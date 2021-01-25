High School Sports

Triangle-area high school basketball schedule, standings (01.25.21).

Boys Standings

(through Sunday’s games)

Northern Athletic 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Wake Forest

2-0

2-3

Rolesville

1-0

3-2

Heritage

0-0

2-1

Wakefield

0-0

1-1

Corinth Holders

0-1

1-4

Knightdale

0-2

1-3

CAP 7 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Millbrook

5-0

6-0

Leesville Road

4-1

4-1

Sanderson

1-1

1-2

Southeast Raleigh

1-2

2-2

Broughton

1-2

1-3

Enloe

0-2

0-3

Cardinal Gibbons

0-4

0-5

South Wake Athletic 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Apex Friendship

5-0

6-0

Fuquay-Varina

4-1

5-1

South Garner

3-2

3-3

Middle Creek

2-3

3-3

Garner

1-3

1-3

Apex

1-4

2-4

Holly Springs

1-4

1-4

Triangle 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Panther Creek

5-0

5-0

Green Hope

4-1

4-1

Hillside

4-1

4-1

Jordan

3-2

3-2

Cary

2-3

2-3

Riverside

2-3

2-3

Athens Drive

0-5

0-5

Green Level

0-5

0-5

Greater Neuse 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Cleveland

2-0

4-1

South Johnston

1-1

4-1

Smithfield-Selma

1-1

4-1

Clayton

1-1

4-2

East Wake

1-1

3-2

West Johnston

0-2

0-3

Big 8 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

East Chapel Hill

5-0

5-1

Southern Durham

3-1

3-1

Northwood

4-2

4-2

Cedar Ridge

2-2

2-2

Chapel Hill

2-2

2-2

Orange

0-4

0-4

Northern Durham

0-5

0-5

Vance County

0-0

0-0

Mid-State 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Reidsville

2-0

4-1

Cummings

1-0

1-0

Reidsville

1-0

3-1

Graham

1-1

2-2

Durham School of Arts

0-4

0-4

Bartlett-Yancey

0-0

0-0

N.C. School Science/Math

0-0

0-0

Eastern Plains 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

SW Edgecombe

2-0

6-0

Farmville Central

2-0

4-0

Beddingfield

0-0

0-3

North Johnston

0-1

1-3

North Pitt

0-1

1-4

Nash Central

0-2

0-2

Carolina 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Rosewood

4-0

4-0

Princeton

3-0

5-0

Lakewood

2-1

2-1

Union

2-1

2-1

Hobbton

1-2

1-2

Neuse Charter

1-4

1-4

North Duplin

0-5

0-5

North Central Athletic 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Henderson Collegiate

3-0

3-1

Oxford Prep

2-2

2-2

Vance Charter

2-2

2-2

Voyager Academy

2-2

2-2

East Wake Academy

1-2

1-2

Falls Lake Academy

1-2

1-2

Roxboro Community

0-1

0-1

Franklin Academy

0-0

0-0

Triangle Math/Science

0-0

0-0

Central Tar Heel 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Chatham Charter

4-0

5-0

Research Triangle Acad.

3-1

3-2

Woods Charter

0-0

0-1

Cornerstone Charter

1-2

1-2

Clover Garden

1-2

1-3

Southern Wake Academy

0-4

0-5

Eno River Academy

0-0

0-0

Raleigh Charter

0-0

0-0

River Mill Academy

0-0

0-0

Triangle Independent Schools Conference

\u0009

League

W-L

All

W-L

Ravenscroft School

2-0

5-3

North Raleigh Christian

1-0

5-4

Durham Academy

2-1

7-4

Cary Academy

2-2

7-3

Wake Christian

0-4

0-8

Eastern Plains 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Cary Christian

2-0

11-3

GRACE Christian

0-0

2-5

Arendell Parrott Acad.

0-1

6-4

St. David’s School

0-1

2-6

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Thales Academy-Rolesville

5-0

8-3

Thales Academy-Apex

3-2

3-10

Neuse Christian

2-2

3-3

Friendship Christian

1-3

2-8

St. Thomas More

1-5

2-11

Triangle\u0009-Triad Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Burlington Christian

2-0

10-1

Salem Baptist

3-1

6-3

Trinity Academy

0-1

5-1

O’Neal School

0-3

4-7

Carolina Friends

0-0

0-0

Trinity School Durham/CH

0-0

0-0

Others



All

W-L

Burlington School

17-3

Word of God

25-6

Raleigh Charter

7-6

Mount Zion Academy

3-12

Southside Christian

0-1

Girls Standings

(through Sunday’s games)

Northern Athletic 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Knightdale

2-0

6-0

Heritage

1-0

4-0

Wakefield

1-0

2-1

Wake Forest

0-1

3-1

Corinth Holders

0-1

3-2

Rolesville

0-2

2-4

CAP 7 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Millbrook

3-0

4-1

Cardinal Gibbons

2-1

2-2

Southeast Raleigh

0-0

1-0

Broughton

0-0

0-1

Sanderson

0-2

0-4

Leesville Road

0-2

0-2

Enloe

0-0

0-0

South Wake Athletic 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Garner

5-0

5-0

Apex Friendship

4-1

5-1

Holly Springs

4-2

4-2

Apex

1-3

2-3

Middle Creek

1-3

1-3

Fuquay-Varina

1-3

1-4

South Garner

0-4

0-4

Triangle 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Panther Creek

3-0

3-0

Athens Drive

4-1

4-1

Jordan

3-1

3-1

Hillside

2-3

2-3

Green Level

1-2

1-2

Cary

1-3

1-3

Green Hope

0-1

0-1

Riverside

0-3

0-3

Greater Neuse 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Clayton

2-0

2-2

West Johnston

1-0

2-2

Cleveland

1-0

1-3

Smithfield-Selma

0-0

0-3

East Wake

0-2

0-5

South Johnston

0-2

0-5

Big 8 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Northwood

4-0

4-0

Chapel Hill

3-0

3-0

East Chapel Hill

1-1

1-1

Orange

1-1

1-1

Southern Durham

2-3

2-3

Northern Durham

1-3

1-3

Vance County

0-1

0-1

Cedar Ridge

0-3

0-3

Mid-State 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Reidsville

2-0

2-2

Carrboro

1-0

1-1

Durham School of Arts

2-2

2-2

Graham

1-2

1-4

Cummings

0-2

0-2

Bartlett-Yancey

0-0

0-0

N.C. School Science/Math

0-0

0-0

Eastern Plains 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Farmville Central

2-0

3-0

SW Edgecombe

1-1

3-3

North Pitt

0-0

3-0

North Johnston

0-1

2-2

Beddingfield

0-1

2-3

Nash Central

0-2

0-2

Carolina 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Princeton

1-0

5-0

Lakewood

1-0

1-0

Union

1-0

1-1

Rosewood

0-1

1-1

North Duplin

0-2

0-2

Hobbton

0-0

0-0

Neuse Charter

0-0

0-0

North Central Athletic 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Falls Lake Academy

4-0

4-0

Vance Charter

2-1

2-1

Franklin Academy

0-0

0-1

Oxford Prep

1-2

1-2

Rosboro Community

1-2

1-2

Henderson Collegiate

0-1

0-2

East Wake Academy

0-2

0-2

Triangle Math/Science

0-0

0-0

Voyager Academy

0-0

0-0

Central Tar Heel 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Clover Garden

3-0

6-0

Chatham Charter

2-1

2-2

Research Triangle Academy

1-2

1-3

Southern Wake Academy

0-3

0-4

Cornerstone Charter

0-0

0-0

Eno River Academy

0-0

0-0

Raleigh Charter

0-0

0-0

River Mill Academy

0-0

0-0

Woods Charter

0-0

0-0

Triangle Independent Schools Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Durham Academy

4-0

7-4

Ravenscroft School

3-0

8-2

North Raleigh Christian

1-0

9-1

Cary Academy

0-2

4-5

St. Mary’s School

0-2

1-4

Wake Christian

0-3

1-6

Eastern Plains 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Arendell Parrott Acad.

2-0

11-1

St. David’s School

0-0

4-2

Cary Christian

0-1

3-5

GRACE Christian

0-1

1-3

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Neuse Christian

3-0

5-0

Friendship Christian

3-1

6-3

St. Thomas More

3-2

5-6

Thales Academy-Rolesville

1-3

2-7

Thales Academy-Apex

0-4

0-9

Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

O’Neal School

3-0

9-1

Salem Baptist

1-2

1-7

Trinity Academy

0-1

1-5

Burlington Christian

0-2

3-7

Carolina Friends

0-0

0-0

Trinity School Durham/CH

0-0

0-0

Others



All

W-L

Burlington School

7-3

Southside Christian

3-4

Mount Zion Academy

3-5

Raleigh Christian

2-5

Word of God

0-0

This week’s schedule

Monday

CAP 7 4A

Sanderson at Enloe

Carolina 1A

Union at Lakewood

Nonconference

Burlington Christian at Chatham Charter

Raleigh Christian at Berean Baptist

Tuesday

CAP 7 4A

Broughton at Millbrook

Enloe at Cardinal Gibbons

Southeast Raleigh at Sanderson

Northern Athletic 4A

Knightdale at Heritage

Wakefield at Corinth Holders

Wake Forest at Rolesville

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex Friendship at South Garner

Fuquay-Varina at Apex

Garner at Middle Creek

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Apex at Fuquay-Varina

Middle Creek at Garner

South Garner at Apex Friendship

Triangle 4A

Green Level at Athens Drive

Hillside at Riverside

Jordan at Green Hope

Panther Creek at Cary

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Southern Durham

Chapel Hill at East Chapel Hill

Orange at Northern Durham

Vance County at Northwood

Greater Neuse 3A

Cleveland at Clayton

Smithfield-Selma at South Johnston

West Johnston at East Wake

Triangle Independent Schools

North Raleigh Christian at Cary Academy

Ravenscroft School at Durham Academy

Eastern Plains 3A

GRACE Christian at Cary Christian

Raleigh-Area Athletic

Neuse Christian at Friendship Christian

St. Thomas More at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Eastern Plains 2A

Farmville Central at SouthWest Edgecombe

Nash Central at Beddingfield

North Pitt at North Johnston

Mid-State 2A

Bartlett-Yancey at Carrboro

Durham School of the Arts at Cummings

Carolina 1A

Hobbton at Lakewood

Princeton at Rosewood

Neuse Charter at Union

Central Tar Heel 1A

Cornerstone Charter at Clover Garden

Research Triangle Academy at Woods Charter

North Central Athletic 1A

Falls Lake Academy at Voyager Academy

Oxford Prep at Henderson Collegiate

Vance Charter at East Wake Academy

Nonconference

The Burlington School at Liberty Heights (boys)

Hilltop Christian at Raleigh Christian

Leesville Road at Holly Springs (girls’ game at Leesville Road)

Lifespring Academy at Southside Christian (boys)

New Life Camp at Mount Zion Academy

Sanford Grace Christian at Thales Academy-Apex

Wake Christian at Wilson Christian

Wednesday

CAP 7 4A

Millbrook at Enloe

Eastern Plains 2A

Beddingfield at North Pitt

Carolina 1A

Lakewood at North Duplin

Triangle Independent Schools

Cary Academy at St. Mary’s (girls)

South Johnston at Triton

West Johnston at Wallace-Rose Hill

Word of God Christian at The Burlington School (boys)

Thursday

Northern Athletic 4A

Heritage at Wakefield

Triad-Triangle Athletic

O’Neal School at Trinity Academy

Carolina 1A

Princeton at Hobbton

Central Tar Heel 1A

Clover Garden at Woods Charter

Nonconference

Raleigh Christian at Southside Christian

Thales Academy-Apex at Crossroads Christian

Friday

CAP 7 4A

Broughton at Southeast Raleigh

Millbrook at Enloe

Sanderson at Leesville Road

Northern Athletic 4A

Knightdale at Wakefield

Rolesville at Corinth Holders

Wake Forest at Heritage

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex at South Garner

Apex Friendship at Garner

Holly Springs at Middle Creek

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Garner at Apex Friendship

Middle Creek at Holly Springs

South Garner at Apex

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive at Panther Creek

Cary at Green Level

Green Hope at Hillside

Riverside at Jordan

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Northwood

East Chapel Hill at Orange

Southern Durham at Northern Durham

Vance County at Chapel Hill

Greater Neuse 3A

East Wake at South Johnston

Smithfield-Selma at Clayton

West Johnston at Cleveland

Triangle Independent Schools

Durham Academy at Cary Academy

Raleigh-Area Athletic

Thales Academy-Apex at St. Thomas More

Thales Academy-Rolesville at Neuse Christian

Trinity Academy at Salem Baptist

Triangle-Triad Athletic

O’Neal School at Burlington Christian

Eastern Plains 3A

Cary Christian at Arendell Parrott Academy

GRACE Christian at St. David’s School

Eastern Plains 2A

Nash Central at North Johnston

North Pitt at Farmville Central

SouthWest Edgecombe at Beddingfield

Mid-State 2A

Carrboro at Durham School of the Arts

Carolina 1A

North Duplin at Neuse Charter

Princeton at Union

Rosewood at Hobbton

Central Tar Heel 1A

Chatham Charter at Southern Wake Academy

Cornerstone Charter at Research Triangle Academy

North Central Athletic 1A

East Wake Academy at Falls Lake Academy

Henderson Collegiate at Roxboro Community

Vance Charter at Oxford Prep

Nonconference

Friendship Christian at Wake Christian

Ravenscroft School at Wesleyan Christian

Mount Zion Academy at Word of God Christian

Saturday

Central Tar Heel 1A

Woods Charter at Chatham Charter

Nonconference

Raleigh Christian at Moravian Prep, 2 (boys)

