This week’s Triangle-area high school basketball schedule and live scoreboard
It’s another busy week of high school basketball in the Triangle.
You can follow live scores at night here and see the daily schedule.
Monday
Northern Athletic 4A
Wakefield at Rolesville (boys)
Triangle Independent Schools
Durham Academy at St. Mary’s School (girls)
Carolina 1A
Hobbton at Neuse Charter (boys)
Lakewood at Rosewood (boys)
Central Tar Heel 1A
Woods Charter at South Wake Academy (boys)
Nonconference
The Burlington School at Winston-Salem Christian (boys)
Neuse Christian at Raleigh Christian
St. Thomas More at Trinity Academy (girls)
South Wake Sabres at Hilltop Christian
Wake Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville (girls)
Tuesday
CAP 7 4A
Enloe at Sanderson (boys)
Leesville Road at Cardinal Gibbons
Sanderson at Broughton (girls)
Southeast Raleigh at Millbrook
Northern Athletic 4A
Corinth Holders at Knightdale
Heritage at Rolesville
Wakefield at Wake Forest
South Wake Athletic 4A boys
Apex at Holly Springs
Fuquay-Varina at Apex Friendship
South Garner at Middle Creek
South Wake Athletic 4A girls
Apex Friendship at Fuquay-Varina
Holly Springs at Apex
Middle Creek at South Garner
Triangle 4A
Green Hope at Cary
Hillside at Green Level
Jordan at Panther Creek
Riverside at Athens Drive
Big 8 3A
Chapel Hill at Cedar Ridge
Northern Durham at East Chapel Hill
Northwood at Southern Durham
Greater Neuse 3A
Clayton at West Johnston
East Wake at Smithfield-Selma
South Johnston at Cleveland
Triangle Independent Schools
Cary Academy at Wake Christian
North Raleigh Christian at Ravenscroft School
Eastern Plains 3A
Arendell Parrott Academy at St. David’s School
Cary Christian at GRACE Christian
Raleigh-Area Athletic
Friendship Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville
Triangle-Triad Athletic
Burlington Christian at Salem Baptist
Eastern Plains 2A
Beddingfield at Farmville Central
North Johnston at SouthWest Edgecombe
North Pitt at Nash Central
Mid-State 2A
Cummings at Carrboro
Carolina 1A
Lakewood at North Duplin
Neuse Charter at Princeton
Union at Rosewood
Central Tar Heel 1A
Cornerstone Charter at Chatham Charter
Research Triangle Academy at Clover Garden
North Central Athletic 1A
Oxford Prep at Roxboro Community
Vance Charter at Falls Lake Academy
Voyager Academy at Henderson Collegiate
Nonconference
The Burlington School at Moravian Prep (boys)
Durham Academy at Trinity Academy
Mount Zion Academy at North East Carolina Prep (boys)
South Wake Sabres at Sanford Grace Christian
Wayne Prep at Raleigh HomeSchool (boys)
Wednesday
CAP 7 4A
Leesville Road at Sanderson
South Wake 4A
Apex at Middle Creek (girls)
Big 8 3A
Orange at East Chapel Hill (girls)
Eastern Plains 3A
Arendell Parrott Academy at Cary Christian
Carolina 1A
Neuse Charter at Hobbton
Union at Princeton
North Central 1A
Falls Lake Charter at East Wake Academy
Thursday
CAP 7 4A
Broughton at Millbrook (girls)
Big 8 3A
Southern Durham at Orange (boys)
Triangle Area Independent
North Raleigh Christian at St. Mary’s School (girls)
Eastern Plains 3A
St. David’s School at GRACE Christian (girls)
Central Tar Heel 1A
Southern Wake Academy at Woods Charter
North Central Athletic 1A
Roxboro Community at Henderson Collegiate
Nonconference
Carrboro at Granville Central
Graham at Clover Garden
Greensboro Day at The Burlington School (girls)
Mount Zion Academy at Davidson Day
St. Thomas More at Kerr-Vance Academy
Friday
CAP 7 4A
Broughton at Leesville Road
Southeast Raleigh at Enloe
Northern Athletic 4A
Heritage at Corinth Holders
Knightdale at Wake Forest
Rolesville at Wakefield
South Wake Athletic 4A boys
Garner at Fuquay-Varina
Middle Creek at Apex
South Garner at Holly Springs
South Wake Athletic 4A girls
Apex at Middle Creek
Fuquay-Varina at Garner
Holly Springs at South Garner
Triangle 4A
Athens Drive at Green Hope
Cary at Riverside
Green Level at Jordan
Panther Creek at Hillside
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Orange
Northwood at Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill at Southern Durham
Vance County at Northern Durham
Greater Neuse 3A
Clayton at South Johnston
Cleveland at East Wake
Smithfield-Selma at West Johnston
Triangle Independent Schools
Ravenscroft School at Cary Academy
Wake Christian at Durham Academy
Eastern Plains 3A
Cary Christian at St. David’s School
GRACE Christian at Arendell Parrott Academy
Raleigh-Area Athletic
Thales Academy-Apex at Neuse Christian
Thales Academy-Rolesville at Friendship Christian
Eastern Plains 2A
Beddingfield at North Johnston
Farmville Central at Nash Central
SouthWest Edgecombe at North Pitt
Triangle-Triad Athletic
Trinity Academy at Burlington Christian
Mid-State 2A
Graham at Durham School of Arts
Carolina 1A
Hobbton at Princeton
Lakewood at Rosewood
North Duplin at Union
Central Tar Heel 1A
Chatham Charter at Research Triangle Academy
Clover Garden at Chatham Charter
North Central Athletic 1A
Henderson Collegiate at East Wake Academy
Oxford Prep at Voyager Academy
Roxboro Community at Vance Charter
Nonconference
Apex Friendship at Sanderson
The Burlington School at South Granville (boys)
Cresset Christian at Southside Christian
North Raleigh Christian at Sanford Grace Christian
Southern Wake Academy at Wilson Christian
United Faith Christian at Mount Zion Academy
Saturday
Big 8 3A
Orange at Vance County (girls, 1:30; boys, 3)
Triangle Independent Schools
Ravenscroft School at North Raleigh Christian (girls, 2:30; boys, 4)
Nonconference
The Burlington School at Quality Education
South Wake Sabres at Durham HomeSchool (girls, 3:30)
