NCHSAA releases second realignment draft. Here’s how it looks for Wake County schools

On Thursday, the N.C. High School Athletic Association released its second realignment proposal for its membership, which totals more than 400 mostly public schools.

“This draft represents a sacrifice of time by committee members to review and study all submitted suggestions and proposals,” said Commissioner Que Tucker in an update to schools about the second draft. “While the draft does not satisfy all wishes and wants of each member school, it does represent an intentional effort by the committee to be fair and consistent in its decisions relative to any changes in conferences from the initial draft.”

The deadline for schools to appeal the changes is Jan. 21 at 4 p.m.

