High School Sports
Triangle-area high school basketball schedule, standings (01.25.21).
Boys Standings
(through Sunday’s games)
Northern Athletic 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Wake Forest
2-0
2-3
Rolesville
1-0
3-2
Heritage
0-0
2-1
Wakefield
0-0
1-1
Corinth Holders
0-1
1-4
Knightdale
0-2
1-3
CAP 7 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Millbrook
5-0
6-0
Leesville Road
4-1
4-1
Sanderson
1-1
1-2
Southeast Raleigh
1-2
2-2
Broughton
1-2
1-3
Enloe
0-2
0-3
Cardinal Gibbons
0-4
0-5
South Wake Athletic 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Apex Friendship
5-0
6-0
Fuquay-Varina
4-1
5-1
South Garner
3-2
3-3
Middle Creek
2-3
3-3
Garner
1-3
1-3
Apex
1-4
2-4
Holly Springs
1-4
1-4
Triangle 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Panther Creek
5-0
5-0
Green Hope
4-1
4-1
Hillside
4-1
4-1
Jordan
3-2
3-2
Cary
2-3
2-3
Riverside
2-3
2-3
Athens Drive
0-5
0-5
Green Level
0-5
0-5
Greater Neuse 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cleveland
2-0
4-1
South Johnston
1-1
4-1
Smithfield-Selma
1-1
4-1
Clayton
1-1
4-2
East Wake
1-1
3-2
West Johnston
0-2
0-3
Big 8 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
East Chapel Hill
5-0
5-1
Southern Durham
3-1
3-1
Northwood
4-2
4-2
Cedar Ridge
2-2
2-2
Chapel Hill
2-2
2-2
Orange
0-4
0-4
Northern Durham
0-5
0-5
Vance County
0-0
0-0
Mid-State 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Reidsville
2-0
4-1
Cummings
1-0
1-0
Reidsville
1-0
3-1
Graham
1-1
2-2
Durham School of Arts
0-4
0-4
Bartlett-Yancey
0-0
0-0
N.C. School Science/Math
0-0
0-0
Eastern Plains 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
SW Edgecombe
2-0
6-0
Farmville Central
2-0
4-0
Beddingfield
0-0
0-3
North Johnston
0-1
1-3
North Pitt
0-1
1-4
Nash Central
0-2
0-2
Carolina 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Rosewood
4-0
4-0
Princeton
3-0
5-0
Lakewood
2-1
2-1
Union
2-1
2-1
Hobbton
1-2
1-2
Neuse Charter
1-4
1-4
North Duplin
0-5
0-5
North Central Athletic 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Henderson Collegiate
3-0
3-1
Oxford Prep
2-2
2-2
Vance Charter
2-2
2-2
Voyager Academy
2-2
2-2
East Wake Academy
1-2
1-2
Falls Lake Academy
1-2
1-2
Roxboro Community
0-1
0-1
Franklin Academy
0-0
0-0
Triangle Math/Science
0-0
0-0
Central Tar Heel 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Chatham Charter
4-0
5-0
Research Triangle Acad.
3-1
3-2
Woods Charter
0-0
0-1
Cornerstone Charter
1-2
1-2
Clover Garden
1-2
1-3
Southern Wake Academy
0-4
0-5
Eno River Academy
0-0
0-0
Raleigh Charter
0-0
0-0
River Mill Academy
0-0
0-0
Triangle Independent Schools Conference
\u0009
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ravenscroft School
2-0
5-3
North Raleigh Christian
1-0
5-4
Durham Academy
2-1
7-4
Cary Academy
2-2
7-3
Wake Christian
0-4
0-8
Eastern Plains 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cary Christian
2-0
11-3
GRACE Christian
0-0
2-5
Arendell Parrott Acad.
0-1
6-4
St. David’s School
0-1
2-6
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Thales Academy-Rolesville
5-0
8-3
Thales Academy-Apex
3-2
3-10
Neuse Christian
2-2
3-3
Friendship Christian
1-3
2-8
St. Thomas More
1-5
2-11
Triangle\u0009-Triad Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Burlington Christian
2-0
10-1
Salem Baptist
3-1
6-3
Trinity Academy
0-1
5-1
O’Neal School
0-3
4-7
Carolina Friends
0-0
0-0
Trinity School Durham/CH
0-0
0-0
Others
All
W-L
Burlington School
17-3
Word of God
25-6
Raleigh Charter
7-6
Mount Zion Academy
3-12
Southside Christian
0-1
Girls Standings
(through Sunday’s games)
Northern Athletic 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Knightdale
2-0
6-0
Heritage
1-0
4-0
Wakefield
1-0
2-1
Wake Forest
0-1
3-1
Corinth Holders
0-1
3-2
Rolesville
0-2
2-4
CAP 7 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Millbrook
3-0
4-1
Cardinal Gibbons
2-1
2-2
Southeast Raleigh
0-0
1-0
Broughton
0-0
0-1
Sanderson
0-2
0-4
Leesville Road
0-2
0-2
Enloe
0-0
0-0
South Wake Athletic 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Garner
5-0
5-0
Apex Friendship
4-1
5-1
Holly Springs
4-2
4-2
Apex
1-3
2-3
Middle Creek
1-3
1-3
Fuquay-Varina
1-3
1-4
South Garner
0-4
0-4
Triangle 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Panther Creek
3-0
3-0
Athens Drive
4-1
4-1
Jordan
3-1
3-1
Hillside
2-3
2-3
Green Level
1-2
1-2
Cary
1-3
1-3
Green Hope
0-1
0-1
Riverside
0-3
0-3
Greater Neuse 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Clayton
2-0
2-2
West Johnston
1-0
2-2
Cleveland
1-0
1-3
Smithfield-Selma
0-0
0-3
East Wake
0-2
0-5
South Johnston
0-2
0-5
Big 8 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Northwood
4-0
4-0
Chapel Hill
3-0
3-0
East Chapel Hill
1-1
1-1
Orange
1-1
1-1
Southern Durham
2-3
2-3
Northern Durham
1-3
1-3
Vance County
0-1
0-1
Cedar Ridge
0-3
0-3
Mid-State 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Reidsville
2-0
2-2
Carrboro
1-0
1-1
Durham School of Arts
2-2
2-2
Graham
1-2
1-4
Cummings
0-2
0-2
Bartlett-Yancey
0-0
0-0
N.C. School Science/Math
0-0
0-0
Eastern Plains 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Farmville Central
2-0
3-0
SW Edgecombe
1-1
3-3
North Pitt
0-0
3-0
North Johnston
0-1
2-2
Beddingfield
0-1
2-3
Nash Central
0-2
0-2
Carolina 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Princeton
1-0
5-0
Lakewood
1-0
1-0
Union
1-0
1-1
Rosewood
0-1
1-1
North Duplin
0-2
0-2
Hobbton
0-0
0-0
Neuse Charter
0-0
0-0
North Central Athletic 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Falls Lake Academy
4-0
4-0
Vance Charter
2-1
2-1
Franklin Academy
0-0
0-1
Oxford Prep
1-2
1-2
Rosboro Community
1-2
1-2
Henderson Collegiate
0-1
0-2
East Wake Academy
0-2
0-2
Triangle Math/Science
0-0
0-0
Voyager Academy
0-0
0-0
Central Tar Heel 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Clover Garden
3-0
6-0
Chatham Charter
2-1
2-2
Research Triangle Academy
1-2
1-3
Southern Wake Academy
0-3
0-4
Cornerstone Charter
0-0
0-0
Eno River Academy
0-0
0-0
Raleigh Charter
0-0
0-0
River Mill Academy
0-0
0-0
Woods Charter
0-0
0-0
Triangle Independent Schools Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Durham Academy
4-0
7-4
Ravenscroft School
3-0
8-2
North Raleigh Christian
1-0
9-1
Cary Academy
0-2
4-5
St. Mary’s School
0-2
1-4
Wake Christian
0-3
1-6
Eastern Plains 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Arendell Parrott Acad.
2-0
11-1
St. David’s School
0-0
4-2
Cary Christian
0-1
3-5
GRACE Christian
0-1
1-3
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Neuse Christian
3-0
5-0
Friendship Christian
3-1
6-3
St. Thomas More
3-2
5-6
Thales Academy-Rolesville
1-3
2-7
Thales Academy-Apex
0-4
0-9
Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
O’Neal School
3-0
9-1
Salem Baptist
1-2
1-7
Trinity Academy
0-1
1-5
Burlington Christian
0-2
3-7
Carolina Friends
0-0
0-0
Trinity School Durham/CH
0-0
0-0
Others
All
W-L
Burlington School
7-3
Southside Christian
3-4
Mount Zion Academy
3-5
Raleigh Christian
2-5
Word of God
0-0
This week’s schedule
Monday
CAP 7 4A
Sanderson at Enloe
Carolina 1A
Union at Lakewood
Nonconference
Burlington Christian at Chatham Charter
Raleigh Christian at Berean Baptist
Tuesday
CAP 7 4A
Broughton at Millbrook
Enloe at Cardinal Gibbons
Southeast Raleigh at Sanderson
Northern Athletic 4A
Knightdale at Heritage
Wakefield at Corinth Holders
Wake Forest at Rolesville
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex Friendship at South Garner
Fuquay-Varina at Apex
Garner at Middle Creek
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Apex at Fuquay-Varina
Middle Creek at Garner
South Garner at Apex Friendship
Triangle 4A
Green Level at Athens Drive
Hillside at Riverside
Jordan at Green Hope
Panther Creek at Cary
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Southern Durham
Chapel Hill at East Chapel Hill
Orange at Northern Durham
Vance County at Northwood
Greater Neuse 3A
Cleveland at Clayton
Smithfield-Selma at South Johnston
West Johnston at East Wake
Triangle Independent Schools
North Raleigh Christian at Cary Academy
Ravenscroft School at Durham Academy
Eastern Plains 3A
GRACE Christian at Cary Christian
Raleigh-Area Athletic
Neuse Christian at Friendship Christian
St. Thomas More at Thales Academy-Rolesville
Eastern Plains 2A
Farmville Central at SouthWest Edgecombe
Nash Central at Beddingfield
North Pitt at North Johnston
Mid-State 2A
Bartlett-Yancey at Carrboro
Durham School of the Arts at Cummings
Carolina 1A
Hobbton at Lakewood
Princeton at Rosewood
Neuse Charter at Union
Central Tar Heel 1A
Cornerstone Charter at Clover Garden
Research Triangle Academy at Woods Charter
North Central Athletic 1A
Falls Lake Academy at Voyager Academy
Oxford Prep at Henderson Collegiate
Vance Charter at East Wake Academy
Nonconference
The Burlington School at Liberty Heights (boys)
Hilltop Christian at Raleigh Christian
Leesville Road at Holly Springs (girls’ game at Leesville Road)
Lifespring Academy at Southside Christian (boys)
New Life Camp at Mount Zion Academy
Sanford Grace Christian at Thales Academy-Apex
Wake Christian at Wilson Christian
Wednesday
CAP 7 4A
Millbrook at Enloe
Eastern Plains 2A
Beddingfield at North Pitt
Carolina 1A
Lakewood at North Duplin
Triangle Independent Schools
Cary Academy at St. Mary’s (girls)
South Johnston at Triton
West Johnston at Wallace-Rose Hill
Word of God Christian at The Burlington School (boys)
Thursday
Northern Athletic 4A
Heritage at Wakefield
Triad-Triangle Athletic
O’Neal School at Trinity Academy
Carolina 1A
Princeton at Hobbton
Central Tar Heel 1A
Clover Garden at Woods Charter
Nonconference
Raleigh Christian at Southside Christian
Thales Academy-Apex at Crossroads Christian
Friday
CAP 7 4A
Broughton at Southeast Raleigh
Millbrook at Enloe
Sanderson at Leesville Road
Northern Athletic 4A
Knightdale at Wakefield
Rolesville at Corinth Holders
Wake Forest at Heritage
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex at South Garner
Apex Friendship at Garner
Holly Springs at Middle Creek
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Garner at Apex Friendship
Middle Creek at Holly Springs
South Garner at Apex
Triangle 4A
Athens Drive at Panther Creek
Cary at Green Level
Green Hope at Hillside
Riverside at Jordan
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Northwood
East Chapel Hill at Orange
Southern Durham at Northern Durham
Vance County at Chapel Hill
Greater Neuse 3A
East Wake at South Johnston
Smithfield-Selma at Clayton
West Johnston at Cleveland
Triangle Independent Schools
Durham Academy at Cary Academy
Raleigh-Area Athletic
Thales Academy-Apex at St. Thomas More
Thales Academy-Rolesville at Neuse Christian
Trinity Academy at Salem Baptist
Triangle-Triad Athletic
O’Neal School at Burlington Christian
Eastern Plains 3A
Cary Christian at Arendell Parrott Academy
GRACE Christian at St. David’s School
Eastern Plains 2A
Nash Central at North Johnston
North Pitt at Farmville Central
SouthWest Edgecombe at Beddingfield
Mid-State 2A
Carrboro at Durham School of the Arts
Carolina 1A
North Duplin at Neuse Charter
Princeton at Union
Rosewood at Hobbton
Central Tar Heel 1A
Chatham Charter at Southern Wake Academy
Cornerstone Charter at Research Triangle Academy
North Central Athletic 1A
East Wake Academy at Falls Lake Academy
Henderson Collegiate at Roxboro Community
Vance Charter at Oxford Prep
Nonconference
Friendship Christian at Wake Christian
Ravenscroft School at Wesleyan Christian
Mount Zion Academy at Word of God Christian
Saturday
Central Tar Heel 1A
Woods Charter at Chatham Charter
Nonconference
Raleigh Christian at Moravian Prep, 2 (boys)
