Jan. 8, Rocky Mount Academy

Jan. 12, GRACE Christian

Jan. 14, St. Thomas More

Jan. 15, at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 19, Thales Academy-Apex

Jan. 26, Neuse Christian

Feb. 2, at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Feb. 5, Thales Academy-Apex

Feb. 8-12, Eastern Plains Conference tournament

FUQUAY-VARINA

(all games at 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Holly Springs (girls home vs. Holly Springs)

Jan. 8, at Middle Creek (girls home vs. Middle Creek)

Jan. 11, Heritage (girls at Heritage)

Jan. 15, Apex Friendship (girls at Apex Friendship)

Jan. 19, at Garner (girls home vs. Garner)

Jan. 22, South Garner (girls at South Garner)

Jan. 26, at Apex (girls home vs. Apex)

Jan. 29, open

Feb. 1, at Apex Friendship (girls home vs. Apex Friendship)

Feb. 5, Garner (girls at Garner)

Feb. 9, Holly Springs (girls at Holly Springs)

Feb. 12, at South Garner (girls home vs. South Garner)

Feb. 16, Middle Creek (girls at Middle Creek)

Feb. 19, Apex (girls at Apex)

GARNER

(all games at 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at South Garner (girls home vs. South Garner)

Jan. 8, Apex (girls at Apex)

Jan. 12, at Apex Friendship (girls home vs. Apex Friendship)

Jan. 15, at Wakefield (girls home vs. Wakefield)

Jan. 19, Fuquay-Varina (girls at Fuquay-Varina)

Jan. 22, Holly Springs (girls at Holly Springs)

Jan. 26, at Middle Creek (girls home vs. Middle Creek)

Jan. 29, Apex Friendship (girls at Apex Friendship)

Feb. 2, open

Feb. 5, at Fuquay-Varina (girls home vs. Fuquay-Varina)

Feb. 9, South Garner (girls at South Garner)

Feb. 12, at Holly Springs (girls home vs. Holly Springs)

Feb. 16, at Apex (girls home vs. Apex)

Feb. 19, Middle Creek (girls at Middle Creek)

GRACE CHRISTIAN

Jan. 5, South Wake Crusaders

Jan. 7, at Concord Academy

Jan. 8, at Wake Christian

Jan. 12, at Friendship Christian

Jan. 15, St. David’s School

Jan. 18, TBA (boys)

Jan. 19, Raleigh Hawks Homeschool (boys)

Jan. 22, Arendell Parrott Academy

Jan. 26, at Cary Christian

Jan. 29, at St. David’s School

Feb. 2, Cary Christian

Feb. 4, Neuse Christian

Feb. 5, at Arendell Parrott Academy

Feb. 9-12, Eastern Plains Conference tournament

GREEN HOPE

(girls at 5 p.m.; boys at 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Cary

Jan. 8, at Athens Drive

Jan. 15, Riverside

Jan. 20, Green Level

Jan. 22, at Panther Creek

Jan. 26, Jordan

Jan. 28, at Hillside

Feb. 2, at Cary

Feb. 5, Athens Drive

Feb. 9, at Riverside

Feb. 12-19, Triangle 8 Conference Tournament (at Green Hope)

GREEN LEVEL

Jan. 5, at Hillside

Jan. 8, Jordan

Jan. 13, open

Jan. 15, at Panther Creek

Jan. 20, at Green Hope

Jan. 22, Riverside

Jan. 26, at Athens Drive

Jan. 29, Cary

Feb. 2, Hillside

Feb. 5, at Jordan

Feb. 9, Panther Creek

Feb. 12-19, Triangle 4A Conference Tournament (at Green Hope)

HERITAGE

(girls at 6:15 p.m.; boys at 7:45 p.m.)

Jan. 8, Cardinal Gibbons (girls, 6:30; boys, 8)

Jan. 11, at Fuquay-Varina (girls, 6:30; boys, 8)

Jan. 13, Cleveland

Jan. 20, at Wakefield

Jan. 22, Corinth Holders

Jan. 26, Knightdale

Jan. 29, Wake Forest

Feb. 2, at Rolesville

Feb. 5, at Corinth Holders

Feb. 9, Wakefield

Feb. 12, at Knightdale

Feb. 17, Rolesville

Feb. 19, at Wake Forest

HILLSIDE

Jan. 5, Green Level

Jan. 8, at Panther Creek

Jan. 12, open

Jan. 15, Jordan

Jan. 20, at Cary

Jan. 22, Athens Drive

Jan. 26, at Riverside

Jan. 29, Green Hope

Feb. 2, at Green Level

Feb. 5, Panther Creek

Feb. 9, at Jordan

Feb. 12-19, Triangle 6 4A Conference Tournament (at Green Hope)

HOLLY SPRINGS

(games at 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Fuquay-Varina (girls at Fuquay-Varina)

Jan. 8, at Friendship Christian

Jan. 12, Middle Creek (girls at Middle Creek)

Jan. 15, at Apex (girls home vs. Apex)

Jan. 19, at South Garner (girls home vs. South Garner)

Jan. 22, at Garner (girls home vs. Garner)

Jan. 26, Leesville Road (girls at Leesville Road)

Jan. 29, at Middle Creek (girls home vs. Middle Creek)

Feb. 2, Apex (girls at Apex)

Feb. 5, South Garner (girls at South Garner)

Feb. 9, at Fuquay-Varina (girls home vs. Fuquay-Varina)

Feb. 12, Garner (girls at Garner)

Feb. 16, Apex Friendship (girls at Apex Friendship)

Feb. 19, at Leesville Road (girls home vs. Leesville Road)

JORDAN

Jan. 5, Panther Creek

Jan. 8, at Green Level

Jan. 12, open

Jan. 15, at Hillside

Jan. 20, at Athens Drive

Jan. 22, Cary

Jan. 26, at Green Hope

Jan. 29, Riverside

Feb. 2, at Panther Creek

Feb. 5, Green Level

Feb. 9, Hillside

Feb. 12-19, Triangle 4A Conference Tournament (at Green Hope)

KNIGHTDALE

Jan. 8, at East Wake

Jan. 15, East Wake

Jan. 20, Rolesville

Jan. 22, Wake Forest

Jan. 26, at Heritage

Jan. 29, at Wakefield

Feb. 2, Corinth Holders

Feb. 5, at Wake Forest

Feb. 9, at Rolesville

Feb. 12, Heritage

Feb. 17, at Corinth Holders

Feb. 19, Wakefield

LEESVILLE ROAD

Jan. 6, Cardinal Gibbons

Jan. 8, at Sanderson

Jan. 13, Millbrook

Jan. 15, at Broughton

Jan. 19-20, open

Jan. 22, at Enloe

Jan. 26, at Holly Springs

Jan. 29, Sanderson

Feb. 2, at Cardinal Gibbons

Feb. 5, Broughton

Feb. 9, at Millbrook

Feb. 12, Enloe

Feb. 16, open

Feb. 19, Holly Springs

MIDDLE CREEK

(games at 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Apex Friendship (girls at Apex Friendship)

Jan. 8, Fuquay-Varina (girls at Fuquay-Varina)

Jan. 12, at Holly Springs (girls home vs. Holly Springs)

Jan. 15, at South Garner (girls home vs. South Garner)

Jan. 19, Apex (girls at Apex)

Jan. 20, Enlo (girls, 5 p.m.; boys, 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 26, Garner (girls at Garner)

Jan. 29, Holly Springs (girls at Holly Springs)

Feb. 2, South Garner (girls at South Garner)

Feb. 5, at Apex (girls home vs. Apex)

Feb. 9, at Apex Friendship (girls home vs. Apex Friendship)

Feb. 12, Millbrook (girls at Millbrook)

Feb. 16, at Fuquay-Varina (girls home vs. Fuquay-Varina)

Feb. 19, at Garner (girls home vs. Garner)

MILLBROOK

(girls at 5 p.m.; boys at 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Southeast Raleigh

Jan. 8, Enloe

Jan. 13, at Leesville Road

Jan. 15, Cardinal Gibbons

Jan. 20, at Sanderson

Jan. 22, open

Jan. 26, Broughton

Jan. 29, Southeast Raleigh

Feb. 2, at Enloe

Feb. 5, at Cardinal Gibbons

Feb. 9, Leesville Road

Feb. 12, at Middle Creek, 5 (girls home vs. Middle Creek, 5 p.m.)

Feb. 16, Sanderson

Feb. 19, at Broughton

MOUNT ZION ACADEMY

Jan. 8, Victory Christian

Jan. 9, Star Christian (boys)

Jan. 11, Raleigh Christian

Jan. 12, at Cape Fear Academy

Jan. 15, at Winston-Salem Christian

Jan. 19, at New Life Camp

Jan. 21, North East Carolina Prep (boys)

Jan. 22, at Burlington School

Jan. 26, New Life Christian

Jan. 28, Wayne Prep

Jan. 29, Star Christian (boys)

Feb. 2, at North East Carolina Prep (boys)

Feb. 4, at Davidson Day

Feb. 5, United Faith Christian

Feb. 9, Winston-Salem Christian

Feb. 11, Wayne Prep

Feb. 12, at Piedmont Classical

Feb. 16, 18, conference tournament

Feb. 20, Fort Mill Comenius

March 4-6, tournament TBA

NEUSE CHARTER

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at North Duplin

Jan. 8, Princeton

Jan. 11, at Lee Christian

Jan. 15, Hobbton

Jan. 19, at Lakewood

Jan. 22, at Rosewood

Jan. 26, Union

Jan. 29, North Duplin

Feb. 2, at Princeton

Feb. 9, at Hobbton

Feb. 12, Lakewood

Feb. 15, Rosewood

Feb. 17, at Union

Feb. 19, Carolina 1A championship game (at Lakewood)

NEUSE CHRISTIAN

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Trinity Academy

Jan. 11, Salem Baptist (boys)

Jan. 12, at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 15, at Thales Academy-Apex

Jan. 19, St. Thomas More

Jan. 26, at Friendship Christian

Feb. 1, at Raleigh Christian

Feb. 5, Thales Academy-Apex

N.C. SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND MATH

NA

NORTH JOHNSTON

(girls at 4:30 p.m.; boys at 6 p.m.)

Jan. 6, Fairmont

Jan. 8, Fike

Jan. 12, Spring Creek

Jan. 15, at Fike

Jan. 19, at Farmville Central

Jan. 22, at Beddingfield

Jan. 26, North Pitt

Jan. 29, Nash Central

Feb. 2, at Southwest Edgecombe

Feb. 5, Beddingfield

Feb. 9, Farmville Central

Feb. 12, at North Pitt

Feb. 16, Southwest Edgecombe

Feb. 19, at Nash Central

NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN

Jan. 5, at New Life Camp

Jan. 8, at Cannon School

Jan. 9, at Covenant Day

Jan. 12, at Wake Christian

Jan. 14, St. Mary’s School (girls)

Jan. 15, Ravenscroft

Jan. 19, South Wake Sabres

Jan. 22, at Durham Academy

Jan. 26, at Cary Academy

Feb. 2, at Ravenscroft

Feb. 4, at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Feb. 5, Wesleyan Christian

Feb. 9, Durham Academy

Feb. 12, Cary Academy

NORTHERN DURHAM

Jan. 5, at Southern School of Energy

Jan. 8, East Chapel Hill

Jan. 12, at Vance

Jan. 15, Cedar Ridge

Jan. 19, Northwood

Jan. 22, at Chapel Hill

Jan. 26, Orange

Jan. 29, Southern School of Energy

Feb. 2, at East Chapel Hill

Feb. 5, Vance County

Feb. 9, at Cedar Ridge

Feb. 12, at Northwood

Feb. 16, Chapel Hill

Feb. 19, at Orange

ORANGE

(girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at East Chapel Hill

Jan. 8, Vance County

Jan. 12, at Cedar Ridge

Jan. 15, at Northwood

Jan. 19, Chapel Hill

Jan. 22, Southern Durham

Jan. 26, at Northern Durham

Jan. 29, East Chapel Hill

Feb. 2, at Vance County

Feb. 5, Cedar Ridge

Feb. 9, Northwood

Feb. 12, at Chapel Hill

Feb. 16, at Southern Durham

Feb. 19, Northern Durham

PANTHER CREEK

Jan. 5, at Jordan

Jan. 8, Hillside

Jan. 12, open

Jan. 15, Green Level

Jan. 20, at Riverside

Jan. 22, Green Hope

Jan. 26, at Cary

Jan. 29, Athens Drive

Feb. 2, Jordan

Feb. 5, at Hillside

Feb. 9, at Green Level

Feb. 12-19, Triangle 4A Conference Tournament (at Green Hope)

PRINCETON

Jan. 5, Union

Jan. 8, at Neuse Charter

Jan. 12, at Hobbton

Jan. 14, at Clayton

Jan. 19, North Duplin

Jan. 22, Lakewood

Jan. 26, at Rosewood

Jan. 29, at Union

Feb. 2, Neuse Charter

Feb. 5, Hobbton

Feb. 10, Rosewood

Feb. 12, at North Duplin

Feb. 17, Rosewood

Feb. 19, Carolina 1A conference championship

RALEIGH CHARTER

NA

RALEIGH CHRISTIAN

(girls at 6:15 p.m.; boys at 7:45 p.m.)

Jan. 9, Victory Christian

Jan. 11, at Mount Zion Academy (girls, 5 p.m.; boys, 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 15, Liberty Christian (boys)

Jan. 21, at Bethel Christian (girls, 5:45 p.m.; boys, 7:15 p.m.)

Jan. 22, at Wilson Christian

Jan. 26, Hilltop Christian

Jan. 28, at Southside Christian

Feb. 1, Neuse Christian (girls, 5:30 p.m.; boys, 7 p.m.)

Feb. 2, Wilson Christian

Feb. 8, at New Life Camp

RAVENSCROFT SCHOOL

(girls at 5:15 p.m.; boys at 6:45 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Wake Christian

Jan. 6, Wakefield

Jan. 8, Durham Academy

Jan. 12, St. Mary’s School (girls)

Jan. 15, at North Raleigh Christian

Jan. 20, Cary Academy

Jan. 22, Wake Christian

Jan. 26, at Durham Academy

Jan. 28, Cardinal Gibbons

Jan. 29, at Wesleyan Christian

Feb. 2, North Raleigh Christian

Feb. 5, Cary Academy

Feb. 11, South Wake Sabres (boys)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE ACADEMY

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Cornerstone Charter

Jan. 8, Clover Garden

Jan. 12, at Chatham Charter

Jan. 19, at Southern Wake Academy

Jan. 22, at River Mill Academy

Jan. 26, Woods Charter

Jan. 29, Cornerstone Charter

Feb. 2, at Clover Garden

Feb. 5, Chatham Charter

Feb. 12, Southern Wake Academy

Feb. 16, River Mill Academy

Feb. 19, at Woods Charter

RIVERSIDE

(girls, 5 p.m.; boys, 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Athens Drive

Jan. 8, at Cary

Jan. 15, at Green Hope

Jan. 20, Panther Creek

Jan. 22, at Green Level

Jan. 26, Hillside

Jan. 29, at Jordan

Feb. 2, at Athens Drive

Feb. 5, Cary

Feb. 9, Green Hope

Feb. 12-19, Triangle 8 Conference Tournament (semifinals and finals at Green Hope)

ROLESVILLE

Jan. 4, at Southeast Raleigh

Jan. 6, Franklinton

Jan. 13, at Franklinton

Jan. 15, Sanderson

Jan. 20, at Knightdale

Jan. 22, Wakefield

Jan. 26, Wake Forest

Jan. 29, at Corinth Holder

Feb. 2, Heritage

Feb. 5, at Wakefield

Feb. 9, Knightdale

Feb. 12, at Wake Forest

Feb. 17, at Heritage

Feb. 19, Corinth Holders

ST. DAVID’S SCHOOL

(girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Fayetteville Academy

Jan. 12, New Life Camp

Jan. 14, South Wake Sabres (boys)

Jan. 15, at GRACE Christian

Jan. 19, Coastal Christian

Jan. 22, at Cary Christian

Jan. 26, at Arendell Parrott Academy

Jan. 29, GRACE Christian

Feb. 2, Arendell Parrott Academy

Feb. 5, Cary Christian

ST. MARY’S SCHOOL (girls)

(games at 5 p.m.)

Jan. 8, Durham Flight

Jan. 12, at Ravenscroft

Jan. 14, at North Raleigh Christian, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19, GRACE Christian

Jan. 22, Cary Academy

Jan. 25, Wake Christian

Jan. 27, Cary Academy

Feb. 1, Durham Academy, 5:15

Feb. 4, North Raleigh Christian

Feb. 9, Durham Flight

Feb. 11, Wake Christian, 5:30

ST. THOMAS MORE ACADEMY

Jan. 6, Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

Jan. 8, Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 12, at Thales Academy-Apex

Jan. 14, Friendship Christian

Jan. 19, at Neuse Christian

Jan. 26, at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 28, Thales Academy-Apex

Feb. 9-12, Raleigh-Area Athletic Association tournament (at Neuse Christian)

SANDERSON

Jan. 6, at Enloe

Jan. 8, Leesville Road

Jan. 13, at Cardinal Gibbons

Jan. 15, at Rolesville

Jan. 20, Millbrook

Jan. 22, at Broughton

Jan. 26, Southeast Raleigh

Jan. 29, at Leesville Road

Feb. 2, Enloe

Feb. 5, Apex Friendship

Feb. 9, Cardinal Gibbons

Feb. 12, Broughton

Feb. 16, at Millbrook

Feb. 19, at Southeast Raleigh

SMITHFIELD-SELMA

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Triton

Jan. 8, at Harnett Central

Jan. 13, Triton

Jan. 15, Harnett Central

Jan. 19, West Johnston

Jan. 22, Cleveland

Jan. 26, at South Johnston

Jan. 29, at Clayton

Feb. 2, East Wake

Feb. 5, at West Johnston

Feb. 9, at Cleveland

Feb. 12, South Johnston

Feb. 16, Clayton

Feb. 19, at East Wake

SOUTH GARNER

(all games at 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Garner (girls at Garner)

Jan. 8, at Clayton (girls, 5:30; boys, 7)

Jan. 12, at Apex (girls home vs. Apex)

Jan. 15, Middle Creek (girls at Middle Creek)

Jan. 19, Holly Springs (girls at Holly Springs)

Jan. 22, at Fuquay-Varina (girls home vs. Fuquay-Varina)

Jan. 26, Apex Friendship (girls at Apex Friendship)

Jan. 29, Apex (girls at Apex)

Feb. 2, at Middle Creek (girls home vs. Middle Creek)

Feb. 5, at Holly Springs (girls home vs. Holly Springs)

Feb. 9, at Garner (girls home vs. Garner)

Feb. 12, Fuquay-Varina (girls at Fuquay-Varina)

Feb. 16, open

Feb. 19, at Apex Friendship (girls home vs. Apex Friendship)

SOUTH JOHNSTON

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 6, Western Harnett

Jan. 8, at Triton

Jan. 12, at Western Harnett

Jan. 15, Triton

Jan. 20, at Clayton

Jan. 22, at West Johnston

Jan. 26, Smithfield-Selma

Jan. 29, East Wake

Feb. 2, at Cleveland

Feb. 5, Clayton

Feb. 9, West Johnston

Feb. 12, at Smithfield-Selma

Feb. 16, at East Wake

Feb. 19, Cleveland

SOUTHEAST RALEIGH

(girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.)

Jan. 6, Millbrook

Jan. 8, at Broughton

Jan. 13, Lee County

Jan. 15, Enloe

Jan. 20, at Leesville Road

Jan. 22, Cardinal Gibbons

Jan. 26, at Sanderson

Jan. 29, Broughton

Feb. 2, at Millbrook

Feb. 5, at Enloe

Feb. 9, open

Feb. 12, at Cardinal Gibbons

Feb. 16, Leesville Road

Feb. 19, Sanderson

SOUTHERN DURHAM

Jan. 5, TBA

Jan. 8, TBA

Jan. 12, at East Chapel Hill

Jan. 15, Chapel Hill

Jan. 20, TBA

Jan. 22, at Orange

Jan. 26, Cedar Ridge

Jan. 29, TBA

Feb. 2, TBA

Feb. 5, East Chapel Hill

Feb. 9, at Chapel Hill

Feb. 12, TBA

Feb. 16, Orange

Feb. 19, at Cedar Ridge

SOUTHERN WAKE ACADEMY

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Chatham Charter

Jan. 8, at Cape Hatteras

Jan. 12, Woods Charter

Jan. 15, at Clover Garden

Jan. 19, Research Triangle

Jan. 22, Cornerstone Charter

Jan. 29, Chatham Charter

Feb. 4, at Woods Charter

Feb. 5, at Wilson Christian

Feb. 9, Clover Garden

Feb. 12, at Research Triangle

Feb. 16, at Wayne Prep

Feb. 17, at Cornerstone Charter

SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 7, at Thales Academy-Apex

Jan. 8, Crossroads Christian

Jan. 12, Community Christian

Jan. 14, at Lee Christian

Jan. 19, at Sanford Grace Christian

Jan. 21, St. Thomas More

Jan. 22, at Cresset Christian (boys)

Jan. 26, Lifespring Academy (boys)

Jan. 28, at Raleigh Christian

Feb. 5, TBA

THALES ACADEMY-APEX

Jan. 5, at Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

Jan. 7, Southside Christian

Jan. 12, St. Thomas More Academy

Jan. 13, at O’Neal School

Jan. 15, Neuse Christian

Jan. 19, at Friendship Christian

Jan. 22, Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 26, Sanford Grace Christian

Jan. 28, at St. Thomas More Academy

Feb. 2, Friendship Christian

Feb. 5, at Neuse Christian

Feb. 9-12, Raleigh Area Athletic Conference tournament (at Neuse Christian)

THALES ACADEMY-ROLESVILLE

(girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.)

Jan. 4, Wayne Prep

Jan. 7, Wake Christian

Jan. 8, at St. Thomas More

Jan. 12, Neuse Christian

Jan. 15, Friendship Christian

Jan. 18, at East Wake Academy

Jan. 21, Faith Christian

Jan. 22, at Thales Academy-Apex

Jan. 26, St. Thomas More

Jan. 29, at Neuse Christian

Feb. 2, Southside Christian

Feb. 5, at Friendship Christian

Feb. 9-12, Raleigh Area Athletic Conference tournament (at Neuse Christian)

TRIANGLE SCHOOL OF MATH & SCIENCE

NA

TRINITY ACADEMY

(girls at 5:15 p.m.; boys at 6:45 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Neuse Christian

Jan. 8, at O’Neal School

Jan. 12, Greenfield School (girls, 5 p.m.; boys, 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 15, Carolina Friends

Jan. 19, Burlington Christian

Jan. 21, Lighthouse Christian (girls, 6 p.m.; boys, 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 22, Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

Jan. 28, O’Neal School

Jan. 29, at Salem Baptist

Feb. 2, at Carolina Friends

Feb. 4, at Ravenscroft

Feb. 5, at Burlington Christian

Feb. 8-12, Triangle-Triad Conference tournament

VOYAGER ACADEMY

(girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Henderson Collegiate

Jan. 9, open

Jan. 12, at Oxford Prep

Jan. 15, at Roxboro Community

Jan. 19, Vance Charter

Jan. 22, East Wake Academy

Jan. 26, Falls Lake Academy

Jan. 29, open

Feb. 2, at Henderson Collegiate

Feb. 5, Oxford Prep

Feb. 9, Roxboro Community

Feb. 12, at Vance Charter

Feb. 16, at East Wake Academy

Feb. 19, at Falls Lake Academy

WAKE CHRISTIAN

Jan. 5, at Ravenscroft School

Jan. 7, at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Jan. 8, GRACE Christian

Jan. 12, North Raleigh Christian

Jan. 14, Community Christian (girls)

Jan. 15, at Cary Academy

Jan. 19, Durham Academy

Jan. 22, Ravenscroft School

Jan. 25, at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Jan. 26, at Wilson Christian

Feb. 2, Cary Academy

Feb. 5, at Durham Academy

Feb. 9, Wesleyan Christian

Feb. 11, at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Feb. 12, New Life Camp

WAKE FOREST

(girls at 6:15 p.m.; boys at 7:45 p.m.)

Jan. 6, East Wake

Jan. 8, at Franklinton

Jan. 15, at Cleveland

Jan. 16, Bunn (girls, 2:30 p.m.; boys, 4 p.m.)

Jan. 20, Corinth Holders

Jan. 22, at Knightdale

Jan. 26, at Rolesville

Jan. 29, at Heritage

Feb. 2, Wakefield

Feb. 5, Knightdale

Feb. 9, at Corinth Holders

Feb. 12, Rolesville

Feb. 17, at Wakefield

Feb. 19, Heritage

WAKEFIELD

(girls at 6:15 p.m.; boys at 7:45 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Ravenscroft (girls, 6:30; boys, 8)

Jan. 8, North Raleigh Christian (girls, 6:30, boys, 8)

Jan. 12, at Granville Central (girls, 5:30; boys, 7)

Jan. 15, at Garner (girls, 5:30; boys, 7)

Jan. 20, Heritage

Jan. 22, at Rolesville

Jan. 26, at Corinth Holders

Jan. 29, Knightdale

Feb. 2, at Wake Forest

Feb. 5, Rolesville

Feb. 9, at Heritage

Feb. 12, Corinth Holders

Feb. 17, Wake Forest

Feb. 19, at Knightdale

WEST JOHNSTON

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Franklinton

Jan. 8, at Western Harnett

Jan. 12, Harnett Central

Jan. 15, at Wallace-Rose Hill

Jan. 19, at Smithfield-Selma

Jan. 22, South Johnston

Jan. 26, at East Wake

Jan. 29, at Cleveland

Feb. 2, Clayton

Feb. 5, Smithfield-Selma

Feb. 9, at South Johnston

Feb. 12, East Wake

Feb. 16, Cleveland

Feb. 19, at Clayton

WOODS CHARTER

Schedule NA

WORD OF GOD CHRISTIAN (boys)

Jan. 8, HA Prep

Jan. 9, Winston-Salem Christian National team

Jan. 11, Combine Academy

Jan. 12, Ravenscroft

Jan. 20, at Liberty Heights

Jan. 22, at Winston-Salem Christian National team

Jan. 27, at The Burlington School

Jan. 29, Mount Zion Academy

Feb. 9, Liberty Heights