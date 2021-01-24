It’s time to vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (1.29.21)

It’s time to vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Emil Arangala, Chapel Hill Cross Country: The Tigers’ senior ran a 16:03.87 to finish fifth individually at the 3A state cross country championships, while leading his Chapel Hill boys’ team to a 3A state title at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex in Kernersville, Jan. 23.

Arangala was the 3A Mideast Regional runner-up, and won the Big 8 conference championship earlier this season.

Emily Chrysogelos, Cardinal Gibbons Volleyball: The Cardinal Gibbons’ senior outside hitter had 22 kills to lead the Crusaders to 3-0 win over previously unbeaten Providence to claim the 4A state championship at Cary’s Green Level High Jan. 23.

Chrysogelos was named the 4A state championship’s most valuable player as she helped Cardinal Gibbons cap a perfect 17-0 season.

Wesley Haws, Cardinal Gibbons Cross Country: The Crusaders’ senior ran a 15:46.59 to finish as 4A state runner-up while leading his Cardinal Gibbons’ team to a 4A team state title at the same meet at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex in Kernersville Jan. 22.

Haws also won the 4A East Regional and CAP 7 conference runner-up earlier this season.

Darrionna Howard, Clayton Basketball: The 6-foot sophomore posted the school’s first-ever triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 13 steals, six assists and six blocks to lead Clayton to a 64-12 win over South Johnston Jan. 20.

Howard followed that up with 25 points, 20 rebounds and five steals in a 57-30 win over East Wake Academy.

Clayton is 2-2 this season.

Collin Johnson, Thales Academy Rolesville: The Knights’ 6-foot senior had 31 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 79-47 win at Thales Academy Apex Jan. 22.

Johnson also had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 66-50 loss at Freedom Christian Jan. 21.

Johnson is averaging 16 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game for Thales Academy Rolesville (8-3) this season.

Kenny Noland, Apex Friendship Basketball: The 6-foot-2 senior guard averaged 27 points per game as Apex Friendship beat Apex and Grace Christian to help the Patriots stay unbeaten at 6-0.

Noland had 28 points in a 73-35 win over Apex Jan. 22.

The next day, Noland had 26 points in a 73-50 victory at Grace Christian.

Tharius Suggs, Middle Creek Basketball: The 6-foot-2 senior guard averaged 23 points, nine five and five assists to lead the Mustangs to victories over Apex and Enloe.

Suggs had 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a 60-50 win over Apex, Jan. 19.

The next night, Suggs had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 72-65 overtime victory over Enloe.

Suggs is averaging 23 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and four steals per game for Middle Creek (3-3) this season.

Aaron Rovnak, Franklin Academy Cross Country: The Patriots’ senior ran a 16:47.65 to win the 1A state cross country (individual) state championship by 21 seconds (over the field) at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex, Jan. 23.

Rovnak, who also won the 1A Mideast Regional title earlier this season, led his Franklin Academy team to a 7th-place finish at the state meet.

Aliya Richmond, Ravenscroft Basketball: The 5-foot-9 senior averaged 19 points, 7.3 steals, 5.6 rebounds and four assists per game wins over Cary Academy, Wake Christian and Wakefield this week.

Richmond had 19 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists in a 57-35 win at Wakefield, Jan. 18.

She followed that up with 23 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and five assists in a 67-35 win over Cary Academy, Jan. 20.

Richmond finished off her week with 15 points, 10 steals, five assists and four rebounds in a 61-5 win over Wake Christian, Jan. 22.

Richmond is averaging 18 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists per game for Ravenscroft (8-2) this season.

Jaheim Taylor, Princeton Basketball: The 6-foot-3 senior averaged 30 points per game as Princeton beat both Lakewood and North Duplin to remain unbeaten at 5-0.

Taylor had 19 points in an 87-31 win over North Duplin Jan. 19.

Taylor followed that up a season-high, 41 points, including five three pointers, in a 101-44 victory over Lakewood.

Taylor is averaging 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.8 steals per for Princeton this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 23.

