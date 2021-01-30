It’s time to vote for the N&O high school athlete of the week

It’s time to vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want, until Friday when a winner will be decided.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Max Bademian, Franklin Academy soccer: The Patriots’ all-state senior forward had three goals and two assists in 50 minutes of action in Franklin Academy’s 7-0 season-opening win over Triangle Math & Science Academy Jan. 27.

Bademian, a University of Mount Olive commit, was the 1A state championship’s most valuable player, while scoring 28 goals last season.

Ethan Burke, Fuquay Varina lacrosse: The Bengals’ senior midfielder had six goals, two assists and eight groundballs in two wins over Pinecrest and Terry Sanford.

Burke started his week with three goals, two assists and five groundballs in a 4th quarter comeback win at Pinecrest Jan. 26. Burke had all three goals in the second half in the same game.

Burke had three more goals and three groundballs in a 20-3 win over Terry Sanford Jan. 29.

Paige Fisher, St. Mary’s basektball: The 5-foot-10 senior scored 31 points, including the 1,000th points of her career, in a 42-37 over Cary Academy, Jan. 27.

Two days later, Fisher scored 23 points in a 47-30 victory over Wake Forest.

Fisher is averaging 24 points per game for St. Mary’s (5-3, through Friday).

Angel Garcia, Northern Durham soccer: The Knights’ junior forward scored all three goals in Northern Durham’s season-opening, 3-1 win over Southern Durham Jan. 27.

Garcia had 20 goals and six assists for North Durham last season.

Tate Jones, Middle Creek lacrosse: The Mustangs’ junior attacker had eight goals and three assists in two wins over Apex and Broughton.

Jones started his week with six goals and two assists in a season-opening 16-4 win over Broughton Jan. 26.

Jones, an Ohio State University commit, also had two goals and one assist in a 10-5 win at Apex Jan. 28.

Amina Miles, Wake Forest basketball: The 6-foot-1 junior had 19 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in a 58-46 win at Heritage Jan. 29.

Miles also had nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks in a 60-55 victory over 60-55 at Rolesville Jan. 26.

Miles is averaging 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Wake Forest (5-1, through Friday).

Erik Naderer, Chapel Hill lacrosse: The Tigers’ junior attacker had seven goals in two road wins at Northwood and Walter Williams.

Naderer had four goals and one assist in a 16-5, season-opening win at Walter Williams Jan. 27.

He followed that up with three more goals in a 6-3 win at Northwood Jan. 29.

Emily Phillips, Wake Forest lacrosse: The Cougars’ sophomore attacker had eight goals and 12 assists in wins over Carrboro and Heritage.

Phillips started his week with five goals and eight assists in an 18-7 win over Carrboro Jan. 27.

Phillips also had three goals and four assists in an 18-6 win at Heritage Jan. 29.

Molly Reed, East Chapel Hill lacrosse: The Wildcats’ junior midfielder had seven goals, three assists and three groudballs this week to help lead East Chapel Hill to wins over Northwood and Wakefield.

Reed started her season with two goals, one assist and one groundball in a 14-6 victory at Northwood Jan. 25.

Reed netted five goals, dished out two more assists and had two groundballs in a 21-7 win over Wakefield Jan. 27.

Reed is University of Colorado at Boulder lacrosse commit.

Luke Rodgers, Clayton soccer: The Comets’ senior forward scored five goals in the Clayton’s season-opening, 10-1 win over Hunt, Jan. 25.

Rodgers had nine goals for Clayton last season.

Sarah Strong, Fuquay Varina basketball: The 6-foot-2 freshman averaged 33.5 points, 20.5 rebounds, 6.5 blocks and four steals in wins over Apex and Sanderson.

Strong had a triple-double with 39 points, 21 rebounds, 10 blocks, five assists and five steals in a 75-42 victory over Apex, Jan. 26.

The next day, Strong posted 28 points. 20 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in the Bengals’ 44-23 win at Sanderson.

Strong is averaging 25.5 points, 17.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game for Fuquay Varina (4-4) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 30.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com.

