The 2021 Triangle-area boys soccer preview. Who are the top teams, players in the area?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the N.C. High School Athletic Association to move boys high school soccer from the fall.

Most area public school teams begin play this week.

Here is the 2021 Triangle area preview.

Triangle Teams To Watch

Chapel Hill: The Tigers have averaged 22 wins per seasons over the last four years. This season, Chapel Hill returns the core of the same team that won a 3A state title in 2018: seniors forwards Bryant Davis (10 goals, eight assists) and Tha Lwe (five goals), midfielder Arun Kirk (seven goals, 10 assists), and defender Nathan Ring (two goals, two assists). Coach Jason Curtis’ roster includes 15 seniors, which will give Chapel Hill -- winners of two of the past three state championships -- a chance to be legitimate 3A contenders again.

Clayton: The Comets return a solid defensive core, including senior goalkeeper Luka Haritos -- the Greater Neuse 3A defensive player of the year and Berry College (GA) signee -- plus defenders Reid McDuff and John Rodgers from a team that won 18 games and advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals. The Clayton offense will look to a four-year starter, midfielder Jonathan Escobar (seven goals, eight assists), to lead the unit.

Franklin Academy: The defending 1A state champions will have to reload a bit with four starters back. But the Patriots return plenty of talent, led by the 1A state championship’s most valuable player -- senior forward Max Bademian (28 goals, 14 assists last year, University of Mount Olive commit). Senior goalkeeper Macro Rodriguez (218 saves, 18 goals allowed in 26 games last year) is back to lead the defense. Franklin Academy has some holes to fill, but coach Justin Bailey believes he’s got the right “mix of young guys (players) with something to prove and experienced players,” to make a strong defense of their state championship.

Holly Springs: The Golden Hawks return all-state center midfielder, Wofford College commit Drew Lovelace (27 goals, 11 assists), who gives Holly Springs one of the most dynamic players in the state to go with forward Calder Viney to power the offense. The Golden Hawks defense will be led by senior goalkeeper Ben Aube (eight shutouts) with defenders Will Davis and Jackson Swink. Holly Springs won 22 games and advanced to the 4A state semifinals last year, giving them the experience and motivation to try and win it all in 2021.

Wake Forest: The reigning 4A state champions lost 14 starters from a team that went 21-1-2 last year, which will present some challenges. But the Cougars have key players to build around including senior goalkeeper Connor Kitson (13 shutouts, allowed 17 goals in 24 games), who is back to lead the defensive unit. Senior forward Chris Steg (15 goals) gives the offense a to-go player.

Triangle Players To Watch

Will Allen, Carrboro: The senior midfielder is one of the state’s top returning playmakers with 28 assists and nine goals for a team that was 20-3-1 last year.

Jose Beltran, Orange: The Panthers’ senior midfielder/forward is back to lead Panthers’ attack after scoring nine goals as a junior.

Zachary Chaplin, Middle Creek: The Eastern University commit (six goals last year) pairs with classmate Tyler Kovicak to give the Mustangs experience.

Angel Garcia, Northern Durham: The Knights’ junior forward looks to build on a sophomore season where he scored 20 goals and had six assists.

Aiden Hawkins, East Wake Academy: The Pfeiffer University commit, a senior midfielder/defender, is back to lead what should be an improved Eagles’ team after missing most of his junior season with injury.

Will Jurney, Millbrook: The Wildcats’ senior right back is also an opportunistic player on offense with eight goals, five assists as a junior on a team that should benefit from a veteran club, including 23 upperclassmen returning.

Zach Peterman, Athens Drive: The Jaguars’ senior midfielder (12 goals, eight assists last year) is back to lead Athens Drive offense.

Jackson Quinn, Sanderson: The Spartans’ senior forward (five goals, seven assists last year) teams with junior attacking center midfielder Aidan Morgan (seven goals, six assists last year)

Walt Tippett, Broughton: The Capitals’ senior all-conference senior center back looks to help his team contend for the CAP 7 conference title.

McKinley Uzzell, Princeton: The Bulldogs’ all-conference, junior forward (10 goals, four assists last year) gives Princeton a potent one-two duo up top with senior Bryant Keokanya (11 goals last year).