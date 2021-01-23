High School Sports

Cardinal Gibbons wins 10th NCHSAA state volleyball championship

Cardinal Gibbons won its 10th state volleyball championship Saturday at Cary’s Green Level High School.

Gibbons dominated at the net and bat Providence 3-0. It was Gibbons first state title since 2015.

Providence made its eighth state final appearance and its first since 2014. The Panthers did not practice since Jan. 13 when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed campuses and went to all-remote learning because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Providence won 4A titles in 1996, 2004, 2005 and 2011. The Panthers lost in the championship round in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Cardinal Gibbons won the 2015 4A state title and won five 3A titles in a row from 2009-13. The school won 2A titles from 2005-07.

