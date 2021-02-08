High School Sports

Triangle HS Basketball Update: this week’s schedule, follow tonight’s games live

(all matchups are girls/boys doubleheader unless noted otherwise)

Monday

CAP 7 4A

Enloe at Southeast Raleigh (boys)

Northern Athletic 4A

Corinth Holders at Wake Forest (girls)

Triangle Independent Schools

Ravenscroft at Wake Christian

Carolina 1A

Hobbton at Union

Nonconference

Cary Christian at Wayne Christian

Chatham Homeschool at South Wake Sabres (boys)

Durham Flight Homeschool at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Raleigh Christian at New Life Camp

Tuesday

CAP 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons at Sanderson

Leesville Road at Millbrook

Northern Athletic 4A

Knightdale at Rolesville

Wake Forest at Corinth Holders

Wakefield at Heritage

South Wake Athletic 4A

Holly Springs at Fuquay-Varina

Middle Creek at Apex Friendship

South Garner at Garner

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive at Cary

Green Hope at Riverside

Hillside at Jordan

Panther Creek at Green Level

Triangle Independent Schools

Durham Academy at North Raleigh Christian

Eastern Plains 3A

St. David’s at Arendell Parrott Academy

Raleigh-Area Athletic Association

St. Thomas More at Friendship Christian

Big 8 3A

Northern Durham at Cedar Ridge

Northwood at Orange

Southern Durham at Chapel Hill

Vance County at East Chapel Hill

Greater Neuse 3A

East Wake at Clayton

Smithfield-Selma at Cleveland

West Johnston at South Johnston

Eastern Plains 2A

Farmville Central at North Johnston

Nash Central at SouthWest Edgecombe

North Pitt at Beddingfield

Mid-State 2A

Durham School of Arts at Reidsville

Carolina 1A

Lakewood at Union

Neuse Charter at Hobbton

North Duplin at Rosewood

Central Tar Heel 1A

Chatham Charter at Woods Charter

Clover Garden at Southern Wake Academy

North Central Athletic 1A

East Wake Academy at Oxford Prep

Henderson Collegiate at Falls Lake Academy

Nonconference

Apex at Southeast Raleigh

Carmel Christian at The Burlington School (girls)

GRACE Christian at Raleigh Christian

Liberty Heights at Word of God (boys)

New Life Camp at Cary Academy (boys)

North Edgecombe at Princeton

Research Triangle Academy at Vance Charter

Trinity Academy at Ravenscroft School

Wesleyan Christian at Wake Christian

Winston-Salem Christian at Mount Zion Academy

Wednesday

CAP 7 4A

Millbrook at Cardinal Gibbons

Northern Athletic 4A

Heritage at Wakefield

South Wake Athletic 4A

Garner at Middle Creek (girls)

Triangle 4A

Panther Creek at Jordan (girls)

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill

Greater Neuse 3A

Cleveland at Smithfield-Selma (girls)

Eastern Plains 2A

North Johnston at Beddingfield (boys)

Mid-State 2A

Cummings at Carrboro (girls)

Carolina 1A

Rosewood at Princeton

Nonconference

Cary Christian at O’Neal School

Word of God at Cape Fear Christian

Thursday

Triangle Independent Schools

Durham Academy at Ravenscroft School

North Raleigh Christian at Wake Christian (boys)

Wake Christian at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Big 8 3A

East Chapel Hill at Orange

Eastern Plains 3A

St. David’s School at Cary Christian

Raleigh-Area Athletic Assn.

Friendship Christian at St. Thomas More

Mid-State 2A

Carrboro at Reidsville

North Central Athletic 1A

Henderson Collegiate at Vance Charter (boys)

Nonconference

The Burlington School at Lake Norman Charter (girls)

Durham HomeSchool at New Life Camp

GRACE Christian at Trinity Academy

Wayne Prep at Mount Zion Academy

Friday

CAP 7 4A

Broughton at Sanderson

Southeast Raleigh at Cardinal Gibbons

Northern Athletic 4A

Corinth Holders at Wakefield

Heritage at Knightdale

Rolesville at Wake Forest

South Wake Athletic 4A

Apex Friendship at Apex

Fuquay-Varina at South Garner

Garner at Holly Springs

Triangle Independent Schools

Cary Academy at North Raleigh Christian (boys)

Eastern Plains 3A

Arendell Parrott Academy at GRACE Christian (girls)

GRACE Christian at St. David’s School (boys)

Triangle-Triad Conference

Salem Baptist at Trinity Academy

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at East Chapel Hill

Northern Durham at Northwood

Orange at Chapel Hill

Southern Durham at Vance County

Greater Neuse 3A

Clayton at Cleveland

East Wake at West Johnston

South Johnston at Smithfield-Selma

Eastern Plains 2A

Beddingfield at Nash Central

North Johnston at North Pitt

SouthWest Edgecombe at Farmville Central

Mid-State 2A

Graham at Carrboro

Reidsville at Cummings

Carolina 1A

Lakewood at Neuse Charter

Princeton at North Duplin

Central Tar Heel 1A

Clover Garden at Chatham Charter

South Wake Academy at Research Triangle Academy North Central Athletic 1A

East Wake Academy at Roxboro Community

Falls Lake Academy at Oxford Prep

Voyager Academy at Vance Charter (boys)

Nonconference

Durham Flight Homeschool at Lighthouse Christian (girls)

Millbrook at Middle Creek

Mount Zion Academy at Piedmont Classical

Raleigh Christian at New Bern Christian (boys)

South Wake Sabres at Southeastern Homeschool (boys)

