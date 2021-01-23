East Wake volleyball win NCHSAA 1A state championship with big 4th set rally

East Wake Academy won the school’s first state championship in any sport Saturday, beating Mountain Island Charter 3-1 for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A title.

And it took a big rally to do it.

After East Wake took a 2-0 lead (25-15, 25-15), Mountain Island Charter rallied to take the third set (25-21).

Then Mountain Island -- the first Gaston County team to ever make a volleyball final -- looked like it was going to force a deciding fifth set.

It took a 21-12 lead. But that’s when East Wake made a big rally sparked by championship MVP Krista Seavy who had 35 assists. Teammate Krista Brantley had 27 kills.

East Wake scored 13 straight points, including a point awarded after a red card, to get a 24-21 lead and get to championship point. Mountain Island Charter made a push, but it wasn’t enough.

Both schools were making their first appearance in the finals. East Wake won its first NCHSAA championship in any sport.

