How to watch Green Hope, East Wake in NCHSAA volleyball semis tonight. Full NC schedule

Green Hope’s Sydney Dowler (5) sets the ball while teammate Alexis Engelbrecht (6) looks on during the third game. The Green Hope Falcons and the Apex Cougars met in a second round NCHSAA 4A volleyball playoff game in Cary, N.C. on October 29, 2019. Green Hope wins 3-0.
East Wake and Green Hope are still alive in tonight’s N.C. High School Athletic Association volleyball semfinals.

East Wake (11-1) is at Perquimans (17-0) in the 1A Eastern Regional.

Green Hope (13-0) hosts Providence (17-0) in the 4A Western Regional.

The winners advance to Saturday’s state finals. You can follow live scores here.

Volleyball Regional Finals Schedule

Class 4A

West

Providence (17-0) at Green Hope (13-0), 7 p.m.

Watch: https://bit.ly/3nRTYR2

East

Cardinal Gibbons (15-0) at Pinecrest (17-0), 6 p.m.

Watch: https://bit.ly/2Kzl9Ta

Class 3A

West

T.C. Roberson (16-1) at Cox Mill (17-0), 6 p.m.

Watch: https://bit.ly/392kXW1

East

J.H. Rose (13-2) at D.H. Conley (14-1), 6 p.m.

Watch: https://bit.ly/2XRF8zt

Class 2A

West

Fred T. Foard (17-0) at West Wilkes (17-0), 6

Watch: https://bit.ly/3itu1G9

East

McMichael (16-1) at North Lenoir (12-0)

Watch: None scheduled

Class 1A

West

Bishop McGuinness (15-1) at Mountain Island Charter (17-0), 7 p.m.

Watch: https://bit.ly/3oZKEvQ

East

East Wake Academy (11-1) at Perquimans (17-0)

Watch: https://bit.ly/3sMi8QL

NOTE:

Finals are Saturday

