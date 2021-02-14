Time to vote for the News & Observer athlete of the week (2.19.21)

Voting for the News & Observer high school athlete is open.

Nasir Bell, Thales Academy Rolesville Basketball: The 6-foot-2 junior averaged 25 points and nine rebounds per contest in two games to lead Thales Academy Rolesville to its first ever Raleigh Area Athletic Conference (RAAC) tournament title.

Bell, named the RAAC tournament’s most valuable player (MVP) had 22 points and two rebounds to lead Thales Academy Rolesville to a 49-46 win over Neuse Christian in conference championship game Feb. 12.

Bell also had 28 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-55 win over St. Thomas More Academy in the RAAC semifinal Feb. 11.

Bell is averaging 20 points, six rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest for a Thales Academy Rolesville team (13-3) that has won six straight games through Sunday.

Henry Black, Sanderson Lacrosse: The Spartans’ senior attacker had a school-record 12 goals to go with four assists to lead Sanderson to a 23-5 win at Millbrook Feb. 9.

Black has 15 goals and 12 assists for Sanderson (2-0, through Sunday).

MaKayla Ciancanelli, North Raleigh Christian Swimming: The Knights’ junior won NCISAA Division I state titles in both the 200 and 500 freestyle at Greensboro Aquatic Center Feb. 8.

Ciancanelli also helped North Raleigh Christian’s 200 medley relay to a sixth place finish, while the 400 freestyle relay came in fourth at the NCISAA Division I state championships.

Sawyer King, Wake Forest Lacrosse: The Cougars’ freshman scored three goals and had two assists in his first varsity high school game to help lead Wake Forest to a 10-6 win at Corinth Holders Feb. 8.

Emma McKoy, Holly Springs Lacrosse: The Golden Hawks’ senior goalkeeper had 13 saves to lead her team to a 16-7 win at Apex Friendship Feb. 10.

McKoy also scored a goal in a 20-4 win over Leesville Road Feb. 8.

McKoy, a Limestone University (SC) signee, has helped Holly Springs to a 5-0 record through Sunday.

Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship Basketball: The 5-foot-10 junior averaged 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals per game as the Patriots beat Apex and Middle Creek.

Nivar had 23 points, 13 rebounds and six steals in a 62-25 win over Middle Creek Feb. 9.

She followed that up with 25 points, four rebounds and eight steals in a 66-38 victory over Apex.

Nivar is averaging 23.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.8 steals per game for Apex Friendship (10-2, through Sunday).

Chiagozie “Precious” Ogboko, Durham School of the Arts Basketball: The 6-foot-3 junior had 35 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Bulldogs to a 57-42 win at Reidsville Feb. 9.

Ogboko is averaging 26 points per game for Durham School of the Arts (3-2, through Sunday).

Michael Pereira, Middle Creek Soccer: The Mustangs’ junior score five goals and had one assist as Middle Creek beat both Fuquay Varina and Garner.

Pereira had two goals and one assist 6-0 win at Fuquay Varina Feb. 8.

Two days later, Pereira had a hat trick (three goals) in an 8-1 victory at Garner.

Pereira has seven goals and one assist for Middle Creek (2-2-1, through Sunday).

Nisma Said, Cary Academy Swimming: The Chargers’ senior won NCISAA Division state championships in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly to help lead the Cary Academy girls’ swim team to their 5th straight state (team) title at Greensboro Aquatic Center, Feb. 8.

Said also helped Cary Academy’s 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay to state titles at the same meet.

Laynie Smith, East Chapel Hill Girls Basketball: The 6-foot-1 freshman averaged 18 points and 9.5 rebounds as the Wildcats split games with Orange and Vance County.

Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 39-38 win at Orange Feb. 11.

Smith also had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in a loss to Vance County Feb. 9.

Smith is averaging 13 points, 11.5 rebounds and four blocks per game for East Chapel Hill (4-6 through Sunday).

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 13.

If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com.

