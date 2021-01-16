It’s time to vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Meet this week's nominees.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Evan Abolins, Sanderson Basketball: The 6-foot-2 junior averaged 25.5 points per game as Sanderson split games with Cardinal Gibbons and Rolesville.

Abolins scored 30 points in a 73-67 win at Cardinal Gibbons Jan. 13.

Two nights later, Abolins had 21 points in a 64-56 loss at Rolesville.

Sydney Daniels, Broughton Volleyball: The Capitals’ senior libero had 94 digs in two 4A state playoffs games as Broughton beat Holly Springs before losing to Pinecrest.

Daniels had 43 digs and five aces in a 3-1 win over Holly Springs Jan. 12.

Two days later, Daniels had 51 digs and an ace in a 3-2 to loss to No. 1 seed, undefeated Pinecrest (16-0).

Daniels had 267 digs and 22 aces for Broughton (9-4) this season.

Maya Hood, Northern Durham Basketball: The 5-foot-9 Knights’ junior had 39 points, eight steals and six rebounds in a 50-20 win over Cedar Ridge Jan. 15.

Hood is averaging 29 points, five rebounds and five steals per game for Northern Durham.

Donavon Martin, Rolesville Basketball: The 6-foot-2, Rams’ junior had 26 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead Rolesville to a 64-56 win over Sanderson Jan. 15.

Martin is averaging 19 points and seven rebounds for Rolesville.

Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship Basketball: The 5-foot-10 junior averaged 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as Apex Friendship split games with Fuquay Varina and Garner.

Nivar had 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 75-46 loss to Garner Jan. 11.

Nivar followed that up with 29 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists in a win over Fuquay Varina, Jan. 15.

Nivar is averaging 24.8 points per game for Apex Frieivndship (2-1).

Arial Pearce, North Johnston Basketball: The 5-foot-8 senior averaged 19.5 points per game in wins over Fike and Spring Creek.

Pearce scored 19 points, three rebounds and three steals in a 46-21 win over Spring Creek Jan. 12.

She came back with 20 points, four rebounds and two steals in a 46-35 victory at Fike Jan. 15.

Pearce, who is a UNC Wilmington softball commit, is averaging 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game for North Johnston (2-1).

Aaron Rovnak, Franklin Academy Cross Country: The Patriots’ senior ran a 15:59.51 to win the 1A Mideast Regional championship at Wake Med Soccer Complex Jan. 15.

Rovnak beat the field by 1:26 in the same race.

Rovnak also led his Franklin Academy boys’ cross country team to a 3rd-place finish at the 1A Mideast Regional meet.

Victoria Swepson, Research Triangle: The Raptors’ senior ran a 19:59.33 to win the 1A Mideast Regional at Wake Med Soccer Complex Jan. 15.

Swepson also led her Research Triangle girls’ cross country team to a the 1A Mideast Regional team title.

Swepson won the Central Tar Heel Conference championship Jan. 6.

Diamond Thomas, Knightdale Basketball: The 5-foot-5 senior guard averaged 21 points per game as Knightdale beat Franklinton and East Wake, twice, to stay unbeaten at 4-0 overall this season.

Thomas had 22 points in a 63-38 win over Franklinton, Jan. 11

She came back with 20 points and eight steals in a 68-23 victory at East Wake Jan. 13.

Two days later, Thomas had her most complete game of the week with 20 points, eight assists, seven steals and five rebounds in a 74-46 win over East Wake.

Thomas is averaging 22.3 points, six steals, 4.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Meredith Wooten, Princeton Volleyball: The 5-foot-4 senior guard averaged 17 points per game to lead Princeton to wins over Kinston and South Lenoir this week.

Wooten had 13 points in a 52-41 victory over South Lenoir, Jan. 11.

Wooten followed that up with 21 points, in the 1,000th points of her career, in a 47-42 win over Kinston, Jan. 15.

The Princeton girls’ basketball team is 3-0 this season, while the Bulldogs’ volleyball squad finished 13-1.

** Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 16.

