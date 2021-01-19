High School Sports

Raleigh-area high school basketball schedules, standings

High school basketball kicks back into gear tonight.

Here are schedules and standings for Triangle-area schools.

We’ll have live scores, boxscores and stars tonight

Triangle-area schedule

Tuesday

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex at Middle Creek

Fuquay-Varina at Garner

Holly Springs at South Garner

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Garner at Fuquay-Varina

Middle Creek at Apex

South Garner at Holly Springs

Triangle 4A

Jordan at Green Level

Big 8 3A

Northwood at Northern Durham

Greater Neuse 3A

East Wake at Cleveland

West Johnston at Smithfield-Selma

Triangle Independent Schools Athletic

Durham Academy at Wake Christian

Raleigh-Area Athletic

St. Thomas More at Neuse Christian

Thales Academy-Apex at Friendship Christian

Eastern Plains 2A

Beddingfield at North Pitt

SouthWest Edgecombe at Nash Central

Mid-State 2A

Graham at Cummings

Reidsville at Durham School of Arts

Carolina 1A

North Duplin at Princeton

Central Tar Heel 1A

Chatham Charter at Clover Garden

Research Triangle Academy at Southern Wake Academy

Roxboro Community at East Wake Academy

North Central Athletic 1A

Vance Charter at Voyager Academy

Nonconference

Coastal Christian at St. David’s School

Crossroads Christian at Raleigh Christian

Henderson Collegiate at The Burlington School

Mount Zion Academy at New Life Camp

Wednesday

CAP 7 4A

Broughton at Cardinal Gibbons

Millbrook at Sanderson

Southeast Raleigh at Leesville Road

Northern Athletic 4A

Rolesville at Knightdale

Triangle 4A

Green Level at Green Hope

Hillside at Cary

Jordan at Athens Drive

Panther Creek at Riverside

Big 8 3A

Chapel Hill at Orange

East Chapel Hill at Cedar Ridge

Greater Neuse 3A

South Johnston at Clayton

Triangle Independent Schools Athletic

Cary Academy at Ravenscroft School

Eastern Plains 2A

North Johnston at Farmville Central

Carolina 1A

Rosewood at Union

North Central Athletic 1A

Oxford Prep at Falls Lake Academy

Nonconference

The Burlington School at Moravian Prep

Enloe at Middle Creek

Harnett Central at West Johnston

Word of God Christian at Liberty Heights

Thursday

CAP 7 4A

Enloe at Millbrook

Triangle Independent Schools Athletic

Durham Academy at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Nonconference

Clover Garden at Burlington Christian

North East Carolina Prep at Mount Zion Academy (boys)

O’Neal School at Neuse Christian

Raleigh Christian at Bethel Christian

St. Thomas More at Southside Christian

Star Christian at Raleigh Homeschool

Thales Academy-Rolesville at Freedom Christian

Friday

CAP 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons at Southeast Raleigh

Leesville Road at Enloe

Sanderson at Broughton

Northern Athletic 4A

Wake Forest at Knightdale

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex at Apex Friendship

Holly Springs at Garner

South Garner at Fuquay-Varina

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Apex Friendship at Apex

Fuquay-Varina at South Garner

Garner at Holly Springs

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive at Hillside

Cary at Jordan

Green Hope at Panther Creek

Riverside at Green Level

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Vance County

Northern Durham at Chapel Hill

Northwood at East Chapel Hill

Southern Durham at Orange

Greater Neuse 3A

Clayton at East Wake

Cleveland at Smithfield-Selma

South Johnston at West Johnston

Triangle Independent Schools Athletic

Cary Academy at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Wake Christian at Ravenscroft School

Eastern Plains 3A (NCISAA)

Arendell Parrott Academy at GRACE Christian

St. David’s School at Cary Christian

Raleigh-Area Athletic

Thales Academy-Rolesville at Thales Academy-Apex

Triangle-Triad Athletic

Burlington Christian at Trinity Academy

Eastern Plains 2A

Nash Central at Farmville

North Johnston at Beddingfield

North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe

Mid-State 2A

Carrboro at Reidsville

Cummings at Bartlett-Yancey

Carolina 1A

Lakewood at Princeton

Neuse Charter at Rosewood

North Duplin at Hobbton

Central Tar Heel 1A

Clover Garden at Woods Charter

Cornerstone Charter at Southern Wake Academy

North Central Athletic 1A

East Wake Academy at Voyager Academy

Roxboro Community at Falls Lake Academy

Vance Charter at Henderson Collegiate

Nonconference

Mount Zion Academy at The Burlington School

Raleigh Christian at Wilson Christian

Research Triangle Academy at Durham Academy

Southside Christian at Cresset Christian (boys)

Word of God Christian at Winston-Salem Christian

Saturday, Jan. 23

Big 8 3A

Vance County at Orange

Nonconference

South Wake Sabres at Lighthouse Christian

Area Standings

GIRLS

(through Sunday’s games)

I-Meck 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Vance (a)

3-0

3-0

Lake Norman

2-0

2-0

North Mecklenburg (a)

1-0

1-0

Hough (a)

2-1

2-1

Mallard Creek (a)

0-1

0-1

Hopewell (a)

0-2

0-2

Mooresville

0-4

0-4

West Charlotte (a)

0-0

0-0

  1. – season suspended

SoMeck 7 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Providence (a)

2-0

2-0

Olympic (a)

2-1

2-1

South Mecklenburg (a)

2-1

2-1

Ardrey Kell (a)

1-1

1-1

Harding (a)

0-2

0-2

Berry Academy (a)

0-2

0-3

West Mecklenburg (a)

0-0

0-0

  1. – season suspended

Southwestern 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Hickory Ridge

3-0

3-0

Myers Park (a)

2-0

2-0

Independence (a)

2-1

2-1

Butler (a)

1-1

1-1

Garinger (a)

1-2

1-2

Porter Ridge

1-3

1-3

East Mecklenburg (a)

0-3

0-3

Rocky River (a)

0-0

0-0

  1. – season suspended

Sandhills 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Fayetteville Britt

1-0

1-0

Purnell Swett

1-0

1-0

Pinecrest

1-0

1-1

Lumberton

0-1

1-0

Fayetteville Seventy-First

0-1

0-1

Richmond Senior

0-1

0-1

Scotland County

0-1

0-1

Hoke County

0-0

0-0

Northwestern 3A-4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Alexander Central (3A)

3-0

4-0

Freedom (3A)

3-0

3-0

Hickory (3A)

2-1

3-1

McDowell (4A)

2-2

2-2

South Caldwell (4A)

1-2

2-2

St. Stephens (3A)

1-3

1-3

Watauga (3A)

0-4

0-4

Big South 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Ashbrook

3-0

4-0

Crest

3-1

3-1

Kings Mountain

2-1

2-1

Forestview

1-2

1-3

Hunter Huss

1-2

1-3

North Gaston

1-3

1-3

Stuart Cramer

0-2

0-2

North Piedmont 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Jesse Carson

2-0

3-0

West Rowan

1-0

2-0

South Iredell

1-1

1-1

East Rowan

0-1

1-2

North Iredell

0-1

0-1

Statesville

0-1

0-2

South Piedmont 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

West Cabarrus

4-0

4-0

Northwest Cabarrus

2-0

3-0

A.L. Brown

2-2

2-2

Central Cabarrus

0-2

0-2

Concord

0-4

0-4

Cox Mill

0-0

0-0

Jay M. Robinson

0-0

0-0

Southern Carolina 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Cuthbertson

4-0

4-0

Weddington

3-1

3-1

Marvin Ridge

2-1

2-1

Parkwood

2-2

2-2

Charlotte Catholic

1-2

1-2

Monroe

1-2

1-2

Piedmont

0-2

0-2

Sun Valley

0-3

0-3

Rocky River 2A-3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Forest Hills (2A)

2-0

3-1

Mount Pleasant (2A)

2-0

2-2

West Stanly (2A)

1-1

2-2

Montgomery Central (3A)

1-1

1-2

Central Academy (2A)

0-2

2-2

Anson County (2A)

0-2

0-2

Central Carolina 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Ledford

1-0

3-0

North Davidson

1-0

3-0

South Rowan

1-0

1-3

Central Davidson

0-0

2-0

Salisbury

0-0

2-1

Lexington

0-0

1-1

Thomasville

0-0

0-1

Oak Grove

0-1

1-1

West Davidson

0-1

1-2

East Davidson

0-1

1-3

Foothills 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Bunker Hill

4-0

4-0

Draughn

2-0

2-0

Patton

3-1

3-1

Fred T. Foard

2-1

2-1

Hibriten

2-2

2-2

West Caldwell

0-2

0-2

East Burke

0-3

0-3

West Iredell

0-4

0-4

South Fork 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Newton-Conover

4-0

4-0

North Lincoln

1-0

1-0

Lake Norman Charter

2-1

2-1

East Lincoln

1-1

1-1

Bandys

1-2

1-2

West Lincoln

1-2

1-2

Lincolnton

0-1

0-1

Maiden

0-3

0-3

Southwestern 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Shelby

4-0

4-0

East Rutherford

2-0

2-0

Burns

2-2

2-2

East Gaston

2-2

2-2

R-S Central

1-1

1-2

Chase

0-3

1-3

South Point

0-3

0-3

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Ashe County (2A)

2-0

2-0

West Wilkes (2A)

1-0

1-0

Wilkes Central (2A)

1-0

1-0

Starmount (1A)

1-1

1-1

Alleghany (1A)

0-1

0-1

East Wilkes (1A)

0-1

0-1

Elkin (1A)

0-1

0-1

North Wilkes (2A)

0-1

0-1

Western Highlands 1A-2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Mitchell County (1A)

1-0

3-0

Avery County (1A)

0-0

2-0

Madison County (2A)

0-0

0-2

C.D. Owen (2A)

0-1

1-3

Mountain Heritage (2A)

0-0

0-0

Polk County (1A)

0-0

0-0

PAC 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Union Academy

3-0

3-0

Comm. School of Davidson

2-0

2-0

Bradford Prep

1-0

1-0

Mtn. Island Charter

1-1

1-1

Pine Lake Prep

1-2

2-2

Queens Grant Charter

0-2

0-2

Carolina International

0-3

0-3

Langtree Charter

0-0

0-0

Southern Piedmont 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Bessemer City

2-0

2-0

Thomas Jefferson Acad.

2-1

2-1

Cherryville

0-0

0-1

Lincoln Charter

0-1

0-1

Highland Tech

0-2

0-2

Christ the King

0-0

0-0

Piedmont Comm. Charter

0-0

0-0

Yadkin Valley 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

North Rowan

1-0

2-0

South Davidson

0-0

2-1

South Stanly

0-0

1-1

Uwharrie Charter

0-0

1-1

Chatham Central

0-0

0-1

North Stanly

0-1

1-2

Albemarle

0-0

0-0

Gray Stone Day

0-0

0-0

North Moore

0-0

0-0

CISAA



League

W-L

All

W-L

Cannon School

1-0

7-5

Charlotte Country Day

1-0

3-2

Covenant Day

1-0

4-3

Providence Day

0-1

13-2

Charlotte Christian

0-1

5-5

Charlotte Latin

0-1

4-6

Metrolina Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Concord Academy

5-0

10-1

Gaston Day

3-1

7-4

Hickory Grove Christian

2-2

5-5

Metrolina Christian

2-3

5-6

Northside Christian

0-0

1-2

Westminster Catawba

0-2

3-3

SouthLake Christian

0-5

0-5

Gaston Christian

0-0

0-0

Foothills Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Davidson Day

0-0

5-4

Hickory Christian

0-0

2-2

Statesville Christian

0-0

5-8

University Christian

0-0

0-2

Southern Piedmont Athletic



League

W-L

All

W-L

Victory Christian

0-0

5-4

United Faith Christian

0-0

4-5

North Hills Christian

0-0

0-2

Other N.C.



All

W-L

Cabarrus Charter

1-1

Carmel Christian

1-5

Corvian Community

0-0

Sugar Creek Charter

0-0

