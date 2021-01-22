Cardinal Gibbons wins NCHSAA 4A cross-country championship

Cardinal Gibbons won the NCHSAA 4A state cross-country team title Friday

Cardinal Gibbons is the 2021 N.C. 4A cross-country state champion.

Gibbons had a team total of 103 points, finishing ahead of Hoggard (105) and Ardrey Kell (112). Cary finished fourth, Green Hope seventh and Panther Creek was eighth.

Individually, Gibbons Wesley Haws finished second in 15:46.59, narrowly behind state champion Murphy Smith of Ardrey Kell (15:44.65).

Panther Creek’s Justin Hayes was fourth.

Panther Creek’s girls finished second behind state champion Hoggard High of Wilmington. Cardinal Gibbons finished sixth on the girls side.

Individually, Panther Creek’s Abby Patterson (seventh) and Julia Patterson (eighth) both netted top 10 performances.