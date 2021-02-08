High School Sports
Triangle HS Basketball Update: this week’s schedule, follow tonight’s games live
(all matchups are girls/boys doubleheader unless noted otherwise)
Monday
CAP 7 4A
Enloe at Southeast Raleigh (boys)
Northern Athletic 4A
Corinth Holders at Wake Forest (girls)
Triangle Independent Schools
Ravenscroft at Wake Christian
Carolina 1A
Hobbton at Union
Nonconference
Cary Christian at Wayne Christian
Chatham Homeschool at South Wake Sabres (boys)
Durham Flight Homeschool at St. Mary’s School (girls)
Raleigh Christian at New Life Camp
Tuesday
CAP 7 4A
Cardinal Gibbons at Sanderson
Leesville Road at Millbrook
Northern Athletic 4A
Knightdale at Rolesville
Wake Forest at Corinth Holders
Wakefield at Heritage
South Wake Athletic 4A
Holly Springs at Fuquay-Varina
Middle Creek at Apex Friendship
South Garner at Garner
Triangle 4A
Athens Drive at Cary
Green Hope at Riverside
Hillside at Jordan
Panther Creek at Green Level
Triangle Independent Schools
Durham Academy at North Raleigh Christian
Eastern Plains 3A
St. David’s at Arendell Parrott Academy
Raleigh-Area Athletic Association
St. Thomas More at Friendship Christian
Big 8 3A
Northern Durham at Cedar Ridge
Northwood at Orange
Southern Durham at Chapel Hill
Vance County at East Chapel Hill
Greater Neuse 3A
East Wake at Clayton
Smithfield-Selma at Cleveland
West Johnston at South Johnston
Eastern Plains 2A
Farmville Central at North Johnston
Nash Central at SouthWest Edgecombe
North Pitt at Beddingfield
Mid-State 2A
Durham School of Arts at Reidsville
Carolina 1A
Lakewood at Union
Neuse Charter at Hobbton
North Duplin at Rosewood
Central Tar Heel 1A
Chatham Charter at Woods Charter
Clover Garden at Southern Wake Academy
North Central Athletic 1A
East Wake Academy at Oxford Prep
Henderson Collegiate at Falls Lake Academy
Nonconference
Apex at Southeast Raleigh
Carmel Christian at The Burlington School (girls)
GRACE Christian at Raleigh Christian
Liberty Heights at Word of God (boys)
New Life Camp at Cary Academy (boys)
North Edgecombe at Princeton
Research Triangle Academy at Vance Charter
Trinity Academy at Ravenscroft School
Wesleyan Christian at Wake Christian
Winston-Salem Christian at Mount Zion Academy
Wednesday
CAP 7 4A
Millbrook at Cardinal Gibbons
Northern Athletic 4A
Heritage at Wakefield
South Wake Athletic 4A
Garner at Middle Creek (girls)
Triangle 4A
Panther Creek at Jordan (girls)
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill
Greater Neuse 3A
Cleveland at Smithfield-Selma (girls)
Eastern Plains 2A
North Johnston at Beddingfield (boys)
Mid-State 2A
Cummings at Carrboro (girls)
Carolina 1A
Rosewood at Princeton
Nonconference
Cary Christian at O’Neal School
Word of God at Cape Fear Christian
Thursday
Triangle Independent Schools
Durham Academy at Ravenscroft School
North Raleigh Christian at Wake Christian (boys)
Wake Christian at St. Mary’s School (girls)
Big 8 3A
East Chapel Hill at Orange
Eastern Plains 3A
St. David’s School at Cary Christian
Raleigh-Area Athletic Assn.
Friendship Christian at St. Thomas More
Mid-State 2A
Carrboro at Reidsville
North Central Athletic 1A
Henderson Collegiate at Vance Charter (boys)
Nonconference
The Burlington School at Lake Norman Charter (girls)
Durham HomeSchool at New Life Camp
GRACE Christian at Trinity Academy
Wayne Prep at Mount Zion Academy
Friday
CAP 7 4A
Broughton at Sanderson
Southeast Raleigh at Cardinal Gibbons
Northern Athletic 4A
Corinth Holders at Wakefield
Heritage at Knightdale
Rolesville at Wake Forest
South Wake Athletic 4A
Apex Friendship at Apex
Fuquay-Varina at South Garner
Garner at Holly Springs
Triangle Independent Schools
Cary Academy at North Raleigh Christian (boys)
Eastern Plains 3A
Arendell Parrott Academy at GRACE Christian (girls)
GRACE Christian at St. David’s School (boys)
Triangle-Triad Conference
Salem Baptist at Trinity Academy
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at East Chapel Hill
Northern Durham at Northwood
Orange at Chapel Hill
Southern Durham at Vance County
Greater Neuse 3A
Clayton at Cleveland
East Wake at West Johnston
South Johnston at Smithfield-Selma
Eastern Plains 2A
Beddingfield at Nash Central
North Johnston at North Pitt
SouthWest Edgecombe at Farmville Central
Mid-State 2A
Graham at Carrboro
Reidsville at Cummings
Carolina 1A
Lakewood at Neuse Charter
Princeton at North Duplin
Central Tar Heel 1A
Clover Garden at Chatham Charter
South Wake Academy at Research Triangle Academy North Central Athletic 1A
East Wake Academy at Roxboro Community
Falls Lake Academy at Oxford Prep
Voyager Academy at Vance Charter (boys)
Nonconference
Durham Flight Homeschool at Lighthouse Christian (girls)
Millbrook at Middle Creek
Mount Zion Academy at Piedmont Classical
Raleigh Christian at New Bern Christian (boys)
South Wake Sabres at Southeastern Homeschool (boys)
