High School Sports
How to watch Green Hope, East Wake in NCHSAA volleyball semis tonight. Full NC schedule
East Wake and Green Hope are still alive in tonight’s N.C. High School Athletic Association volleyball semfinals.
East Wake (11-1) is at Perquimans (17-0) in the 1A Eastern Regional.
Green Hope (13-0) hosts Providence (17-0) in the 4A Western Regional.
The winners advance to Saturday’s state finals. You can follow live scores here.
Volleyball Regional Finals Schedule
Class 4A
West
Providence (17-0) at Green Hope (13-0), 7 p.m.
Watch: https://bit.ly/3nRTYR2
East
Cardinal Gibbons (15-0) at Pinecrest (17-0), 6 p.m.
Watch: https://bit.ly/2Kzl9Ta
Class 3A
West
T.C. Roberson (16-1) at Cox Mill (17-0), 6 p.m.
Watch: https://bit.ly/392kXW1
East
J.H. Rose (13-2) at D.H. Conley (14-1), 6 p.m.
Watch: https://bit.ly/2XRF8zt
Class 2A
West
Fred T. Foard (17-0) at West Wilkes (17-0), 6
Watch: https://bit.ly/3itu1G9
East
McMichael (16-1) at North Lenoir (12-0)
Watch: None scheduled
Class 1A
West
Bishop McGuinness (15-1) at Mountain Island Charter (17-0), 7 p.m.
Watch: https://bit.ly/3oZKEvQ
East
East Wake Academy (11-1) at Perquimans (17-0)
Watch: https://bit.ly/3sMi8QL
NOTE:
Finals are Saturday
