This week’s Triangle-area high school basketball schedule and live scoreboard

It’s another busy week of high school basketball in the Triangle.

You can follow live scores at night here and see the daily schedule.

Monday

Northern Athletic 4A

Wakefield at Rolesville (boys)

Triangle Independent Schools

Durham Academy at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Carolina 1A

Hobbton at Neuse Charter (boys)

Lakewood at Rosewood (boys)

Central Tar Heel 1A

Woods Charter at South Wake Academy (boys)

Nonconference

The Burlington School at Winston-Salem Christian (boys)

Neuse Christian at Raleigh Christian

St. Thomas More at Trinity Academy (girls)

South Wake Sabres at Hilltop Christian

Wake Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville (girls)

Tuesday

CAP 7 4A

Enloe at Sanderson (boys)

Leesville Road at Cardinal Gibbons

Sanderson at Broughton (girls)

Southeast Raleigh at Millbrook

Northern Athletic 4A

Corinth Holders at Knightdale

Heritage at Rolesville

Wakefield at Wake Forest

South Wake Athletic 4A boys

Apex at Holly Springs

Fuquay-Varina at Apex Friendship

South Garner at Middle Creek

South Wake Athletic 4A girls

Apex Friendship at Fuquay-Varina

Holly Springs at Apex

Middle Creek at South Garner

Triangle 4A

Green Hope at Cary

Hillside at Green Level

Jordan at Panther Creek

Riverside at Athens Drive

Big 8 3A

Chapel Hill at Cedar Ridge

Northern Durham at East Chapel Hill

Northwood at Southern Durham

Greater Neuse 3A

Clayton at West Johnston

East Wake at Smithfield-Selma

South Johnston at Cleveland

Triangle Independent Schools

Cary Academy at Wake Christian

North Raleigh Christian at Ravenscroft School

Eastern Plains 3A

Arendell Parrott Academy at St. David’s School

Cary Christian at GRACE Christian

Raleigh-Area Athletic

Friendship Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Triangle-Triad Athletic

Burlington Christian at Salem Baptist

Eastern Plains 2A

Beddingfield at Farmville Central

North Johnston at SouthWest Edgecombe

North Pitt at Nash Central

Mid-State 2A

Cummings at Carrboro

Carolina 1A

Lakewood at North Duplin

Neuse Charter at Princeton

Union at Rosewood

Central Tar Heel 1A

Cornerstone Charter at Chatham Charter

Research Triangle Academy at Clover Garden

North Central Athletic 1A

Oxford Prep at Roxboro Community

Vance Charter at Falls Lake Academy

Voyager Academy at Henderson Collegiate

Nonconference

The Burlington School at Moravian Prep (boys)

Durham Academy at Trinity Academy

Mount Zion Academy at North East Carolina Prep (boys)

South Wake Sabres at Sanford Grace Christian

Wayne Prep at Raleigh HomeSchool (boys)

Wednesday

CAP 7 4A

Leesville Road at Sanderson

South Wake 4A

Apex at Middle Creek (girls)

Big 8 3A

Orange at East Chapel Hill (girls)

Eastern Plains 3A

Arendell Parrott Academy at Cary Christian

Carolina 1A

Neuse Charter at Hobbton

Union at Princeton

North Central 1A

Falls Lake Charter at East Wake Academy

Thursday

CAP 7 4A

Broughton at Millbrook (girls)

Big 8 3A

Southern Durham at Orange (boys)

Triangle Area Independent

North Raleigh Christian at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Eastern Plains 3A

St. David’s School at GRACE Christian (girls)

Central Tar Heel 1A

Southern Wake Academy at Woods Charter

North Central Athletic 1A

Roxboro Community at Henderson Collegiate

Nonconference

Carrboro at Granville Central

Graham at Clover Garden

Greensboro Day at The Burlington School (girls)

Mount Zion Academy at Davidson Day

St. Thomas More at Kerr-Vance Academy

Friday

CAP 7 4A

Broughton at Leesville Road

Southeast Raleigh at Enloe

Northern Athletic 4A

Heritage at Corinth Holders

Knightdale at Wake Forest

Rolesville at Wakefield

South Wake Athletic 4A boys

Garner at Fuquay-Varina

Middle Creek at Apex

South Garner at Holly Springs

South Wake Athletic 4A girls

Apex at Middle Creek

Fuquay-Varina at Garner

Holly Springs at South Garner

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive at Green Hope

Cary at Riverside

Green Level at Jordan

Panther Creek at Hillside

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Orange

Northwood at Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill at Southern Durham

Vance County at Northern Durham

Greater Neuse 3A

Clayton at South Johnston

Cleveland at East Wake

Smithfield-Selma at West Johnston

Triangle Independent Schools

Ravenscroft School at Cary Academy

Wake Christian at Durham Academy

Eastern Plains 3A

Cary Christian at St. David’s School

GRACE Christian at Arendell Parrott Academy

Raleigh-Area Athletic

Thales Academy-Apex at Neuse Christian

Thales Academy-Rolesville at Friendship Christian

Eastern Plains 2A

Beddingfield at North Johnston

Farmville Central at Nash Central

SouthWest Edgecombe at North Pitt

Triangle-Triad Athletic

Trinity Academy at Burlington Christian

Mid-State 2A

Graham at Durham School of Arts

Carolina 1A

Hobbton at Princeton

Lakewood at Rosewood

North Duplin at Union

Central Tar Heel 1A

Chatham Charter at Research Triangle Academy

Clover Garden at Chatham Charter

North Central Athletic 1A

Henderson Collegiate at East Wake Academy

Oxford Prep at Voyager Academy

Roxboro Community at Vance Charter

Nonconference

Apex Friendship at Sanderson

The Burlington School at South Granville (boys)

Cresset Christian at Southside Christian

North Raleigh Christian at Sanford Grace Christian

Southern Wake Academy at Wilson Christian

United Faith Christian at Mount Zion Academy

Saturday

Big 8 3A

Orange at Vance County (girls, 1:30; boys, 3)

Triangle Independent Schools

Ravenscroft School at North Raleigh Christian (girls, 2:30; boys, 4)

Nonconference

The Burlington School at Quality Education

South Wake Sabres at Durham HomeSchool (girls, 3:30)

