It’s time to vote on the News & Observer HS athlete of the week (2.12.21)

Meet this week’s nominees for the News & Observer athlete of the week.

Your votes will decide the winner, who will be announced Friday.

Meet this week’s nominees

Carly Bagnasco, Apex Friendship Lacrosse: The Patriots’ freshman attacker had eight goals, seven assists and 16 groundballs as Apex Friendship split games with Apex and Middle Creek.

Bagnasco had four goals, three assists and 10 groundballs in a 11-10 loss to Middle Creek Feb. 2.

She came back with four more goals, four assists and six groundballs in a 21-12 win at Apex Feb. 4.

Bagnasco has 11 goals, eight assists and 28 groundballs for Apex Friendship (2-1).

Caden Castle, Fuquay Varina Lacrosse: The Bengals’ junior attacker had seven goals, eight assists and six groundballs as Fuquay Varina beat Cape Fear and Jack Britt.

Castle had two goals and four assists in a 20-2 win at Cape Fear Feb. 2.

He followed that up with five goals and four assists in a 21-6 victory at Jack Britt Feb. 3.

Castles had 11 goals and 12 assists for Fuquay Varina (4-0).

Riley Ellis, East Chapel Hill Lacrosse: The Wildcats’ junior midfielder had a goal, five assists and three groundballs to help East Chapel Hill to road wins at Carrboro and Wake Forest.

Ellis had four assists and one groundball in an 18-10 win at Wake Forest Feb. 3.

The next day, Ellis scored a goal, had an assists and two groundballs in a 14-3 victory at Carrboro.

Ellis has four goals, nine assists and five groundballs for East Chapel Hill (4-0).

Adrian Garcia, Smithfield Selma Soccer: The Spartans’ junior midfielder/forward had two goals and one assists to help Smithfield Selma to a 5-2 season-opening win at North Johnston.

Elgin Gomez, Jordan Soccer: The Falcons’ sophomore forward had three goals and two assists to help Jordan to road wins at Athens Drive and Hillside this week.

Gomez had two assists in a 10-1 victory at Hillside Feb. 2.

With Jordan down 2-0 just 10 minutes into the game, Gomez scored a hat trick (three goals) to help his team comeback and earn a 5-2 win at Athens Drive Feb. 4.

James Jones, IV, Thales Academy Rolesville Basketball: The 6-foot-1 junior forward averaged 18.5 points per game to lead the Knights to wins over Friendship Christian and Wake Christian.

Jones had 24 points and five rebounds in a 54-41 victory over Wake Christian Feb. 1.

He also had 13 points in a 65-38 win at Friendship Christian Feb. 5.

Jones is averaging 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals for Thales Academy Rolesville (11-3).

Javonte Long, Clayton Basketball: The 5-foot-11 senior had 33 points and six steals to lead Clayton to a 72-45 win at West Johnston Feb. 2.

Long also had 15 points and four steals in a 65-57 victory at South Johnston Feb. 5.

Colin O’Brien, Heritage Lacrosse: The Huskies’ senior attacker had nine goals and four assists to lead Heritage to two wins over Corinth Holders this week.

O’Brien had five goals and two assists in a 16-5 victory over Corinth Holders Feb. 1.

Two days later, he scored four goals and had two assists in a 19-2 win at Corinth Holders.

O’Brien is a Belmont Abbey commit.

Hannah Olson, Millbrook Lacrosse: The Wildcats’ sophomore attacker had nine goals and seven groundballs to help Millbrook to wins over Enloe and Leesville Road.

Olson opened the season with six goals and three groundballs in a 16-3 win at Leesville Road Feb. 2.

She followed that up with three goals, three assists and four groundballs in a 20-2 victory over Enloe.

Tharius Suggs, Middle Creek Basketball: The 6-foot-2 senior had 30 points, 10 steals and seven assists to lead Middle Creek to a 72-67 win at Apex Feb. 5.

Suggs is averaging 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 4.4 steals per game for Middle Creek (5-4)

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 6.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com.

