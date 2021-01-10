Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week l 1.15.21

file

It’s time to vote on the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers may vote as often as they like through Friday, when a winner will be announced.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Daylen Berry, Panther Creek Basketball: The 6-foot-4 senior had 28 points, including four three-pointers to go with four rebounds, three steals and two assists to help the Catamounts to a 56-55 season-opening win at Jordan Jan. 5.

Berry, a Charlotte 49ers’ signee, averaged 18 points per game as a junior last season.

Emilee Lewis, Wake Forest Basketball: The Cougars’ junior had 23 points, including seven three-pointers, go to with 10 rebounds in Wake Forest’s season-opening 59-12 win over East Wake High Jan. 5.

Lewis averaged six points per game as a sophomore last year.

Will Mitchell, Millbrook Cross Country: The Wildcats’ senior ran a 15:38 to win the CAP 7 conference cross country championship by 11 seconds over the field at WakeMed Soccer Complex Jan. 5.

Mitchell also helped his Millbrook boys’ cross country team remained undefeated by winning the CAP 7 conference boys’ team title at the same meet.

Belle Patrick, Green Hope Volleyball: The 6-foot freshman outside hitter had eight kills, five digs and an ace to help Green Hope to a 3-0 win at Cary Jan. 5.

Patrick’s efforts have helped Green Hope to a perfect 10-0 record in the regular season.

Abby Patterson, Panther Creek Cross Country: The Catamounts’ senior ran a personal-best 15:49 to win the Tri-8 conference cross country championship at WakeMed Soccer Complex Jan. 6.

Patterson’s run also helped the Panther Creek girls’ cross country team to their 3rd straight conference title in the process.

Jaheim Taylor, Princeton Basketball: The 6-foot-3 senior averaged 23 points per game in wins over Neuse Charter and Wilson Beddingfield.

Taylor had 26 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 91-47 victory over Wilson Beddingfield Jan. 5.

Taylor followed that up with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 71-28 win at Neuse Charter Jan. 8.

Taylor is shooting 62 percent from the field through Sunday.

Abby Weber, Chapel Hill Cross Country: The Tigers’ junior ran a time of 18:55.87 to win the Big 8 conference cross country championship by 29 seconds over the field at Northwood High Jan. 6.

Weber, who also earned the Big 8 conference female runner of the year for her efforts, also led the Chapel Hill girls’ cross country team to another league title in the process.

Keyon Webb, Riverside Basketball: The 6-foot-2 junior point guard averaged 30 points per game as Pirates split games with Athens Drive and Cary.

Webb had 29 points and four steals as Riverside beat Athens Drive 50-48 in overtime Jan. 5.

Webb came back with 31 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 63-60 loss at Cary Jan. 7.

Chloe Williams, Heritage Basketball: The 5-foot-11 senior had 19 points, eight rebounds, and three assists to lead the Huskies to a 57-54, season-opening victory at Cardinal Gibbons Jan. 7.

Williams, a college basketball recruit, also returned for the first time since a season-ending injury last year, according to Heritage basketball coach Pat Kennedy.

Owen Woznichak, Clayton Basketball: The 6-foot-3 senior forward averaged 21.5 points per game as Clayton beat both Corinth Holders and South Garner.

Woznichak had 27 points, including a three-pointer to send the game to overtime in an 82-78, double overtime victory at Corinth Holders Jan. 5.

He came back with 16 points and six blocks in the Comets’ 77-55 victory at South Garner, Jan. 7.

** Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 10.

