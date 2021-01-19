High School Sports
Raleigh-area high school basketball schedules, standings
High school basketball kicks back into gear tonight.
Here are schedules and standings for Triangle-area schools.
We’ll have live scores, boxscores and stars tonight
Triangle-area schedule
Tuesday
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex at Middle Creek
Fuquay-Varina at Garner
Holly Springs at South Garner
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Garner at Fuquay-Varina
Middle Creek at Apex
South Garner at Holly Springs
Triangle 4A
Jordan at Green Level
Big 8 3A
Northwood at Northern Durham
Greater Neuse 3A
East Wake at Cleveland
West Johnston at Smithfield-Selma
Triangle Independent Schools Athletic
Durham Academy at Wake Christian
Raleigh-Area Athletic
St. Thomas More at Neuse Christian
Thales Academy-Apex at Friendship Christian
Eastern Plains 2A
Beddingfield at North Pitt
SouthWest Edgecombe at Nash Central
Mid-State 2A
Graham at Cummings
Reidsville at Durham School of Arts
Carolina 1A
North Duplin at Princeton
Central Tar Heel 1A
Chatham Charter at Clover Garden
Research Triangle Academy at Southern Wake Academy
Roxboro Community at East Wake Academy
North Central Athletic 1A
Vance Charter at Voyager Academy
Nonconference
Coastal Christian at St. David’s School
Crossroads Christian at Raleigh Christian
Henderson Collegiate at The Burlington School
Mount Zion Academy at New Life Camp
Wednesday
CAP 7 4A
Broughton at Cardinal Gibbons
Millbrook at Sanderson
Southeast Raleigh at Leesville Road
Northern Athletic 4A
Rolesville at Knightdale
Triangle 4A
Green Level at Green Hope
Hillside at Cary
Jordan at Athens Drive
Panther Creek at Riverside
Big 8 3A
Chapel Hill at Orange
East Chapel Hill at Cedar Ridge
Greater Neuse 3A
South Johnston at Clayton
Triangle Independent Schools Athletic
Cary Academy at Ravenscroft School
Eastern Plains 2A
North Johnston at Farmville Central
Carolina 1A
Rosewood at Union
North Central Athletic 1A
Oxford Prep at Falls Lake Academy
Nonconference
The Burlington School at Moravian Prep
Enloe at Middle Creek
Harnett Central at West Johnston
Word of God Christian at Liberty Heights
Thursday
CAP 7 4A
Enloe at Millbrook
Triangle Independent Schools Athletic
Durham Academy at St. Mary’s School (girls)
Nonconference
Clover Garden at Burlington Christian
North East Carolina Prep at Mount Zion Academy (boys)
O’Neal School at Neuse Christian
Raleigh Christian at Bethel Christian
St. Thomas More at Southside Christian
Star Christian at Raleigh Homeschool
Thales Academy-Rolesville at Freedom Christian
Friday
CAP 7 4A
Cardinal Gibbons at Southeast Raleigh
Leesville Road at Enloe
Sanderson at Broughton
Northern Athletic 4A
Wake Forest at Knightdale
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex at Apex Friendship
Holly Springs at Garner
South Garner at Fuquay-Varina
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Apex Friendship at Apex
Fuquay-Varina at South Garner
Garner at Holly Springs
Triangle 4A
Athens Drive at Hillside
Cary at Jordan
Green Hope at Panther Creek
Riverside at Green Level
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Vance County
Northern Durham at Chapel Hill
Northwood at East Chapel Hill
Southern Durham at Orange
Greater Neuse 3A
Clayton at East Wake
Cleveland at Smithfield-Selma
South Johnston at West Johnston
Triangle Independent Schools Athletic
Cary Academy at St. Mary’s School (girls)
Wake Christian at Ravenscroft School
Eastern Plains 3A (NCISAA)
Arendell Parrott Academy at GRACE Christian
St. David’s School at Cary Christian
Raleigh-Area Athletic
Thales Academy-Rolesville at Thales Academy-Apex
Triangle-Triad Athletic
Burlington Christian at Trinity Academy
Eastern Plains 2A
Nash Central at Farmville
North Johnston at Beddingfield
North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe
Mid-State 2A
Carrboro at Reidsville
Cummings at Bartlett-Yancey
Carolina 1A
Lakewood at Princeton
Neuse Charter at Rosewood
North Duplin at Hobbton
Central Tar Heel 1A
Clover Garden at Woods Charter
Cornerstone Charter at Southern Wake Academy
North Central Athletic 1A
East Wake Academy at Voyager Academy
Roxboro Community at Falls Lake Academy
Vance Charter at Henderson Collegiate
Nonconference
Mount Zion Academy at The Burlington School
Raleigh Christian at Wilson Christian
Research Triangle Academy at Durham Academy
Southside Christian at Cresset Christian (boys)
Word of God Christian at Winston-Salem Christian
Saturday, Jan. 23
Big 8 3A
Vance County at Orange
Nonconference
South Wake Sabres at Lighthouse Christian
Area Standings
GIRLS
(through Sunday’s games)
I-Meck 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Vance (a)
3-0
3-0
Lake Norman
2-0
2-0
North Mecklenburg (a)
1-0
1-0
Hough (a)
2-1
2-1
Mallard Creek (a)
0-1
0-1
Hopewell (a)
0-2
0-2
Mooresville
0-4
0-4
West Charlotte (a)
0-0
0-0
– season suspended
SoMeck 7 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Providence (a)
2-0
2-0
Olympic (a)
2-1
2-1
South Mecklenburg (a)
2-1
2-1
Ardrey Kell (a)
1-1
1-1
Harding (a)
0-2
0-2
Berry Academy (a)
0-2
0-3
West Mecklenburg (a)
0-0
0-0
– season suspended
Southwestern 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Hickory Ridge
3-0
3-0
Myers Park (a)
2-0
2-0
Independence (a)
2-1
2-1
Butler (a)
1-1
1-1
Garinger (a)
1-2
1-2
Porter Ridge
1-3
1-3
East Mecklenburg (a)
0-3
0-3
Rocky River (a)
0-0
0-0
– season suspended
Sandhills 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Fayetteville Britt
1-0
1-0
Purnell Swett
1-0
1-0
Pinecrest
1-0
1-1
Lumberton
0-1
1-0
Fayetteville Seventy-First
0-1
0-1
Richmond Senior
0-1
0-1
Scotland County
0-1
0-1
Hoke County
0-0
0-0
Northwestern 3A-4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Alexander Central (3A)
3-0
4-0
Freedom (3A)
3-0
3-0
Hickory (3A)
2-1
3-1
McDowell (4A)
2-2
2-2
South Caldwell (4A)
1-2
2-2
St. Stephens (3A)
1-3
1-3
Watauga (3A)
0-4
0-4
Big South 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ashbrook
3-0
4-0
Crest
3-1
3-1
Kings Mountain
2-1
2-1
Forestview
1-2
1-3
Hunter Huss
1-2
1-3
North Gaston
1-3
1-3
Stuart Cramer
0-2
0-2
North Piedmont 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Jesse Carson
2-0
3-0
West Rowan
1-0
2-0
South Iredell
1-1
1-1
East Rowan
0-1
1-2
North Iredell
0-1
0-1
Statesville
0-1
0-2
South Piedmont 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
West Cabarrus
4-0
4-0
Northwest Cabarrus
2-0
3-0
A.L. Brown
2-2
2-2
Central Cabarrus
0-2
0-2
Concord
0-4
0-4
Cox Mill
0-0
0-0
Jay M. Robinson
0-0
0-0
Southern Carolina 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cuthbertson
4-0
4-0
Weddington
3-1
3-1
Marvin Ridge
2-1
2-1
Parkwood
2-2
2-2
Charlotte Catholic
1-2
1-2
Monroe
1-2
1-2
Piedmont
0-2
0-2
Sun Valley
0-3
0-3
Rocky River 2A-3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Forest Hills (2A)
2-0
3-1
Mount Pleasant (2A)
2-0
2-2
West Stanly (2A)
1-1
2-2
Montgomery Central (3A)
1-1
1-2
Central Academy (2A)
0-2
2-2
Anson County (2A)
0-2
0-2
Central Carolina 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ledford
1-0
3-0
North Davidson
1-0
3-0
South Rowan
1-0
1-3
Central Davidson
0-0
2-0
Salisbury
0-0
2-1
Lexington
0-0
1-1
Thomasville
0-0
0-1
Oak Grove
0-1
1-1
West Davidson
0-1
1-2
East Davidson
0-1
1-3
Foothills 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Bunker Hill
4-0
4-0
Draughn
2-0
2-0
Patton
3-1
3-1
Fred T. Foard
2-1
2-1
Hibriten
2-2
2-2
West Caldwell
0-2
0-2
East Burke
0-3
0-3
West Iredell
0-4
0-4
South Fork 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Newton-Conover
4-0
4-0
North Lincoln
1-0
1-0
Lake Norman Charter
2-1
2-1
East Lincoln
1-1
1-1
Bandys
1-2
1-2
West Lincoln
1-2
1-2
Lincolnton
0-1
0-1
Maiden
0-3
0-3
Southwestern 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Shelby
4-0
4-0
East Rutherford
2-0
2-0
Burns
2-2
2-2
East Gaston
2-2
2-2
R-S Central
1-1
1-2
Chase
0-3
1-3
South Point
0-3
0-3
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ashe County (2A)
2-0
2-0
West Wilkes (2A)
1-0
1-0
Wilkes Central (2A)
1-0
1-0
Starmount (1A)
1-1
1-1
Alleghany (1A)
0-1
0-1
East Wilkes (1A)
0-1
0-1
Elkin (1A)
0-1
0-1
North Wilkes (2A)
0-1
0-1
Western Highlands 1A-2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Mitchell County (1A)
1-0
3-0
Avery County (1A)
0-0
2-0
Madison County (2A)
0-0
0-2
C.D. Owen (2A)
0-1
1-3
Mountain Heritage (2A)
0-0
0-0
Polk County (1A)
0-0
0-0
PAC 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Union Academy
3-0
3-0
Comm. School of Davidson
2-0
2-0
Bradford Prep
1-0
1-0
Mtn. Island Charter
1-1
1-1
Pine Lake Prep
1-2
2-2
Queens Grant Charter
0-2
0-2
Carolina International
0-3
0-3
Langtree Charter
0-0
0-0
Southern Piedmont 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Bessemer City
2-0
2-0
Thomas Jefferson Acad.
2-1
2-1
Cherryville
0-0
0-1
Lincoln Charter
0-1
0-1
Highland Tech
0-2
0-2
Christ the King
0-0
0-0
Piedmont Comm. Charter
0-0
0-0
Yadkin Valley 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
North Rowan
1-0
2-0
South Davidson
0-0
2-1
South Stanly
0-0
1-1
Uwharrie Charter
0-0
1-1
Chatham Central
0-0
0-1
North Stanly
0-1
1-2
Albemarle
0-0
0-0
Gray Stone Day
0-0
0-0
North Moore
0-0
0-0
CISAA
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cannon School
1-0
7-5
Charlotte Country Day
1-0
3-2
Covenant Day
1-0
4-3
Providence Day
0-1
13-2
Charlotte Christian
0-1
5-5
Charlotte Latin
0-1
4-6
Metrolina Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Concord Academy
5-0
10-1
Gaston Day
3-1
7-4
Hickory Grove Christian
2-2
5-5
Metrolina Christian
2-3
5-6
Northside Christian
0-0
1-2
Westminster Catawba
0-2
3-3
SouthLake Christian
0-5
0-5
Gaston Christian
0-0
0-0
Foothills Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Davidson Day
0-0
5-4
Hickory Christian
0-0
2-2
Statesville Christian
0-0
5-8
University Christian
0-0
0-2
Southern Piedmont Athletic
League
W-L
All
W-L
Victory Christian
0-0
5-4
United Faith Christian
0-0
4-5
North Hills Christian
0-0
0-2
Other N.C.
All
W-L
Cabarrus Charter
1-1
Carmel Christian
1-5
Corvian Community
0-0
Sugar Creek Charter
0-0
Comments